Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Autumn Bag Trend

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actors in the world, but she's also a cool NYC mum—and she always dresses the part. A recent example of this was late last week when Lawrence was photographed walking around the city in a comfortable spring outfit that featured a few key items.

For the stroll, Lawrence wore a pale-green cashmere sweater and baggy jeans with a Western belt. And the shoes and bag she opted for were total opposites style-wise. Her footwear of choice was a pair of Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clogs, which are a gold standard when it comes to comfort shoes. She paired them with a leopard-print mini pouch bag, reminding me how prominent leopard was on the A/W 24 runways. (Heavy hitters such as Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Versace are on board.) So buckle up—leopard-print bags are inevitably going to be a thing this fall, and Lawrence's endorsement could be an early sign.

Keep scrolling to get in on the trend early and shop chic leopard-print bags for yourself.

