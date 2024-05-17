7 Summer Accessory Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Their Favourite Dresses
If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those. (Although, we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy.) What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.
Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses or anything else. I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular pieces are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.
1. Metal-Frame Sunglasses
Style Notes: Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame-sunglasses trend after its pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses, as they, too, are kind of fancy.
Shop the Look:
2. Chunky Silver Jewellery
Style Notes: Silver jewellery has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer, more than ever, silver jewellery could become just as popular as gold.
Shop the Look:
Style Notes: Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.
3. Mary Janes
Shop the Look:
4. Slouchy Bags
Style Notes: Slouchy bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.
Shop the Look:
5. Chain Belts
Style Notes: Chain belts are an easy, chic way to dress up your dress. Throw one over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.
Shop the Look:
6. Red Bags
Style Notes: I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colours of dresses, making them a great summertime investment.
Shop the Look:
7. Puffy Heart Necklaces
Style Notes: They're not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a "sweet without being too sweet" finishing touch to a dress outfit.
Shop the Look:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
From High-End to the High Street, These Are the Best-Selling Items of 2024 So Far
Recommended by you.
By Florrie Alexander
-
6 Graceful Ways French Women Are Wearing This Anti-Trend Summer Staple In 2024
Consider us influenced.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I Rely On Black Linen Trousers All Summer Long—4 Ways I'm Styling Them for 2024
My summer uniform.
By Florrie Alexander
-
I’m Not Interested in “Trendy” Summer Shoes—11 Classic Styles I’m Eyeing Instead
That doesn't mean they're boring, either.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Meghan Markle Managed to Wear 5 Huge Summer Trends in Just 72 Hours—They All Worked
Every look was a winner.
By Natalie Munro
-
I’ve Analysed Jennifer Lawrence’s Style—3 Simple Summer Items She Keeps Coming Back To
Always elevated.
By Natalie Munro
-
It's True: Everyone Is Wearing These Chic Shoes and Tops With Leggings This Summer
And they're super comfy, too.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
I'm Looking for Chic Summer Shoes I Can Wear to the Office—These 4 Are Perfect
Office days just got more appealing.
By Natalie Munro