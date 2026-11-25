If I had to choose one word to describe the U.S. fragrance market, it'd be performance. Give me a bold, head-turning perfume with 12 hours of wear, please and thanks. There's something so gratifying about grabbing someone's attention with your scent alone, of course, but does this penchant for loud, hyperbolic perfume feel rather… American? Monster trucks, party-sized snacks, and intense, "beast mode" fragrances—go big or go home, I guess. But just because a perfume has longevity doesn't mean it must smell intense, a balance that East Asian fragrance brands (specifically from Japan, Korea, and China) have perfected over the years. Take it from the experts: In order to stand out, the best thing you can do is opt for something subtle.
Japan is likely the first place that comes to mind when you think of an understated approach to fragrance, and in a city like Tokyo, that etiquette is built into daily life. There's even a Japanese word for bothering others via scent—sumehara, which translates to "smell harassment"—and wearing strong fragrances in shared spaces such as the metro, an office, or a restaurant can be seen as a major social faux pas. "Imagine eating sushi at the cosmetics floor of a department store, surrounded by all kinds of fragrances," poses Japanese perfumer and fragrance writer Tomoo Inaba. "Now, imagine eating the same sushi in a quiet, peaceful environment with very little ambient scent. Which would taste better? In which setting would you be able to appreciate the natural flavors and aromas of the fish and rice more fully?"
That's not to say Japanese people don't enjoy fragrance. It's quite the opposite. In fact, Inaba emphasizes eko, the country's 1000-year-old aristocratic tradition of infusing clothing with incense, and kodo, the traditional art of incense appreciation. "These fragrances were not intended to mask unpleasant odors or to make a bold statement about one's presence," Inaba explains. "Instead, they were appreciated for their delicacy, almost dissolving into the surrounding atmosphere or revealing themselves only for a fleeting moment." Incense isn't exactly faint, but classical kodo involves warming a single raw sliver of wood that releases a pure, unblended aroma. Perhaps that's why in contemporary perfumery "there seems to be a stronger appreciation in Japan for finding complexity within a single material, such as one particular fragrant wood," shares Makoto Arii, founder of Japanese fragrance and bodycare brand Diffar.
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Incense unfurls slowly, which is a fundamental principle Japanese fragrance houses like Diffar honor to this day. The brand formulates its perfume oils at a fragrance concentration of 35% (the intensity of an extrait de parfum) but relies on 100% naturally derived ingredients that bloom on the skin over time and evolve depending on the wearer's own body heat and environment—thus enhancing individuality. "The scent can smell different every day and every moment," notes Arii. "I would like people to enjoy these subtle changes and discover how the fragrance unfolds differently through their own experience."
In China, scent also has strong ties to nature. "They want local ingredient callouts," Alex Lee, senior fine fragrance perfumer at IFF, says of the Chinese fragrance market. "The osmanthus, the magnolia, the pu'er tea, the oolong tea, the narcissus, lotus, ginseng. … They like to have something that's connected to Chinese poetry, Chinese literature. It's very cultural, and they're very proud of that." Of course, China is a vast country, and the fragrance consumer (namely in larger cosmopolitan cities like Shanghai) still wants an elixir that helps them stand out. "How do I set myself apart from the other half a billion young people of the same age running around in the city?" Lee adds. "There is a notion of 'I want to be different,' whether that's through using more niche brands or through a different notion of projection."
That different notion of projection often means base ingredients like musk, which leaves a lingering cloud without filling the whole room, and softer woods (think cedarwood and sandalwood as opposed to stronger, more resinous oud and patchouli), plus diffusive notes like bergamot, orange blossom, and tea extracts that travel rapidly through the air yet remain light. "It's possible to have a fragrance that has a lot of sillage. You could smell it from a mile away, but it's not overwhelmingly sweet," Lee declares. "You can still have something that's powerful in terms of structure, something that's musky or woody that has a sensation of power, but it's not piercing."
South Korea's olfactory signatures are a bit more difficult to nail down. First, Lee tells me the Korean fragrance market values atmospheric, fresh notes that lend a soothing, restorative presence. "More aromatic, a little bit more natural smelling," he shares. Eric Beck, managing director of Seoul-based brand Nonfiction, agrees: "In Korea, scent has always lived close to the bath, to washing your hands, to the quiet part of the day you keep for yourself." These fragrances naturally have a more intimate projection, but that doesn't mean they go unnoticed. When fragrance becomes part of a ritual, consumers often layer two or more formats (a bodywash, a hand cream, etc.) with their perfume to build a mindful routine and, ultimately, an aroma that's entirely their own.
NONFICTION
Gentle Night Body Wash
Elorea
Git Hand Cream
"I think it is still too early to define 'Korean perfumery' as a singular style or identity," Beck caveats, adding that the region is currently crafting its scent culture through a diverse range of brands. You have labels such as Nonfiction and Elorea with intentional, ritual-minded eau de parfums and bodycare, and then you have exceptions like BornToStandOut, which, as its name suggests, was created specifically to rebel against quiet, crowd-pleasing fragrances. "It's a counterexample," shares Lee, who was the nose behind the brand's Nanatopia and Mad Honey scents.
To be clear, no matter how much we can dig into trends and historical influences in these regions, no sprawling country can be reduced to a single scent identity. Subtler, nature-inspired fragrances may prevail, but you can also find plenty of perfume lovers who adore heady, bold confections—as shown by the global success of BornToStandOut. I could also easily spend another 1000 words discussing the influences of Southeast Asia, which deserves its own deep dive. "Fragrances from the Philippines and Malaysia sometimes feel closer to American tastes," Inaba says, "while Thai fragrances often seem more playful and expressive than Japanese ones." Still, there's no denying that the fragrance space across Japan, Korea, and China is brimming with inspiration for how to smell unique without solely relying on intensity, from homing in on a singular material to focusing on how powerful notes are paced with the skin. "If anything, [Asia] is one of the more really creative regions right now and asking us to really push the envelope," Lee says. "How do we explore new addictions without being [overly] sweet? There's a lot of creativity."
We're already seeing that creativity showing up in the U.S. with refined, savory gourmand blends that draw on rice, sesame, tea, and other ingredients long central to Asian culture over syrupy, candy-like components. As brands find a wider audience here—with newcomers Diffar and Japanese-inspired fragrance house Kōsui launching stateside and Nonfiction opening its New York flagship this past year—we'll only see more of those distinct influences. "I believe more people will discover the beauty of understated scents and the pleasure of enjoying a fragrance that doesn't need to announce itself to everyone around them," predicts Inaba. "Whether it becomes a dominant trend in the American market remains to be seen." You'll know it when the most memorable scent in the room isn't the one you necessarily smell first.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.