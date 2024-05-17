7 Summer Accessory Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Their Favourite Dresses

If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those. (Although, we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy.) What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.

Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses or anything else. I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular pieces are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.

1. Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Style Notes: Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame-sunglasses trend after its pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses, as they, too, are kind of fancy.

Shop the Look:

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Eyewear Oval-Frame Sunglasses £352 SHOP NOW

VERSACE Oval Sunglasses £358 SHOP NOW

2. Chunky Silver Jewellery

Style Notes: Silver jewellery has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer, more than ever, silver jewellery could become just as popular as gold.

Shop the Look:

Heaven Mayhem Tabi Earrings £92 SHOP NOW

ISABEL MARANT Silver-Tone Cuff £255 SHOP NOW

AGMES Synergy Sterling Silver Ring £320 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.

3. Mary Janes

Shop the Look:

Reformation Charlie Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW

VIBI VENEZIA Canvas Mary Jane Flats £95 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Beverley Mary Jane Flat £142 SHOP NOW

4. Slouchy Bags

Style Notes: Slouchy bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.

Shop the Look:

KHAITE Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag £1200 SHOP NOW

MANSUR GAVRIEL Soft M Small Leather Tote £690 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote £3000 SHOP NOW

5. Chain Belts

Style Notes: Chain belts are an easy, chic way to dress up your dress. Throw one over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.

Shop the Look:

B-Low the Belt Maisie Chain Belt £177 SHOP NOW

Free People Timeless Chain Belt £40 SHOP NOW

Loewe Donut Chain Belt £475 SHOP NOW

6. Red Bags

Style Notes: I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colours of dresses, making them a great summertime investment.

Shop the Look:

The Row Abby Small Suede Shoulder bag £1350 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag £248 SHOP NOW

DeMellier Small Vancouver Crossbody Bag £345 SHOP NOW

7. Puffy Heart Necklaces

Style Notes: They're not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a "sweet without being too sweet" finishing touch to a dress outfit.

Shop the Look:

Roxanne Assoulin Heart and Soul Long Pendant Necklace £140 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Chain Necklace £162 SHOP NOW