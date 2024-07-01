Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Un-J.Lo of Flat-Shoe Trends With Baggy Trousers
If you're at all familiar with Jennifer Lopez's style (which I'm guessing you are), you know that the shoe trends she chooses to wear aren't typically considered "sweet", or low-key. But from time to time, she surprises us all and chooses one that's a major departure from the platform shoes, towering heels, or trainers she typically wears, and this was the case when she was photographed yesterday at a hotel in Beverly Hills in L.A..
For the occasion, Lopez opted for a put-together outfit, consisting of a white blouse and pleated baggy trousers. And instead of sky-high stilettos, she wore a pair of ballet flats that laced up around her ankles. This isn't the first time Lopez has worn ballet flats (another was during her Parisian honeymoon with Ben Affleck), but she doesn't wear the trend often—especially ones that tie around her ankles.
Lopez's pretty ballet flats were by Dior, but you can purchase the trend for significantly less. Keep scrolling to do so.
On Jennifer Lopez: Dior shirt and D-Joy Ballet Flats; Hermès bag
Shop Similar Ballet Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
