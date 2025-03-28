Amal Clooney Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence

Like it or not, skinny jeans have come clawing their way back into style. The jeans I wore almost exclusively circa 2009 have their fair share of detractors in 2025, but there's certainly a time and a place for them. For instance, I still like wearing skinny jeans with knee-high boots because the slim silhouette is so easy to tuck into tall shoes. However, if they're not for you, I know you'll be delighted to see how Amal Clooney just styled the denim trend that's disrupting skinny jeans' resurgence.

Clooney was just photographed in Los Angeles wearing the antithesis of skinny jeans: baggy, wide-leg jeans. Her pants featured an ultra-high waist, which she complemented with a cropped blazer. Don't you love it when an outfit has the perfect proportions? I know I do. Jennifer Lopez and Suki Waterhouse are just a couple of the celebrities who are on board with the same popular denim trend that Clooney just wore. Scroll down to see how Clooney styled it and shop for similar styles.

Amal Clooney wearing baggy wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Baggy, Wide-Leg Jeans

The Lasso Sneak High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Lasso Sneak High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I've been wearing Mother jeans for nearly a decade.

Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Denim-Blend Jeans
RAG & BONE
Featherweight Logan Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Denim-Blend Jeans

Don't sleep on Rag & Bone jeans.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

The price is right.

Good Ease Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jeans
GOOD AMERICAN
Good Ease Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jeans

Trust Good American to make the comfiest wide-leg jeans.

Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Fashion editors love Agolde jeans.

Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans

Clean, cool and contemporary – these light blue COS jeans deliver a sleek, straight-leg silhouette perfect for elevating your off-duty style.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans – Washed Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

Relaxed yet refined.

The Wide-Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
The Wide-Leg Jeans

This is a WWW editor favourite pair.

Topshop Ember Low Rise Wide Leg Jean in Mid Blue
Topshop
Ember Low Rise Wide Leg Jean in Mid Blue

Topshop will never not get jean silhouettes right.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

High-rise structure with a relaxed, slouchy leg for those days when comfort meets style.

Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans in Light Blue
Reiss
Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans in Light Blue

These are in my basket right now.

318™ Shaping Wide Leg Jeans
Levi
318™ Shaping Wide Leg Jeans

A classic.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

