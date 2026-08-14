I Want Shiny, Liquid Hair by September—a Hairstylist Told Me to Do This, This, and This

I want hair so shiny that it looks perpetually wet. Strands that resemble a glistening waterfall. Tresses that reflect light with every turn of the head. In other words: I want "liquid" hair. It's something I've long craved for my thirsty, color-treated lengths, but it's especially top of mind this summer as rich, glossy hair colors stay trending for 2026. "Reflective, super-shiny, glass hair will be status quo in the salon chair or at home," celebrity colorist Rita Hazan previously told us about this year's top hair trends. After a summer filled with salt water and sun, my strands are currently not meeting the shine requirements, but I still have a few weeks to nurse them back to health ahead of autumn.
To ensure I enter September with the liquid lengths of my dreams, I consulted celebrity hairstylist Xavier Velasquez for a personal checklist. Ahead, find the top three tips I'm committing to… starting now. If you too want to kick off fall with the most luxurious-looking hair of your life, I suggest you do the same. Consider it a collective challenge.
1. Slot in Weekly Reparative Treatments
Here's the thing about "liquid" hair: Healthy, thriving strands better reflect light. So while you can use as many shiny sprays as you please, know that the result won't last unless you focus on repair. "The ultimate 'liquid' finish happens at the cuticle level," Velasquez agrees. Don't get me wrong; shine sprays are great! They add a nice, luminous coat to your strands, much like a lip gloss provides temporary sparkle, but the effect is just that—temporary.
To ensure long-term silkiness, try slotting in a bond-repairing or deep-conditioning treatment at least once a week. "Look for formulas that smooth and seal the cuticle to create a healthier, more reflective surface," Velasquez suggests. Bonus points if you select a shine-boosting treatment that simultaneously repairs from within. And for those with color-treated strands, make sure you seek out color-safe formulas and steer clear of any clarifying agents or alcohols to avoid stripping the pigment.
My Top Favorite Formulas
REVLON
Colorsilk After Color Mask
2. Rinse With Cold Water
It sounds simple, but a cold-water rinse works wonders for instant silkiness. Don't worry—that doesn't mean you must take a freezing shower. Simply turn the faucet to cold after rinsing out your conditioner, right before you're ready to hop out. "I always recommend rinsing your hair with cold water at the end of washing to seal the cuticle, which locks in smoothness and maximizes shine," Velasquez shares.
A quick, cold-water soak has some skincare benefits too (not to mention a calming effect on the body), so think of it like the easiest beauty hack to ever exist. I personally like to detangle during this step, using either a wide-tooth comb or my trusty Tangle Teezer brush. A showerhead filter is also great for preventing mineral buildup on the hair shaft, which often makes strands appear duller.
My In-Shower Staples
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler
HigherDose
Red Light Showerhead Filter
3. Trim the Ends
"The first thing that I'd recommend is a trim," Velasquez declares. You might not think it'll do much for shine, but take it from the pro: Dead, damaged ends can make your whole mane look lackluster. "Split ends don’t repair themselves," he adds. "When left untreated, they’ll continue to travel up the hair shaft leaving your hair looking dull, frizzy, and lifeless." Contrary to what you might think, regular haircuts also help with length too; again, split ends can travel up the hair shaft and break off, thus hindering growth.
At the end of the day, all the repairing hair masks in the world won't revive ends in dire need of a trim. It's much better to snip them off and start anew, so those hydrating, shine-boosting formulas can actually do their jobs. "It’s one of the most effective ways to revive dull hair in time for the fall season," Velasquez assures. By the time September rolls around, you'll be sporting the shiniest, silkiest strands.
Shop More Shine-Inducing Hair Products
COLOR WOW
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
My blowouts are not the same without my beloved Dream Coat. It not only adds a layer of shine but also blocks humidity and frizz. Such a winner.
REVLON
Colorsilk After Color Serum
After a trim, using this repairing hair serum is the best thing you can do for split ends. It reduces frays by up to 99% and immediately eliminates visible damage. Plus, the color-safe formula ensures your strands stay vibrant.
Chris McMillan
The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray
"Glassy Smooth" is exactly right. Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan's blow-dry prep mist gives my strands a reflective, mirror-like shine.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day (PhD) High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment
I've tried more at-home glosses than I can count, and this one from Living Proof remains at the top of my list.
Virtue
Shea Butter Heat Protect Curl Leave-In Butter
Just a small dollop of this ultra-hydrating curl butter makes my 2c waves look and feel like silk.
Olaplex
°7 Shine Serum Oil Mist
Half shine-inducing hair oil, half reparative treatment mist, Olaplex's new two-in-one formula is already a bathroom staple.
Mane
Shiny Dancer Hydrating Hair Oil
Oils are occlusive by nature, meaning they lock moisture into the hair strand—and healthy, moisturized hair looks way shinier. This one from Mane is a current favorite for its nourishing formula and intoxicating scent.
dae
Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment
Unlike most glossing treatments, you actually apply this formula on dry, unwashed hair, then rinse it out after 20 minutes. It's such a game-changing product if you struggle with dullness.