I’m Calling It: This Fresh Cologne Will Be the Scent of the Summer

While I own an embarrassing amount of perfumes, when it comes to the kinds of scents that I gravitate towards on a regular basis, I’d describe myself as a comfort seeker. Give me a perfume that’s soft and warm, and blankets the skin with sweet vanilla, powdery violet and snuggly musk over anything fresh and clean any day. Of course, there’s a time and a place for more pared-back perfumes, and I admire the elegance of minimalist fragrances in theory, but in practice, they’ve never really felt like me. Which is why I’ve always had a bit of a complicated relationship with Escentric Molecules: a brand that’s synonymous with understated scents.
The cult fragrance, Molecule 01, is one of those iconic scents that is wildly popular yet still manages to feel like an insider secret—probably due to the fact that it smells slightly different on everyone. Of course, I understand the hype. I’ve worn it myself countless times, and if you’re looking for a perfume that’s going to draw compliments, then this undoubtedly fits the bill. The catch is, however, that I can barely smell it on myself. Sure, there’s an initial waft of almost clean laundry or airy woods, but as someone who wears fragrance for personal pleasure, it’s far too fleeting.
So when I heard about the brand’s new scent, Cologne One, I wasn’t entirely convinced that it would be up my street. And yet, the first time that I spritzed it, I found myself converted. Because somehow, quite magically, Escentric Molecules has managed to almost bottle my favourite summer drink and therefore captured the essence of the season in fragrance form—a perfectly chilled gin and tonic. Bright, fresh and instantly uplifting, this very much might be the scent of the summer.
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Escentric Molecules
Cologne One
Key notes: Juniperberry, lemon, lime, mandarin, bergamot, ginger, cucumber, hedione, rose, iris, waterlily, Iso E Super, ambroxan, musk
What It Smells Like
Cologne One is described as capturing “the freshness of a gin and tonic in a single, sparkling gesture”, and from that very first impression, I’d have to agree that this scent really does deliver. It’s an effervescent fragrance that captures the bubbly crispness of tonic water, the herbaceous dryness of gin and a citrus twist of fresh lemon and lime in a cold glass. Simply put, it smells delicious. But let’s break down exactly what makes this cologne so complex, because while it does contain Escentric Molecules’ iconic one scent molecule—Iso E Super—there’s a whole lot more going on here.
First up, there’s juniperberry. If you’ve ever sipped a good gin (I pride myself on the fact that I’ve sipped many), then you’ll know that distinctive, sharp, slightly piney, aromatic scent well. For me, it’s the anchor of this cologne and the very thing that transforms it from a generic-smelling fresh scent into something truly evocative. I’d be surprised if anyone manages to spritz this and not be immediately transported to a balmy summer evening with a chilled glass in hand.
If you’re not a gin lover, however, there’s still plenty to appeal here. There’s a medley of juicy citrus fruits (lemon, lime, mandarin and bergamot) that evolves as they settle onto the skin. The initial vibrancy softens into something fresh, but with a gentle sweetness to balance out some of the more herbaceous notes to come. Because there is definitely a subtle herbal thread running through it, supported, I think, by hedione—a versatile synthetic molecule that has quite a green and verdant scent profile. Blended with cucumber and ginger, and a bouquet of countryside florals, it gives the fragrance an aromatic boost with an almost radiant, airy feel.
But it’s in the drydown that something really special happens here. Yes, of course, this is a fresh fragrance, but once it’s really enmeshed with your skin, you’ll notice that there’s a soft, musky base that smells almost nostalgic. It’s subtle, but with the slightly woody Iso E Super molecule alongside ambroxan and musk, there’s an undeniably skin-like warmth with a slight saltiness that I find incredibly satisfying. It’s the part that you’ll notice when you catch a whiff of your wrist hours later.
The Verdict
Cologne One has, rather unexpectedly, converted me to the joys of fresh fragrances this summer. If you’re already on board with that kind of scent profile, then this will feel like a sophisticated upgrade—clean and pared-back, yet more effervescent than your typical minimalist scents. I imagine it will particularly come into its own during the warmer weather, when wearing anything too heavy fragrance-wise can feel overwhelming.
But what makes it even more impressive is that Cologne One makes a great entry point for people like me who typically gravitate towards warmer, more comforting scents. Because while it is fresh, it’s not cold. There’s a softness to it with a subtle warmth in the base that makes it feel more wearable and, most importantly, more noticeable on the skin than other simplistic scents.
That, for me, is the real surprise. Unlike Molecule 01, which somehow feels like it exists just out of reach of my own senses, Cologne One is something that I actually enjoy wearing. And going back to that gin and tonic comparison (purely because I can’t quite get over just how accurate it