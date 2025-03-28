Amal Clooney Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence

Like it or not, skinny jeans have come clawing their way back into style. The jeans I wore almost exclusively circa 2009 have their fair share of detractors in 2025, but there's certainly a time and a place for them. For instance, I still like wearing skinny jeans with knee-high boots because the slim silhouette is so easy to tuck into tall shoes. However, if they're not for you, I know you'll be delighted to see how Amal Clooney just styled the denim trend that's disrupting skinny jeans' resurgence.

Clooney was just photographed in Los Angeles wearing the antithesis of skinny jeans: baggy, wide-leg jeans. Her pants featured an ultra-high waist, which she complemented with a cropped blazer. Don't you love it when an outfit has the perfect proportions? I know I do. Jennifer Lopez and Suki Waterhouse are just a couple of the celebrities who are on board with the same popular denim trend that Clooney just wore. Scroll down to see how Clooney styled it and shop for similar styles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Baggy, Wide-Leg Jeans

MOTHER The Lasso Sneak High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £290 SHOP NOW I've been wearing Mother jeans for nearly a decade.

RAG & BONE Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Denim-Blend Jeans £295 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Rag & Bone jeans.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £28 SHOP NOW The price is right.

GOOD AMERICAN Good Ease Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jeans £180 SHOP NOW Trust Good American to make the comfiest wide-leg jeans.

AGOLDE Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Fashion editors love Agolde jeans.

COS Facade Straight-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Clean, cool and contemporary – these light blue COS jeans deliver a sleek, straight-leg silhouette perfect for elevating your off-duty style.

ARKET Cloud Loose Wide Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Relaxed yet refined.

M&S Collection The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW This is a WWW editor favourite pair.

Topshop Ember Low Rise Wide Leg Jean in Mid Blue £46 SHOP NOW Topshop will never not get jean silhouettes right.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW High-rise structure with a relaxed, slouchy leg for those days when comfort meets style.

Reiss Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans in Light Blue £168 SHOP NOW These are in my basket right now.