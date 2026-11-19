Our editors have tried pretty much every concoction in the name of beauty. A deodorant that smells like a pumpkin spice latte? Check. An edible body lotion? Sure. Color-changing nail polish based on your mood. Yup. The latest innovative launch to come across our desks is Max Mara's first-ever perfume, Le Parfum Eau de Parfum, inspired by the fashion house's famous 101801 cashmere trench.
Described as an olfactory coat, the fragrance leads with floral tuberose absolute, sandalwood and cedarwood notes, and ends with traces of vanilla. Comprised of 90% natural-origin ingredients, this warm, woody, refined scent envelops the wearer like a second skin.
Like the brand's fashion designs, the scent isn't meant to feel bold, excessive, or in your face; it feels quietly confident. The bottle itself adds to this aesthetic, featuring a camel-colored lacquered coat tie, topped with a golden "M" and a white stitched label.
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A perfume inspired by a garment is hardly the wildest thing we've encountered in our line of work, but that doesn't mean we weren't intrigued. Here's what our editors thought during their Scent Check.
Preferred Fragrance Notes: Woody skin-musk scent. Extra points if it's a bit salty/marine-like in the summer or warm/ambery in the winter!
Thoughts on Le Parfum Eau de Parfum: When I sprayed this scent on the cap, it smelleda little more wintry and fall-coded, but on my skin, it smelled more floral and fresh. It's really perennial; you can wear it year-round because it has a nice balance of warmth and freshness.
Preferred Fragrance Notes: Soft musks, powdery florals, and warm woods.
Thoughts on Le Parfum Eau de Parfum: This fragrance smells like it would be worn by a chic woman on the Upper East Side—and as you pass her, you can't help but ask what she's wearing. I love that all you need is one spritz, because I hate having to reapply my perfume all the time. I'd definitely wear this to date night, since it's very feminine and floral.
Preferred Fragrance Notes: Scents that include vanilla and err on the musky side. Nothing too floral.
Thoughts on Le Parfum Eau de Parfum: First impressions are that this scent is a great daytime fragrance. It's a little floral, very wearable, and perfect for walking around the city. I love that a little goes a long way—you can tell it's going to last.
Preferred Fragrance Notes: Soft, skin-like, creamy, fresh, warm, and slightly powdery (things like white musk, cedarwood, gaiac wood, vetiver, violet, fig, amber, and rose).
Thoughts on Le Parfum Eau de Parfum: The first thing that hits home for me is how nostalgic it feels. It kinda smells like the women I admire in my life: elegant, opulent, and really thoughtful. And I love the bottle—especially the little button on the cap!
Preferred Fragrance Notes: Warm, woody, and aromatic.
Thoughts on Le Parfum Eau de Parfum: My first thought before I even sprayed the perfume was that I love the bottle; it's so chic. I want to display this on my dresser. The scent itself is very warm. It reminds me of getting dressed up for a holiday party and putting on full glam. It's definitely timeless.
Stephanie is a director on the branded content team, heading up strategy for beauty, homes, and lifestyle clients. When she's not brainstorming creative ideas for WhoWhatWear, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens, she's scouring NYC for the best vintage finds — always with an iced coffee in hand.