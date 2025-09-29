This Designer Fragrance Went Internet-Viral in Europe—It's *Finally* Available Stateside

I'm a beauty editor, so staying on top of trendy product releases, expert-recommended techniques, and viral aesthetics is quite literally my job. For months, while researching online (aka, scrolling Instagram and TikTok), I've seen people gush over a collection of designer fragrances: YSL's Le Vestiaire des Parfums.
Translate it from French to English, and it becomes "the perfume wardrobe." It's a collection of couture-inspired scents that range from soft and skin-like to rich and bold. Each one is genderless and housed in a chic glass bottle. Designed to evoke YSL's iconic silhouettes in olfactory form, some of the fragrances are coined with their clothing equivalents: Blouse, Tuxedo, etc. The idea is to collect and curate each scent the same way you collect and curate pieces for your wardrobe.
There was only one problem. These fragrances weren't available in the U.S. until recently. It was enough to break this beauty editor's heart! Luckily, though, they've made their Stateside debut, as five fragrances are now available to shop at Sephora (including YSL's Babycat Eau de Parfum, which has a global following after sparking some serious internet buzz). The rest of the collection will become available at Sephora on November 8. Until then, keep scrolling to get an in-depth look at five of YSL's most collectible perfumes.
Yves Saint Laurent
Babycat Eau de Parfum With Bourbon Vanilla & Suede
Fragrance notes: Black pepper essence, vanilla, suede accord
Babycat is hands down the most buzzed-about scent from the collection. As I said before, I've been seeing people gush over it for months on Instagram and TikTok. It was created in an effort to capture the essence of YSL's iconic leopard print. So as you can imagine, it's warm, spicy, and bold. With top notes of pink and black pepper, middle notes of resin and saffron, and base notes of rich bourbon vanilla and suede accord, it's the epitome of a sultry and seductive scent. I think my fragrance wardrobe found a new fall and winter staple…
Lovers of skin-first scents (like Glossier's You Eau de Parfum) or paper-inspired ones (like Diptyque's L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette) are sure to love this one. It's a powdery, woody floral that doesn't scream; it whispers. The brand describes it as "carnal" and "supple," like touching a loved one's skin. I describe it as personal and familiar and would compare it to the elevated basics I like to stock my closet with. Think a well-worn designer T-shirt. Notably, it features ink accord, which is included to evoke the fluid black lines of Yves Saint Laurent's design sketches.
Yves Saint Laurent
Lavallière Eau de Parfum With Fig & Rose
Fragrance notes: Fig accord, rose petal Isparta, musk
If sophistication had a scent, this would be it. It's a fruity-floral fragrance that's not too sweet or cloying thanks to honeyed fig and a herby green scent of fig leaves. It's the scent equivalent of one of YSL's most enduring design features—the lavallière, aka the "pussycat bow." It's something that's become almost synonymous with chic, French style.
If you know me, you know that tuberose is one of my all-time-favorite fragrance notes. It's warm, creamy, and expensive-smelling. Some people may call it a "grandma" scent, but I disagree. To me, it's elegant and timeless. And since tuberose blooms at night, releasing its intoxicating scent into the air after dark, I associate it with mystery, sensuality, and seduction.
"Expensive" is definitely an adjective that suits this scent. (I mean, it's not called Gold for nothing.) Tuberose gives it a sophisticated lean, while tropical ylang-ylang lends it a solar radiance. It embodies "the blaze of gold," a color that Yves Saint Laurent once called "today's black."
Yves Saint Laurent
Saharienne Eau de Parfum With Neroli & Musk
Fragrance notes: Bergamot, neroli, and musk
This floral-citrus scent was crafted to be the olfactory equivalent of YSL's iconic Saharienne jacket. As such, it has a similar sun-soaked, adventurous vibe. Bright bergamot combines with earthy musk and smooth neroli (like a "desert breeze"). The brand hopes it will evoke individuality, confidence, adventurousness, and an "effortlessly chic attitude."
Remember, the rest of the collection drops at Sephora (both IRL and online) on November 8. Until then, you can see all the scents directly on YSL's website.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.