Diptyque's Enchanted Forest Holiday Collection Is Here—16 Festive Perfumes, Candles, and Home Goods

Is it December yet?

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Diptyque 2026 Holiday Collection.
(Image credit: Diptyque)

It's that time of year. Holiday collections, Advent calendars, and gift sets are dropping left and right. There's no shortage of items to shop, but honestly, I only have eyes for Diptyque. I love how the iconic French fragrance house takes a whimsical, stylish, and sophisticated approach to the festive season. This year is no exception. In fact, it might be one of my favorite holiday collections ever.

Diptyque just debuted its 2026 enchanted forest–themed Holiday Collection. Imagined with artist Jean-Simon Roch, it features chic, alpine-esque designs and fairytale-worthy wooden ornaments and accessories. There are candles, hand washes, and iconic scents up for grabs—all adorned in green ceramics and black wood with golden, glittering accents. Ahead, see every must-have item.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.