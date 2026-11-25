Discovering a lesser-known scent—especially in an overwhelming, increasingly saturated fragrance market—is a top-tier flex. Perfume is the ultimate invisible accessory, after all, and who doesn't want their wardrobe to reflect their unique, individual tastes? Iconic scents from storied houses will always remain crowd-pleasers, but if you really want to wow your fragrancehead friends, opt for a hidden gem they either A) haven't heard of or B) must travel over 2000 miles to catch a whiff of. Thankfully, we've listed eight brands that fit the bill right here, and you don't have to book a flight to make them yours. (Although, one of them did recently introduce a new boutique in Tokyo. Just saying!)
From brand-new launches to criminally underrated indie collections, these are the niche bottles to wear when you want to smell anything but basic.
Outside In
From the visionary behind Hourglass Cosmetics, I present Outside In, a beauty brand inspired by light. Its makeup launches are truly something to treasure (namely the dewy foundation drops, which are synonymous with liquid gold), and I can confirm that its recently launched fine-fragrance collection is just as special. Aligned with the brand's "lit from within" ethos, each blend is inspired by moments in nature: an unexpected kiss of sunlight, the staggering sense of calm after a rainstorm, a lone wild rose unfurling in the forest. Even the translucent bottles resemble glowing orbs, as if they're holding in pure, perfect light. They also come perched on a sculptural stone base, so you can easily display your luminous fragrance as an objet d'art. If you live in New York, I also highly recommend venturing to the brand's flagship concept store in SoHo, where you can experience the fragrance gallery IRL, test the aforementioned foundation drops (and mascara!), and sip a coffee in the hidden garden.
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Outside In
Light Language
Outside In
Earth After Rain
Outside In
Undiscovered Rose
Discothèque
Born in 2024, Discothèque is the definition of a cool-girl fragrance brand. Each nightlife-inspired blend captures a specific moment in time—be it a saloon-themed bar in 1986 Los Angeles or a New York City coat check in 1992—making the wearer feel wistful for a party long before their time. "Every fragrance starts with a club, feeling, city, song, etc., that holds significance, whether personally or culturally," cofounder Jessie Willner previously shared with Who What Wear. "Then we narrow it down to a night or even an exact moment, real or imagined, within that world. A secret encounter in a coat check, the dawn at first light." Despite evoking hazy dance halls and glittering mirror balls, the scents themselves effortlessly shift from day to night, especially if you play around with layering combinations. According to Willner, the best-selling Lola at Coat Check mingles perfectly with the orris-forward Baise Moi on the Dancefloor.
DISCOTHÈQUE
Body Heat
Discothèque
Lola at Coat Check
Discothèque
Next to Me or Nothing
Contrapposto
When you hear that an aesthetics clinic (especially a chic L.A.-based sanctuary like Contrapposto) is launching its own beauty brand, you likely don't think it'll invest in perfume. Surely a skincare line would feel more fitting, right? Not according to industry veteran Nick Axelrod-Welk, who recently launched a line of intoxicating fine fragrances meant to "melt" into the skin. Think cozy, musk-forward profiles that make even the strongest olfactory families feel "wearable" and garner tons of "You smell so good" compliments. You know when you catch a whiff of something delectable, but you can't quite put your finger on why you love it? That's what Contrapposto achieves with each spritz. Skin-scent loyalists, this one's for you.
Contrapposto
Musc Pétille
Contrapposto
Melting Flowers
Contrapposto
Lubanite
Xinú
Xinú is not a new brand by any means (it debuted back in 2017), but it's been long coveted as an "IYKYK" Mexico City must-visit. See, beauty fans have long trekked to the car mechanic shop turned lush scent oasis to take a whiff of the brand's sophisticated blends inspired by Latin American botanicals. Since the brand earned a minority investment from Estée Lauder Companies in 2025 and launched its first international store in Tokyo this past September, I have a feeling the niche collection will capture the masses quite soon. The style-inclined may also recall when the brand collaborated with designer Willy Chavarria for his spring 2027 ready-to-wear show in Paris, during which notes of lime, tuberose, moss, and cedarwood drifted through the air. Now, you can transport that very scent to your own home via a special-edition candle—one I expect will fully sell out by the New Year.
