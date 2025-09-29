This Designer Fragrance Went Internet-Viral in Europe—It's *Finally* Available Stateside

I'm a beauty editor, so staying on top of trendy product releases, expert-recommended techniques, and viral aesthetics is quite literally my job. For months, while researching online (aka, scrolling Instagram and TikTok), I've seen people gush over a collection of designer fragrances: YSL's Le Vestiaire des Parfums.

Translate it from French to English, and it becomes "the perfume wardrobe." It's a collection of couture-inspired scents that range from soft and skin-like to rich and bold. Each one is genderless and housed in a chic glass bottle. Designed to evoke YSL's iconic silhouettes in olfactory form, some of the fragrances are coined with their clothing equivalents: Blouse, Tuxedo, etc. The idea is to collect and curate each scent the same way you collect and curate pieces for your wardrobe.

There was only one problem. These fragrances weren't available in the U.S. until recently. It was enough to break this beauty editor's heart! Luckily, though, they've made their Stateside debut, as five fragrances are now available to shop at Sephora (including YSL's Babycat Eau de Parfum, which has a global following after sparking some serious internet buzz). The rest of the collection will become available at Sephora on November 8. Until then, keep scrolling to get an in-depth look at five of YSL's most collectible perfumes.

Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

