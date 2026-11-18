Winter 2026's hair trends are upon us, and over the past couple of weeks, I've been in the depths of Pinterest looking for winter 2026 hair colour inspiration to take to my next salon appointment. If you've landed here, the chances are you are too.
Winter is often the time when our hair colour may need an update. What suited our sun-kissed complexion in the height of summer usually needs a subtle tweak through the colder months. And with the change in season also comes an appetite to try something new altogether. And what better way to get ideas for your next hair colour than looking to the Autumn/Winter 2026 trends? As always, the expertise lies with the pros, which is why I've consulted the top colourists from London's best hair salons to fill us in on the hair trends they're tipping to be big news this season, as well as all the advice to maintain your colour at home.
Whether you're wanting some highlights or subtle balayage, thinking of going darker à la Hailey Bieber, or considering a whole colour transformation, these are the trends that London's top salons want you to take note of for winter 2026.
1. Espresso
Many of us turn to deeper shades for winter, but for 2026, celebrities have been opting for ultra-dark and glossy brunette tones for the new season. "Think deep, rich brunette with a perfectly balanced blend of dark espresso and velvety chocolate tones," says Hannah G, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "The beauty is in the contrast. Strong, deep browns softened with a subtle chocolate warmth create an incredible depth and dimension and that high-gloss finish, " she says. "Rich, reflective and effortlessly expensive, this is the ultimate brunette for winter 2026. To keep that colour looking its best, pair it with a deeply hydrating hair mask to retain the ultra-glossy shine that lasts long after your salon appointment."
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Supergloss Color Conditioning Hair Gloss in Sleek Espresso
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Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Cool Espresso
2. Buttercream
Hannah also predicts that creamy, buttery blondes will make an appearance this season, per Sarah Pidgeon and Tate McRae. "Buttercream is a beautiful balance of bright, buttery tones paired with richer golden hues to bring warmth, depth and dimension to winter blondes. The key is creating richness without losing that signature blonde identity, keeping those luminous, creamy blonde tones running through the hair while introducing just enough golden depth to give the colour a softer, more luxurious feel," she says. "Keep it looking its best between appointments with a good hydrating shampoo and conditioner. Maintaining moisture is key to keeping blonde hair soft, silky and healthy, while enhancing that beautiful glossy finish." A purple shampoo will also help to counteract any brassiness.
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3. Spiced Caramel
"Spiced caramel is rich, warm and full of dimension, with a beautiful blend of soft caramel tones paired with playful auburn reds, creating the perfect balance of warmth, richness and a little something different," says Hannah. "The caramel softens the overall look, whilst the auburn brings that beautiful red warmth and personality. A good colour shampoo is key for this look, so invest in a gentle, sulphate-free colour shampoo," she says.
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4. Truffle Brunette
If you want to go for a deeper brunette, but not too dark, then take your cues from Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski. "Truffle brunette is the shade of the season. It's a softer, more natural take on espresso, with rich chocolatey browns that look glossy and expensive," says Nicole Deathridge, hair colourist at Nicola Clarke. "It's trending because everyone wants colour that grows out beautifully. To keep it looking fresh at home, use a hair gloss treatment every few weeks and a good shine spray," she says.
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5. Saturated Shades
2016, is that you? We can't talk about 2026 winter hair trends without discussing the return of bright and bold hair colours, which give a nod to the bright King Kylie hair colours we saw during the decade. It's perhaps unsurprising that Google searches for pink hair are up 30% this year, with Adéla's iconic pink hair undoubtedly contributing to the trend. Jung Ho-yeon shows us how to wear brights on dark hair, with her glossy midnight blue ombré that effortlessly blends into her hair colour. If you're feeling brave, it's time to call your colourist.
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The Big Pink Super Cool Colour Semi Permanent Hair Colour
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6. Almond Blonde
Spanning both light brunettes and dark blondes, think of almond blonde as a nude hair colour for both blondes and brunettes. "Almond blonde is replacing icy platinum this winter. It's a soft, natural blonde with beige and muted gold tones that blends beautifully and is much kinder on the hair," says Deathridge. "To keep it brass-free and glossy at home, use a nourishing mask for warm blondes and go easy on the heat styling," she says.
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7. Damson Brunette
Perhaps the richest of them all, damson brunette is the shape-shifting hair colour that almost morphs shades in different lights. "Damson brunette is a deep plum brown that looks like glossy brunette indoors, then shows a red-violet shimmer in the light," says Deathridge. "It's perfect for darker, moodier winter evenings and brings life back to dull, faded dark hair. Use a colour-safe shampoo and a shine spray at home to keep it looking rich," she says. Look for rich colour-depositing hair masks to keep your colour looking salon-fresh in between appointments.
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