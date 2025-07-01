These High Street Sandals Already Sold Out Once—Now They're Back in a New Elevated Shade
Flip-flops are a staple in my summer wardrobe, and this year I'm upgrading my rubber style for something a little more elevated. Enter COS's leather flip-flops.
The other day, I realised that I have one off-duty summer outfit I rely on more than most. It's unintentionally a blueprint I rely on when I can't decide what to wear and want to get into the sun as quickly as possible. The format consists of a pretty top, linen shorts and flip-flops. Whilst I reach for this trio over and over again, the rubber flip-flops in my wardrobe have never lived up to the polished look that I'm trying to create. Naturally, I went on a hunt to find something a little more elevated to complete this tried-and-true ensemble, and came across COS's Leather Flip-Flops (£95).
I'll admit, I'd never considered flip-flops to be a chic summer shoe. The rubber ones we've all known and worn are something I'll slip on to head from my hotel room to the beach, but rarely feature in my dressier holiday looks. But this year, designers are set to change my mind, with jelly-like plays on the coloured flip-flop, and leather interpretations that are the perfect balance of minimalist, elevated and comfortable.
As I've now come to believe that the leather flip-flop is the ultimate understated sandal that stylish people will be wearing for years to come, there's a chance to invest in a designer pair if you choose. Then again, COS makes a case for its much more affordable under £100 pair that now comes in three elegant shades.
True to the brand's design ethos, these flip-flops are both timeless and modern in equal measure. The smooth leather and refined design ensure these will outlast moving trends, whilst the squared-toe adds a 2025 edge to the style. Comfort is always a consideration when shopping, and this pair has a padded sole to make striding through the city, or taking on cobbled streets in European towns, that much smoother.
With such design prowess, the black pair has already sold out once, and now it's back in stock alongside a bold red and a new deep burgundy shade. Whilst the hunt for elevated sandals started with my most relied-upon outfit, I'm already styling this pair with my summer dresses, linen trousers, floaty skirts and denim shorts.
If you're looking to upgrade your summer sandals, keep scrolling to shop the COS Leather Flip-Flops and explore more COS buys I really rate.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
