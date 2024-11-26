I can't quite believe that we are almost in 2025. I know I say this all the time but seriously, where has this year gone? Time is flying by, and although I will be sad to say goodbye to 2024, there is something so nice about the idea of a fresh start. No, I don't believe in the whole "new year, new me" mindset, but I do believe in doing whatever you can to make yourself feel as excited as possible for the year ahead.

It might sound silly, but something that always reinvigorates me in January is a new haircut. By the end of December my hair is always feeling a little frazzled from endless weeks of heat styling. and not only does it feel good to chop off those dead ends, but it's fun to try something different. This year we saw lots of chic haircuts from blunt bobs, '90s layers and short pixie styles, but what haircuts will be trending at the start of 2025?

In order to help me decide on what to go for, I reached out to a range of experts to get their opinions on what haircuts we can expect to see everywhere come January, and their answers definitely didn't disappoint. In fact, I've already decided what style to go for and I'm booking in my new year hair appointment as we speak. If you're also looking for a bit of inspiration, keep on scrolling for the full lowdown...

4 Haircut Trends That Will Dominate in 2025, According to Experts

1. Sabrina Bangs

I have been obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter's hair for months now, and it seems that I'm not the only one. Aside from her creamy blonde hair colour and bouncy blowout, her curtain bangs have got us all in a chokehold, and according to experts, this haircut shows no signs of slowing down for 2025. "I've now seen there's a much more Sabrina Carpenter influence with the inspiration pictures clients are sharing," says Sevsen K, top hairstylist at Secret Spa.

Abigal I, another of Secret Spa's top hairstylists, adds, "The most popular hair trends I’m seeing are curtain bangs and Sabrina Carpenter blow outs."

They certainly aren't wrong about their predictions. In fact, when I opened Instagram this morning I saw so many stylish creators rocking this new haircut. Something I really love about this trend is that it isn't too drastic. If, like me, you don't fancy chopping all your hair off and going for a short style, then curtain bangs are the perfect way to try something new.

The key to this haircut is volume. I recommend applying a volumising mousse to your hair when damp, and styling your curtain bangs with rollers or a blow dry brush to get that '90s look just like Sabrina.

Get the look:

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW These rollers are great for getting that bouncy finish.

GHD Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £269 SHOP NOW As is this blow dry brush from GHD.

Kitsch Volumising Roller Clips £7 £6 SHOP NOW If you don't want to use heat, why not try these clever roller clips?

2. Bobs Galore

Ok, so I know I said I didn't feel like chopping off my hair and getting a bob, but don't let this stop you from trying out this trending style. Yep, according to the experts, bobs are going nowhere for 2025. "The bob is definitely back," says top Secret Spa hair stylist, Danielle L. "This has been a bubbling trend for the last few seasons and now all my clients want the bob. It's my most popular request when clients are getting a restyle."

The great thing about this style is that it can work for everyone, no matter what your hair type. It's super versatile, so I always recommend chatting with your hairstylist to see what sort of bob might work best for you. Blunt bobs are ideal for that sharp, chic finish, but a layered bob can add beautiful movement to the hair. No matter what you're after, you can relax knowing your hair will be bang on trend for the season ahead.

Oh, and did I mention that this style also looks super cute with a fringe? Why not combine two trends in one and opt for a bob complete with Sabrina Carpenter-style bangs?

Get the look:

Dyson Airwrap I.D.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer £480 SHOP NOW The perfect tool for styling a bob.

Ouai Curl Crème £28 SHOP NOW Embrace your curly bob with Ouai's curl cream.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil £28 £25 SHOP NOW For a sleek, shiny finish, you can't go wrong with this hair oil.

3. Face Framing

In contrast to a bob haircut, face-framing layers are a subtle way to switch up your haircut in the new year. "Face framing is back," declares TRESemmé brand ambassador and celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham. Not to be confused with a fringe or curtain bangs, face-framing layers are much softer and can be tailored to suit your individual face shape.

These layers typically sit just above the jawline and help give the front of the hair more dimension and movement. If you like to wear your hair up, allowing your face-framing layers to fall softy can add an elegant touch to a bun or ponytail.

They work with lots of different hair lengths, and look especially chic when paired with a bob haircut.

Get the look:

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Give your face-framing layers volume by blow drying with this barrel brush.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW Don't forget a little bit of texture mist.

TRESemmé Salon Professional Volume Rollers £32 SHOP NOW These rollers are great for adding body.

4. Choppy Layers

Last but by no means least, choppy layers are also set to be a big haircut trend in 2025. "I think lots of choppy layers to add texture and depth [will be trending] as the ‘shaggy’ and ‘undone’ hair look is thriving," says Birmingham. This haircut can help make your style look super effortless, and is a chic yet low-maintenance option for January and beyond.

The trick for getting that "undone" look is to focus on texture. I'm all about letting your natural hair texture shine through, but if you find your hair falling flat, you can also add a little bit of texture spray or pomade to help get that effortless-looking finish.

I've never had layers myself, but this trend is definitely convincing me to try something new for 2025.

Get the look:

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 £16 SHOP NOW This pomade is so good for adding texture to the hair.

TRESemmé Volume & Lift Hair Mousse £6 SHOP NOW While this mousse will add lots of lift.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £28 £20 SHOP NOW Care for your curls with this hydrating styling cream.