Xinú
Aguamadera
Willy Chavarria
Xinú FlordeMusgo Candle Set
Xinú
Oronardo
Iggywoo
In a flooded fragrance market, a compelling name (even one that makes you raise a brow) can do a lot of legwork in helping a bottle stand out. Such is the case with Iggywoo, an independent, imaginative fragrance house with distinct monikers like Cashmere Show Pony, Pistachio Voodoo Child, and Fantasma Overglow. Curiosity lives at its core, as British self-taught perfumer Richard Saint-Ford creates his blends "instinctively and without inherited rules." Many times, the emerging blends stem from happy accidents he sees through to the very end. Trust me, your scent rotation will be all the better for it.
IGGYWOO
Cashmere Show Pony
IGGYWOO
Pistachio Voodoo Child
IGGYWOO
Fantasma Overglow
Marissa Zappas
If you consider yourself an in-the-know fragrancehead, you likely already know (and love) perfumer and poet Marissa Zappasand her eponymous brand. That said, her collection of ethereal, vintage-inspired scents remains wildly underrated outside of the New York beauty scene, so it's worth giving her a shout here. Zappas somehow breathes new life into the most popular olfactory categories—such as the gourmand Annabel’s Birthday Cake, which evokes a garden party with swirls of icing, candied rose petals, and rubbery gold balloons—and crafts entire worlds around hyper-specific moments. Maggie the Cat Is Alive, I'm Alive! for instance, is a dreamy, dramatic blend based on Elizabeth Taylor's performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that's equal parts sultry, soft, and glamorous. Then there's the mere fact that her scalloped glass bottles—a nod to historic French perfume houses—are legitimate works of art, each finished with a dainty black ribbon. Swoon.
Marissa Zappas
Maggie the Cat Is Alive, I'm Alive!
Marissa Zappas
Queen Nzinga Eau De Parfum
My Store
Dream Sequence Eau de Parfum
Nostos
"I’m a self-diagnosed nostalgia addict," founder Jackie Mayolpreviously told us. "The pain of not being able to relive memories makes me sick to my stomach, so being able to access even a slice of these memories through fragrance is fascinating to me." Enter Nostos—which comes from the Ancient Greek word meaning "homecoming"—a brand that hinges upon emotion and memory with playful, highly conceptual scents. Take Calico, for example, which relies on a kitten-fur accord (yes, really) to evoke comfort, or Teen, which pays homage to Y2K mall culture. Developed in collaboration with Zappas, Nostos fragrances have a similar sense of mischief to the perfumer's own line with a dreamy, almost melancholy undertone that's basically bottled yearning. "The fragrances [Zappas] crafted for Nostos are so different from her own brand and showcase a separate side of her skillset that I’m so excited for people to explore," Mayol shares. Practically every editor I know is waiting with bated breath to see what the duo dreams up next.
Nostos
Teen Eau de Parfum
Nostos
Shiver Eau de Parfum
Nostos
Discovery Kit
Gabar
Gabar is the magically rare type of fragrance brand that makes you feel both transported and comfortably at home. Rooted in Myanmar heritage (Gabar translates to "world" in the Myanmar language), the London-based house draws inspiration from Buddhist mindfulness and city life, resulting in perfumes that encourage you to slow down and breathe in the beauty around you. Some fragrances demand attention, while others hover close like a secret; Gabar is unequivocally the latter, to the point where I almost feel inclined to gatekeep. I'll never forget the first time I spritzed (Ludlow) Lull, the soft, subtly sweet bouquet of orange blossom, black tea, and sandalwood. Floored by its delectable coziness, I spent the whole day constantly smelling my wrist. Gabar's entire catalog manages to do just that—feel unmistakably familiar and fresh all at once.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.