Aside from Bath & Body Works Warm Vanilla Sugar spray, my very first perfume as a tween was Vera Wang Princess. It was the scent that my best friend and I both wore—sugary sweet in a heart-shaped glass bottle. I also have a vivid memory of going to Nordstrom with my mom to pick out a new scent when I outgrew it: YSL’s best-selling Black Opium. Later, my first departure from department-store labels was Byredo's now-discontinued Velvet Haze. Then, during the pandemic, while some people got into sourdough starters or working out, I was going down research rabbit holes on perfume TikTok, which turned into a hobby of its own.
It was TikTok's most trusted fragrance critics who inspired me to order samples from Luckyscent and Scent Split and to start visiting specialty stores like Aedes Perfumery and Stéle in NYC and The Scent Room in L.A. I went from only knowing the brands in major retailers to branching out into the world of less-mainstream perfume lines like D.S. & Durga, Gabar, Indult, Maison Mataha, Nostos, Régime des Fleurs, and Serge Lutens, among others. Over time, I've built an extensive collection—and have even become well-versed enough to weigh in on the fragrance winners for Who What Wear’s Beauty Awards—all thanks to TikTok.
I’d love to hear more about your background outside of being a fragrance influencer and what your experience with fragrance was before starting TikTok?
When I started doing TikTok, I was a nanny, which I had kind of settled on being my career for the rest of my life. I had dropped out of college for psychology during lockdown, and before that, I went to a performing arts high school, so I didn’t feel like I had a lot of prospects. I didn’t wear fragrance growing up, because my mom was really sensitive. That led me to a scarcity-driven fascination with it in my youth, so I always had it sort of dog-eared as something I wanted to explore once I was an adult. It started with obsessively consuming a lot of fragrance-oriented content on YouTube, which eventually turned into buying tons of samples, which then led to starting my collection. Whenever I get into something, I go pretty hard, and I started my TikTok around a year or so after I’d started collecting.
Do you have any early formative fragrance memories that come to mind?
So many. My grandmother had this curio cabinet, and there were a couple of tiny vintage perfume bottles inside. Everything was all dried up, but they still smelled like perfume, and I was addicted to opening them and huffing the bottles as a child. One of them had the head of a doll, which I more recently learned was a rare Karoff bottle from the 1930s. It smelled really floral and delicate despite its age, and I was obsessed with it. Because I wasn’t allowed to wear fragrance, I also used a lot of scented lotions and hand sanitizer from Bath & Body Works, specifically Paris Amour and Bali Mango, and sometimes I will get a random whiff of something that reminds me of them, and I’ll be transported back in time. Also Pink Sugar by Aquolina, which was what all the cool, hot older sisters of my friends wore!
Do you remember the perfume that got you into niche fragrances or how you were influenced to get into it to begin with?
Musc Ravageur by Frédéric Malle. Before that, I’d never smelled something as an adult that really struck such a visceral chord in me. It just made me feel things I didn’t understand, which wasn’t something I’d found with more mainstream fragrances, so I got really invested in finding more things that gave me that feeling. I watched so much long-form YouTube content about fragrance, but at some point, I felt like I’d already seen everything, and there were so many videos that I wished existed but didn’t. I didn’t have or watch TikToks at the time, but I knew it was a really easy platform to use, and so I just decided to share things there that I personally wanted to see or would have found helpful earlier in my fragrance journey.
What was your first fragrance TikTok about, and what inspired you to make and post it?
I’m pretty sure it was about rice perfumes! I got really fixated on them, and there weren’t many on the market at the time nor were there any TikTok videos (that I could find) solely dedicated to them. There were a couple YouTube videos, but since it was an emergent note, it didn’t seem like they were updated to include more recent releases, especially from Asian or indie houses. I’d tried everything I’d been able to get my hands on and done so much research, so I figured my perspective could be helpful to people.
How would you describe your own perfume taste and the types of fragrances you tend to gravitate toward?
It’s interesting because I think my exposure to so many different types of fragrances has really impacted my taste. Sometimes I don’t know if it’s for the better or the worse. I think my taste is pretty eclectic because I have such a craving for novelty. That being said, when it comes to fragrances I actually want to wear daily, I have a major soft spot for iris, resinous ambers, white florals, and toned-down, unique gourmands. Typically I don’t wear things that are too loud. I think it’s easier to feel overstimulated by them now because of some bad experiences trying things out that ended up being way too strong.
Can you share some of your current go-to scents?
I have been really loving Shanghai 1930 by Astrophil & Stella, Velvet Violet by Dries Van Noten, and Grimoire by Anatole Lebreton. Those are three that I keep wearing on repeat.
If you had to pick a signature scent—or narrow down your collection to just a handful of bottles—what would you pick?
Sogni by Meo Fusciuni, Eau Duelle EDP from Diptyque, Musc Ravageur of course, Soft by Poesie, Lost in Flowers by Strangelove, Ambre Sultan and Iris Silver Mist by Serge Lutens. Is that just a handful? Maybe a big armful. Sorry, that’s the best I can do! All of those are key players for me. They feel like pieces of my soul. I am almost certainly forgetting things too.
What are some of your all-time favorite perfume brands?
Serge Lutens, Meo Fusciuni, Comme des Garçons, Alloy Studio, Strangelove, One Day, Strangers Parfumerie, Naomi Goodsir, Maya Njie, Eris Parfums. I also love Dries Van Noten and the Celine fragrances. Those are all lines that I’d be happy to own every single fragrance from.
What’s the top perfume release of 2026 for you?
Probably Velvet Violet by Dries Van Noten. Maybe I’m cheating because it's my current obsession, but it’s genuinely the 2026 release I think I have worn the most. Also Cloud Reverie by Future Society! That one impressed me so much.
Are there any fragrance trends you’re noticing right now?
It seems like sesame and other nutty, grainy, savory notes are really taking off. I also feel like powdery purple florals, like the ones I mentioned above, are finally having their moment, thank god. I’m not as tapped into trends these days, though. I feel like I can’t keep up.
Where do you go to find inspiration in this industry?
Perfume stores or any type of interactive perfume experience (even if it’s just smelling fragrances at home with friends) is what I find most inspiring. I love having conversations in person around fragrance. It's so connective and stimulating, and it really helps me to feel excited.
What would be a dream collaboration for you?
There are so many! I think collaborating with any perfumer-led, independent, or artistic house would be a dream because those are the houses I admire the most. I’d love to work with a niche Asian house like One Day or Villa Erbatium. I’ve always thought it would be really fun to work with Marissa Zappas because she has such an amazing perspective. I’d love to just be in the same room as Olivier Cresp because he made Angel and is such a genius. Also, The Perfume Guy, Sebastian Jara. He’s the sole reason I do what I do.
If you were to make your own perfume today that felt the "most you," what notes would be in it, or what kind of vibe would it have?
I would want it to smell like rice, daphne flowers, gardenia, incense, and beeswax. Like my house on the best day possible.
For somebody trying to find their signature scent, what advice would you give?
Smell everything! Seriously. Smell as many things as possible, even if it doesn’t sound like something you’d like. You will surprise yourself. Also, it’s okay to have multiple “signature” scents. Some people want that and find it, and I think other people think that you have to find only one scent that you want to wear every single day, when in reality, that isn’t everyone’s style. Don’t put too much pressure on the idea of your one perfect scent!
I generally love musky, ambery, and vanilla scents. Some of my more well-known favorites include D.S. & Durga’s Amber Kiso and I Don’t Know What, Nemat’s Amber Oil, and Byredo’s Vanille Antique and Bal d'Afrique. What niche fragrances would you recommend to me based on those?
You have amazing taste! Amber Kiso is so good, and I really want a bottle. I think you should definitely smell Ambre Sultan by Serge Lutens, Babycat by YSL, Fat Electrician by ELDO, Tabacco Toscano by Santa Maria Novella, and Bete Humaines by Liquides Imaginaires!
I’d love to hear more about your background outside of being a fragrance influencer and what your experience with fragrance was before starting TikTok?
Outside of content creation, my interests have always been rooted in writing, fashion, art, film, and literature. I'm also a writer, and I've always been drawn to the ways people use aesthetics and personal style to express themselves. My creative interests tend to overlap, so I think the way I approach fragrance is informed by a broader curiosity about identity and all the little details that make up someone's inner world. My interest in fragrance came from my mom. She had her entire collection displayed on this really beautiful mirrored gold tray in her bathroom, and I remember taking the time to smell everything and explore whenever she was away for work. It was lush. She was interested in more affordable fragrance houses, so she had quite an extensive collection of dupes that I often researched.
Do you have any early formative fragrance memories that come to mind?
I didn't really collect fragrances when I first started making content. I had just moved to New York City and landed a media internship. My coworkers were kind of my first exposure to the ever-changing, elusive New York girl. They were cool, sarcastic, irreverent, but earnest. At least, that's how I perceived them through their perfume! I remember asking one of them what she was wearing, and it's been a joyful union ever since.
Do you remember the perfume that got you into niche fragrances or how you were influenced to get into it to begin with?
Glossier You! Granted, everyone was wearing it. I wasn't immune to the pandemonium. It was subtle enough for the office yet playful and sexy enough to transition into an evening out. It was perfection. The original formulation, that is. May she rest in peace.
What was your first fragrance TikTok about, and what inspired you to make and post it?
My first fragrance TikTok was pretty unremarkable. It was just a roundup of everything I'd been wearing recently, which, at the time, was essentially my entire collection. I was just so excited to talk about fragrance. I'd also made a few sample purchases from smaller fragrance houses and wanted to start some discourse, exchange recommendations, and just peek my head in and introduce myself to the community.
How would you describe your own perfume taste and the types of fragrances you tend to gravitate toward?
I've never really been able to articulate my taste, but I've always admired the audacity of men's cologne. Sometimes it can be a little too strong or cloying, but there's something I love about the way a man's cologne is meant to announce his presence and fill a room. That's how I like to smell. I tell people I like to smell like the colors white and gray. I'm drawn to fragrances that are clean, dry, spicy, musky, effervescent. I also love anything that reminds me of hotel soap. I'm sure this is all just pseudoscience, but I have really oily skin and hair (self-proclaimed stinky kid growing up), so I feel like there’s something instinctive about gravitating toward fragrance profiles that sit on the opposite end of the spectrum. Some of my favorite notes are ginger, ambroxan, iris, cardamom, and pear.
Can you share some of your current go-to scents?
Molecule 02 by Escentric Molecules is my go-to whenever I want to trick people into thinking I naturally smell good. I can't stop talking about Ippuku by J-Scent. It's the perfect cozy, creamy, foggy green tea scent. I also just crushed a sample of Le Bras de Morphée by Hellenist, which I think is the epitome of intimacy. Whenever I wear it, I find myself wishing I had someone around just to bury their nose in my neck.
If you had to pick a signature scent—or narrow down your collection to just a handful of bottles—what would you pick?
Ambrette 9 by Le Labo; Gate, Gate (Gone, Gone) by Idlr; and Somewhere But Nowhere by Lore are all extremely special, masterful scents in my book.
What are some of your all-time favorite perfume brands?
Alloy Studio is a small Black-owned perfume house that I think really has its finger on the pulse. I love their attention to detail and affinity for storytelling. There's such a distinct perspective behind every release, and I appreciate how much consideration goes into each world they build. I’m always excited to see what they come out with next.
What’s the top perfume release of 2026 for you?
Faux by Alloy Studio, easy! It smells like you’re touching up your makeup in a nasty faux-fur coat. I feel like I’m in a dressing room with five minutes left until showtime whenever I wear it. Great interpretation of vintage glamour without feeling too referential or derivative. It also has this really beautiful, powdery, tactile quality to it. It's the kind of fragrance that makes me genuinely excited about perfumery.
Are there any fragrance trends you’re noticing right now?
Everything sounds like you're reading off a dessert menu these days. I've noticed perfumers experimenting with edible and nutty notes like milk, pistachio, caramel, honey, and matcha to add dimension to their gourmands and push them beyond the more conventional sweet profiles. I also think almost every perfume house is trying to weave storytelling into its marketing these days, to the point where it’s becoming a little played out. Storytelling is, of course, an intrinsic part of how many of us experience and develop relationships with fragrance. But when it's just shoehorned into a press release as though it’s some kind of marketing buzzword, it starts to lose its charm. I think good storytelling should speak for itself. You shouldn’t have to tell me how devoted you are to storytelling. When you do that, you’re stripping away the very magic you’re trying to convey. There’s a distinction between a fragrance having a compelling narrative and just being marketed as though it does.
What would be a dream collaboration for you?
If I told you, I'd have to kill you! I'm joking. One of my dream houses is Maison Margiela Replica. I think a collaboration with them would make my holy grail. But my ultimate ambition would be to create something that brings fragrance into conversation with another medium. I'd love to explore how a scent could be interpreted through a film, a work of literature, even a geographical location, and translate that into a visual campaign that feels like an extension of the fragrance itself. I’m a control freak, so naturally, it would be written by, directed by, and starring me.
If you were to make your own perfume today that felt the "most you," what notes would be in it, or what kind of vibe would it have?
Giving away specific notes feels like sacrilege. I can't just hand out that kind of sauce. What I will say is that I think it would be very otherworldly but also quite tactile. I imagine something almost medieval or mythological, like the smell of rusted armor, damp soil, cold stone, and minerals. Something a little unsettling, atmospheric, but familiar. I think it would have to be a pretty accurate representation of my freaky little inner world.
For somebody trying to find their signature scent, what advice would you give?
Pay attention to what you're instinctively drawn to. Test fragrances on your skin, let them live with you for a while, and don't rush to decide whether you like them. Get familiar with the notes and materials you gravitate toward, and follow those curiosities. I also think it's perfectly fine to be a creature of habit. There's no need to constantly chase the next best thing or reinvent your taste.
I generally love musky, ambery, and vanilla scents. Some of my more well-known favorites include D.S. & Durga’s Amber Kiso and I Don’t Know What, Nemat’s Amber Oil, and Byredo's Vanille Antique and Bal d'Afrique. What niche fragrances would you recommend to me based on those?
Oh, I love this game. Since you like vanilla, I’d recommend The Architects Club by Arquiste. It's not an especially sweet vanilla, but it's sexy and ambery and also kind of haunting. It smells like the one that got away. I’d recommend Ambrette 9 by Le Labo, too. I'm biased, but you like musk, and I think it's impossible to hate. Lastly, if you like Bal d'Afrique, I think you'd enjoy exploring Hellenist. La Nuit des 300 has a lavender note that carries me through my day like a baby with its binky. It's perfect.
I’d love to hear more about your background outside of being a fragrance influencer and what your experience with fragrance was before starting TikTok.
I am actually a classical pianist. I have been playing the piano since I was 4, and my entire education since has been in specialized music institutions. I’m currently studying my bachelor's in piano performance in Germany. I also have an Instagram page (@pavlinagusheva.piano) since my goal is to show people just how nuanced and profound so much of the piano repertoire is. There’s something for everyone. I also loved scent from an early age, and throughout my formative years, I happened to meet people whose scents always became ingrained in my mind. I understood that a scent can be the invisible extension of a person’s essence.
Do you have any early formative fragrance memories that come to mind?
One of Bulgaria’s biggest models at the time was a friend of my parents, and she and I ended up being cast in a commercial together. She smelled so intoxicating and powerful that the entire set, and every room, smelled like her. I thought she was the coolest. I later stalked her Instagram and discovered that her signature scent was Angel by Mugler. Whenever I walked to school, I would always stop by a perfume shop and spray it. It’s a little too polarizing for me now, but I still respect it.
Do you remember the perfume that got you into niche fragrances or how you were influenced to get into it in the first place?
I started using Fragrantica daily when I was 13 and became completely and utterly obsessed. I spent hours on it, and that obsession still stands today. I researched everything from celebrity fragrances to obscure niche scents. When I moved to Edinburgh, there was a Jo Malone shop nearby, and I remember falling in love with Blackberry & Bay and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.
What was your first fragrance TikTok about, and what inspired you to make and post it?
It was a low-quality video about my favorite niche unisex perfumes. At the time, I only owned By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela and a travel-size bottle of Moonlight in Heaven by Kilian, which I still adore to this day.
How would you describe your own perfume taste and the types of fragrances you tend to gravitate toward?
I generally gravitate toward aromatic, atmospheric, woody, citrusy, warm, soft, spicy, and molecular perfumes.
Can you share some of your current go-to scents?
I have been wearing Molecule 01 daily, either by itself or layered. Other daily drivers have been Orphéon by Diptyque, Velvet Violet by Dries Van Noten, Sur Arize by Mmoire, and Guidance by Amouage in the hair perfume version.
If you had to pick a signature scent—or narrow down your collection to just a handful of bottles—what would you pick?
The scent I wear daily, layered or by itself, is Molecule 01. It’s the one scent that always works, always makes me feel most like myself. I’d keep Woman in Gold by Kilian, which is my performing scent. Sable Lavande by Chloé, Sur Arize by Mmoire, Tacit by Aesop, and Craft by Andrea Maack are a few others I’d need to keep. All of their dry-downs feel distinctly personal.
What are some of your all-time favorite perfume brands?
I appreciate different brands for different reasons: Ormonde Jayne for the quality of their ingredients, Le Labo for their city exclusives and naturalistic fragrances, Dries Van Noten for their compositions and aesthetic, Celine for their elegance, and Essential Parfums for making high-quality perfumery accessible.
What’s the top perfume release of 2026 for you?
Without a doubt, Chloé’s Sable Lavande and Sous Les Pins, courtesy of Quentin Bisch. He has somehow captured the scent of the atmosphere between you and the olfactive focal point, along with the surrounding scenery and nature.
Are there any fragrance trends you’re noticing right now?
I am noticing that brands are too quick to jump on trends and release perfumes focused on a single note. Instead of taking their time to build timeless masterpieces that are balanced to perfection, everything is either a gourmand or all the notes belong to the same fragrance family. I want more contrasts, more harmony, and more craftsmanship.
Where do you go to find inspiration in this industry?
My inspiration comes from all the interesting people I’ve met while living in different countries, as well as fictional characters. Their homes, self-expression, lifestyles, voices, and mannerisms all form intricate associations in my mind, which is why scents tend to evoke so many different visual elements for me. The more I observe and experience life, the broader my collection of references becomes, giving me more context and associations to draw from when creating content.
What would be a dream collaboration for you?
To create a perfume with Quentin Bisch, with the main focus being on making something distinctly unique and balanced without any particular notes being immediately identifiable. That’s what he does best.
If you were to make your own perfume today that felt the “most you,” what notes would be in it, or what kind of vibe would it have?
One of my ideas would be a woody, aromatic fragrance built around vetiver. It has something magical about it, a subtly smoky, sugary quality that makes it incredibly addictive. I’d love to develop a unique accord that brings out its sensuality as much as possible. The goal would be to make women fall in love with a scent profile traditionally associated with masculinity.
For somebody trying to find their signature scent, what advice would you give?
Understand which smells naturally appeal to you. Explore different notes and fragrance families, and notice how they develop on your skin. There’s a difference between a perfume you admire and one you genuinely want to wear every day. Pay attention to the scents you keep coming back to. Those are often the ones that feel most like you.
I generally love musky, ambery, and vanilla scents. Some of my more well-known favorites include D.S. & Durga’s Amber Kiso and I Don’t Know What, Nemat’s Amber Oil, and Byredo’s Vanille Antique and Bal d’Afrique. What niche fragrances would you recommend to me based on those?
I love these! I’d recommend Rosendo Mateu Nº 5, L’Anonyme Extrait, What We Do in Paris Is Secret by What We Do Is Secret, BornToStandOut by Fugazzi, Funny Little Things Whispered at Very Important Dinner Parties by Maison Millais, Radical Softness by Fascent, and Vanille des Afriques by Ormonde Jayne.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.