Bella Hadid's fragrance brand, 'Ôrəbella, is behind some of our favorite perfumes (specifically Salted Muse $72, a luxe, marine scent that's basically a siren song, bottled—hence why it won a Who What Wear 100 Beauty Award.) 'Ôrəbella's fragrances are skin-first, meaning they're hydrating, alcohol-free, and elevated with aromatherapy essential oils. Each one is designed to boost your mood and enhance your aura. Take her last launch, Eternal Roots, for example. It's a fruity concoction of lychee, pink pepper, raspberry blossom, and papyrus designed to pay "tribute to personal growth," and act as "a reminder for us all to pause, reflect, embrace joy, strength, and balance throughout life's journey."
In exciting news, Hadid just announced her sixth fragrance, which is set to drop soon, and only for a limited time. It's an ode to spring—capturing the innocence, purity, and freshness of the season through a combination of fine fragrance notes and uplifting aromatherapy essential oils. Keep scrolling to get your first look.
'Ôrəbella's Jasmine Blues Parfum
Fragrance notes: Jasmine, blue lotus, Mediterranean bergamot, clove blossom, rose petals, crystallized moss, musk, cedarwood, patchouli, balsam resin
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A "radiant white floral," 'Ôrəbella's Jasmine Blues Parfum is inspired by Hadid's earliest memories of exploring the garden at her childhood home, where jasmine grew along the walls, and blue lotus flowers bloomed beside the pond. As such, it's designed to "unfold on the skin like widening circles across a pond." In a press release, Hadid said, it's "A manifestation of my reflections on the beauty and grace of childhood wonder—intimate, curious, and endlessly pure."
Expect 'Ôrəbella's new Jasmine Blues Parfum to include three essential oils. Eucalyptus invigorates the senses and promotes mental clarity. Palmarosa uplifts the spirit, and bergamot brings brightness and optimism.
The Jasmine Blues Parfum is housed in the brand's iconic geode bottle (this time, in an "ethereal shade of blue denim") and features a signature biphase formula with two separate layers. The first layer is the trademarked 'Ôrelixir base, which is a skin-loving combination of snow mushroom and a blend of five oils (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea). The second layer comprises the aforementioned aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes. To activate the biphase formula and get both the skin and scent benefits, make sure to shake the bottle before applying it.
Unfortunately, this fresh, spring-inspired fragrance is Hadid's first-ever limited-edition scent. So, if you want in on it, you'd better act fast. It's available for purchase tomorrow, March 20, on the brand's website. On April 5, it will be available for purchase at Ulta (online only).
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.