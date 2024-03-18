Beauty Editors Agree—These 11 Designer Fragrances Are Seriously Underrated

There are designer perfumes we all know and adore (Hi to Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle!), but as a beauty editor, I can tell you that there are many unsung heroes in our fragrance collections. After all, we wouldn't really be doing our job if we only tried the most popular perfumes designers had to offer, right? That being said, I decided it was time to let you all in on our best-kept secrets. I asked the Who What Wear beauty team to share the best designer fragrances that they think don't get the hype they truly deserve. Whether you're looking for a signature scent that not many others will be wearing or you just want to add some sleeper hits to your collection, keep scrolling. We're sharing all our underrated favorites below.

Chanel Paris-Paris Les Eaux de Chanel Eau de Toilette

CHANEL Paris-Paris $113 SHOP NOW "My favorite fragrance from Chanel is one that's rarely talked about. (Granted, it's only been around for about a year, but still!) I love this scent because it's light, airy, and in my opinion, perfectly balanced between floral (rose Damascena) and fruity (lemon and tangerine). Light punches of spicy pink pepper and woody patchouli give it a twist of something unexpected so you don't feel like you're wearing something that's been done a million times before." — Erin Jahns, beauty director

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum $92 SHOP NOW Key notes: Blackcurrant, Jasmine Grandiflorum, bourbon vanilla "I'm a sucker for a warm, floral fragrance, and this is one of my all-time favorites. Notes of blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla make it sophisticated and timeless yet modern. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: This perfume deserves more hype." — Kaitlyn McLintock, associate beauty editor

Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme

Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme $105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Blackcurrant, wild blooms, granny smith apple, musk IMHO, this fruity and floral fragrance from Versace doesn't get enough love. Apple is a hard note to pull off in perfume, but this fragrance does it beautifully. Accompanying notes of blackcurrant and musk give it a warmer, juicier scent that's summery and leaves an impression but is never too overpowering.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Oud Nude Eau de Parfum

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Oud Nude Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: Agarwood, raspberry, almond, Madagascar vanilla, atlas cedar, sandalwood, rose "Out of all the perfumes I own, this is the one that will have a prized spot on my vanity until my dying day. I have such a stubborn love and adoration for it that I only allow myself to wear it on special occasions because I want it to retain that certain specialness that doesn't come with a perfume you spritz on daily. It's an oud (aka—animalic, skin-like, and a bit woodsy) but it's a light oud—creamy, juicy, and a bit on the sweet side. I have never smelled anything even remotely like it. It's expensive, but the blend of raspberry, white almond, Atlas cedar, rose, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla is worth the splurge if your bank account will allow it." — Jahns

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum $135 SHOP NOW Key notes: Mandarin essence, Grandiflorum jasmine, sandalwood "I feel like Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia gets all the hype, but in my opinion, this little green-hued bottle is better. It has classic notes of mandarin essence, grandiflorum jasmine, and sandalwood, and to me, it smells light and fresh, which makes it a good option for spring and summer (although I wear it year-round)." — McLintock

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

BURBERRY Her Eau De Parfum $135 SHOP NOW Key notes: Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blackcurrant, mandarin orange, lemon, violet, jasmine, oakmoss, patchouli, amber, musk I absolutely love a berry-rich scent, and this one takes the cake in that department. It's definitely on the gourmand side, but the base notes of oakmoss, musk, cashmeran, and amber really help ground the scent so it doesn't lean too sweet.

Tom Ford Ébène Fumé Eau de Parfum Fragrance

TOM FORD Ébène Fumé Eau de Parfum Fragrance $295 SHOP NOW Key notes: Incense, palo santo, black pepper, violet leaf, leather, papyrus, rose, resins, ebony tree, Guaiac wood "Another underrated designer fragrance. I think this one tends to get overshadowed by buzzier Tom Ford perfumes like Tabacco Vanille and Lost Cherry. However, it's one of my all-time favorites (along with Vanilla Sex). Even though it's outside of my fragrance norm seeing as it's an earthy and woody scent, I'm not-so-subtly obsessed with it. The notes of palo santo wood accord, ebony wood accord, and rose smell warm, decadent, and almost comforting without being heady or overwhelming." — McLintock

Donna Karan New York Cashmere & Tiare Flower Eau de Parfum

Donna Karan New York Cashmere & Tiare Flower Eau de Parfum $150 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, lemon, tiare flower, cashmere wood, vetiver This is a newer offering from Donna Karan, and I have to say that it has become a new favorite. I love notes of tiare flower—they give any scent a tropical, beachy aroma that I just can't get enough of. But when paired with notes like lemon, cashmere wood, vetiver, and bergamot, it smells like an Italian vacation, bottled—fresh, delicious, and solar.

Loewe Solo Ella Eau de Toilette

Loewe Solo Ella Eau de Toilette $150 SHOP NOW Key notes: Passionfruit, dragonfruit, apple, pear, peach, bitter orange, jasmine sambac, orange blossom, green tea, heliotrope, violet, Damask rose, white woods I've only seen one or two folks shout about this one on Instagram, but I think it deserves way more hype. It's inspired by an evening sunset and features rich, juicy notes of passionfruit, apple, pear, peach, orange blossom, and green tea. It's warm, inviting, and totally intoxicating.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Bergamote Calabria Eau de Toilette

GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Bergamote Calabria Eau de Toilette $115 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, petitgrain lemon, fresh spices "As someone who has lived in a gray, rainy climate for the majority of my life, I definitely appreciate fragrances that add a glimmer of sunlight to my day. Guerlain's criminally underrated Aqua Allegoria Bergamote Calabria Eau de Toilette offers a fresh, citrus scent featuring lively notes of bergamot and petitgrain lemon underscored by spicy cardamom, pink pepper, and ginger. While I'm already loving spritzing this fragrance as we head into spring, I'm sure it will be my go-to scent for the warm days ahead." — Maya Thomas, assistant beauty editor

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette