It's that time of year. Holiday collections, Advent calendars, and gift sets are dropping left and right. There's no shortage of items to shop, but honestly, I only have eyes for Diptyque. I love how the iconic French fragrance house takes a whimsical, stylish, and sophisticated approach to the festive season. This year is no exception. In fact, it might be one of my favorite holiday collections ever.
Diptyque just debuted its 2026 enchanted forest–themed Holiday Collection. Imagined with artist Jean-Simon Roch, it features chic, alpine-esque designs and fairytale-worthy wooden ornaments and accessories. There are candles, hand washes, and iconic scents up for grabs—all adorned in green ceramics and black wood with golden, glittering accents. Ahead, see every must-have item.
Diptyque
Sapin (Pine Tree) Classic Candle
What better place to start than with Diptyque's iconic Sapin (Pine Tree) Scented Candle? With notes of pine, resin, cedar, and moss, it smells like a freshly cut tree. This year's version is adorned with green glass, golden stars, and a wooden lid.
Diptyque
Sapin (Pine Tree) Room Spray
Don't forget the matching room spray. I love the wooden cap and label.
Diptyque
Sapin (Pine Tree) Scented Advent Taper Candle
Burn a little every day to count down the days.
Diptyque
Holiday Edition Set of 5 Miniature Candles
This was an immediate add-to-cart find. It includes five holiday scents: Baies (Berries), Roses, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain, Ambre (Amber), and Cannelle (Cinnamon).
Diptyque
Orphéon Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum
Who What Wear editors love Diptyque's Orphéon Eau de Parfum. It evokes the real-life Orphéon bar, which was once a stylish Parisian hot spot. A note of polished wood mingles with tonka bean, juniper berries, and jasmine. It's moody and sophisticated.
Diptyque
Do Son Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum
Do Son is one of my favorite scents. With notes of orange, blossom, jasmine, amberwood, and tuberose (my personal favorite), it smells fresh and breezy.
Diptyque
Eau Rose Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum
Diptyque's Eau Rose is a true bouquet of elegant floral notes. Think damascena and centifolia roses, chamomile, lychee, and a green touch of artichoke.
Diptyque
Set of 5 Eaux de Parfum
As a fervent Diptyque fan, I think this travel-size perfume set is the ideal holiday gift. The exclusive holiday curation includes Fleur de Peau, Do Son, Eau Rose, Tam Dao, and Orphéon—nestled in a chic box you don't even need to wrap.
Diptyque
Surprise Set With 3 Miniature Candles Holiday Edition
Here's another mini candle set! This includes three of Diptyque's most iconic scents for the holidays: Baies (Berries), Figuier (Fig Tree), and 34 Boulevard Saint Germain.
Diptyque
Holiday Carousel for Classic Candle
If you really want to elevate your favorite candles, add this carousel to the top. The heat of the flames sets it in motion, splashing star-shaped light and shadows across the walls of the room. It's such a magical detail for the holiday season.
Diptyque
Sapin (Pine Tree) Perfumed Wooden Spinner
This acorn-shaped Wooden Spinner is scented with Diptyque's iconic Sapin fragrance. Spin it to release its fresh notes of fir and moss with every turn.
Diptyque
Match Holder Boots
This cute match holder will be a staple on my coffee table for years to come.
Diptyque
Enchanted Forest Matchbox
A stylish matchbox to light all of your favorite holiday candles.
Diptyque
Hand Care Gift Box
Diptyque's Hand Care Gift Box is the ideal host gift to bring to holiday parties.
Diptyque
Feu de Bois (Wood Fire) Wax Tree Stump
Diptyque debuted sculpted wax candles this year. This tree stump is my favorite.
Diptyque
25 Scented Treasures Advent Calendar
Diptyque's Advent calendar is certainly an investment at $525, but it includes a magical mix of limited-edition scents, new arrivals, bodycare products, and more.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.