7 Summer Accessory Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Their Favourite Dresses

If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those. (Although, we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy.) What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.

Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses or anything else. I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular pieces are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.

1. Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Woman wearing a black dress outfit.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame-sunglasses trend after its pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses, as they, too, are kind of fancy.

Shop the Look:

Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Eyewear
Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Oval Sunglasses
VERSACE
Oval Sunglasses

2. Chunky Silver Jewellery

Woman wearing a pink dress.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Style Notes: Silver jewellery has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer, more than ever, silver jewellery could become just as popular as gold.

Shop the Look:

Tabi Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Tabi Earrings

Silver-Tone Cuff
ISABEL MARANT
Silver-Tone Cuff

Synergy Sterling Silver Ring
AGMES
Synergy Sterling Silver Ring

Style Notes: Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.

3. Mary Janes

Woman wearing a black dress with Mary Janes.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop the Look:

Charlie Ballet Flat
Reformation
Charlie Ballet Flat

Canvas Mary Jane Flats
VIBI VENEZIA
Canvas Mary Jane Flats

Madewell
Madewell
The Beverley Mary Jane Flat

4. Slouchy Bags

Woman wearing a red minidress.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Slouchy bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.

Shop the Look:

Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

Soft M Small Leather Tote
MANSUR GAVRIEL
Soft M Small Leather Tote

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

5. Chain Belts

Woman wearing a long dress with belt.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: Chain belts are an easy, chic way to dress up your dress. Throw one over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.

Shop the Look:

Maisie Chain Belt
B-Low the Belt
Maisie Chain Belt

Timeless Chain Belt
Free People
Timeless Chain Belt

Loewe Donut Chain Belt
Loewe
Donut Chain Belt

6. Red Bags

Woman wearing a maxi dress with red bag.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colours of dresses, making them a great summertime investment.

Shop the Look:

The Row Abby bag
The Row
Abby Small Suede Shoulder bag

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Summer Accessories
DeMellier
Small Vancouver Crossbody Bag

7. Puffy Heart Necklaces

Woman wearing a red minidress with heels.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: They're not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a "sweet without being too sweet" finishing touch to a dress outfit.

Shop the Look:

Heart and Soul Long Pendant Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Heart and Soul Long Pendant Necklace

Puffy Heart Chain Necklace
Jenny Bird
Puffy Heart Chain Necklace

Bubble Heart Necklace
Lili Claspe
Bubble Heart Necklace

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

