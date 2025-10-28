TikTok Says 2025 Is the Year of Beverage-Inspired Beauty—Here's Your Coffee-Spiked Buying Manual

The Global Village Coffeehouse aesthetic is trending once again (this time with a beauty twist).

Gen Z Says Coffee Beauty Essentials
Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Coffee culture is, in itself, an art form that may seem trivial to some, but for others, it's a daily practice. It can be the simple act of selecting a mug before moving through the motions of filling a coffee pot or using a semi-automatic steamer, then taking the time to froth milk or finishing it off with syrups and spices. That little to-go cup tucked into a gloved hand that was once waiting for you at the end of a coffee shop counter represents a shared experience that, while not everyone may engage with, most know the significance of.

I grew up on the outskirts of Seattle, Washington, where ducking into a coffee house—accented by oversize leather couches, a fireplace or two, and soft jazz or grunge playing in the background—was an escape from the dampness of a Pacific Northwestern fall. I could pull out a book, bring my own mug for a fresh cup of coffee, and get lost in the coziness of it all. While I didn't get to experience the magic of the Global Village Coffeehouse aesthetic that dominated the '90s, I do enjoy scrolling through moody lighting, whimsical décor, and hand-drawn illustrations attributed to it on Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram, tinged with nostalgia.

Amaka Hamelijnck pictured in a coffee shop with a slicked back bun and glowing skin

As much of a social activity as grabbing coffee with a friend can be, I think it's safe to argue that a large number of us coffee drinkers sip with the intent of indulging ourselves in some extra energy. Plus, it just smells amazing. Apart from that, coffee has various uses in beauty. For example, when used as a scrub for the skin, it offers gentle exfoliation for a bright and smooth finish. As an ingredient in haircare, it's a star ingredient for jump-starting hair growth and supporting scalp health. Alternatively, smelling coffee in the form of a perfume or home fragrance can improve alertness, mood, and boost performance as you go throughout your day. Below, I'm sharing all of my favorite coffee-inspired beauty favorites that deliver all the caffeinated goodness I'm after.

Fragrances

Home Scents

Emmanuelle Koffi poses in a cafe armchair with full, bouncy curls

Makeup

Skin

Mary L. Jean poses with a mauve lip and groomed brows

Haircare

Manicures