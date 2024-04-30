Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Autumn Bag Trend

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a green sweater

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actors in the world, but she's also a cool NYC mum—and she always dresses the part. A recent example of this was late last week when Lawrence was photographed walking around the city in a comfortable spring outfit that featured a few key items.

For the stroll, Lawrence wore a pale-green cashmere sweater and baggy jeans with a Western belt. And the shoes and bag she opted for were total opposites style-wise. Her footwear of choice was a pair of Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clogs, which are a gold standard when it comes to comfort shoes. She paired them with a leopard-print mini pouch bag, reminding me how prominent leopard was on the A/W 24 runways. (Heavy hitters such as Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Versace are on board.) So buckle up—leopard-print bags are inevitably going to be a thing this fall, and Lawrence's endorsement could be an early sign.

Keep scrolling to get in on the trend early and shop chic leopard-print bags for yourself.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a green sweater and leopard-print bag

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Leopard-Print Bags

Animal Print Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Animal Print Shoulder Bag

Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
JACQUEMUS
Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Le Papa Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Papa Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag

Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag
GANNI
Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag

Damson Madder Leopard Print Shoulder Bag
Damson Madder
Damson Madder Leopard Print Shoulder Bag

Monarch Mini Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
TOM FORD
Monarch Mini Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Allsaints Half Moon Leopard Print Crossbody Bag, Brown
AllSaints
Half Moon Leopard Print Crossbody Bag

Le Cache Coeur Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Clutch
Alaïa
Le Cache Coeur Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Clutch

Carasky Small Embellished Leopard-Print Leather Shoulder Bag
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Carasky Small Embellished Leopard-Print Leather Shoulder Bag

Sicily Small Leopard-Print Patent-Leather Tote
DOLCE&GABBANA
Sicily Small Leopard-Print Patent-Leather Tote

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear US.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence Accessories Leopard Print
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