Trust me, when I want to put time into my beauty routine, I will. However, one thing that I’m extremely low-maintenance with is my hair. Any hair trend that requires significant work gets an automatic "no" from me, and for this reason, I’ve always been against getting a fringe.
There's absolutely no denying the timeless appeal of a fringe; however, the thought of constantly having to visit my salon for upkeep has proved enough to make me steer clear of the style. However, I recently spotted a fringe trend that’s not only extremely low-maintenance, but will earn you major cool points as well. Enter, the shattered fringe trend.
Similar to the torn bangs trend we saw take off earlier this year, shattered fringes appear choppy and textured as opposed to the delicate styles we often see. It’s edgy, cool and most importantly, requires minimum effort. The messy, broken-looking edges of a shattered fridge allow the hair to grow out as much as you’d like without constantly having to visit a salon for upkeep. Not to mention the textured look to it will make your hair look thicker and more voluminous.
Whereas torn bangs tend to fall in a centre parting, a shattered fringe appears piecey, full and almost deconstructed. I've been spotting this style all over Instagram as of late, and trust me when I say that this haircut will look good with every hair length and texture.
Still not convinced? Keep scrolling for some cool shattered fringe haircut inspiration, and then take a browse at my edit of the best products for styling this fuss-free cut for winter 2025 and beyond.
Shattered Fringe Haircut Inspiration
Shattered fringes look even cooler when paired with a choppy shag.
If it gets Yara Shahidi's stamp of approval, then I'm definitely on board.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.