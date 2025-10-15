I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 5 Winter Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again

As we descend into a new season and I finish up my annual wardrobe switchover, I’m taking stock of the pieces I own and establishing some go-to outfit combinations I’ll be relying on. I’m reminding myself of the things I’ve accumulated over the years that I love and can rely on, how I style them and fresh ways I can wear them, too, to give them a new lease of life. Shopping your own wardrobe and wearing existing pieces in new ways is such an easy way to make pieces you already own feel brand new.
If there’s one thing I love, it’s jeans. Their versatility is unmatched and I daren’t admit how many pairs I actually own. They go with almost everything and are one of those items that can look completely different depending on how you style them. Whether it's with a chunky knit and boots for a casual look, or a lace-trimmed cami top and strappy heels for an evening, they can be dressed up or down so easily.
To make my jeans feel a bit more current and integrate them into the new season, I’ve been looking at ways I can incorporate some key 2025 winter trends into my existing wardrobe and how I can wear them with my jeans. And, fortunately for you, I've written all about my findings. Below, I've rounded up five winter trends that I’ll be wearing with my faithful jeans to make them feel fresh, chic and ready to take on the season ahead.
5 Winter 2025 Trends to Wear With Jeans:
1. Argyle Knits
Style Notes: Argyle knits are once again trending and I, for one, am here for it. While they may remind you of your grandpa, they have had a high-fashion upgrade and have come a long way. They feel so much more relevant and chic now and I can’t wait to bring mine out.
Shop the Trend:
Ganni
Grey Knitted Polo Shirt
Grey and burgundy is such a good colour combo.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Argyle Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti always gets it right.
Khaite
Pratt Argyle Cashmere Sweater
An argyle knit is such a good piece to invest in.
Nobodys Child
Brown and Pink Argyle Print Cardigan
Nobody's Child knitwear is as good as their dresses.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
I adore the colour of this.
2. Flat Suede Boots
Style Notes: Boots are the ultimate winter wardrobe core piece and I don’t take mine off the entire season. One style of boots I will be investing in is a flat suede boot. The suede trend has taken the fashion world by storm as of late, and has now descended into boots, and comfort as well as style is key.
Shop the Trend:
The Row
Zipped Boot
The Row's iconic boot in a suede iteration.
COS
Suede Riding Boots
I love this entire look.
Jimmy Choo
Noemi 45
Chocolate brown is still so on trend.
Sézane
Lena Low Boots
A classic style.
Toteme
Zipped Suede Chelsea Boots Black
A pointed shoe is my all-time favourite.
3. Cherry Red
Style Notes: Personally, I’m a minimalist that favours muted tones and a neutral palette, however after seeing this cherry red jacket on Marilyn, I am completely sold and will inject a pop of the bright hue into my wardrobe. I will ease myself in with an accessory to start with as red can be quite intimidating, but somewhat refreshing at the same time.
Shop the Trend:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
I have this jumper in so many colours and this may just be next on my list.
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag
Accessories are a great way to ease yourself into a trend.
Jil Sander
Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
I adore Jil Sander shoes.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A bestseller for good reason.
Whistles
Red Wool Mix Split Funnel Knit
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
4. Squishy Bags
Style Notes: Following the autumn/winter 2025 runways, one trend that is set to be a big one is squishy bags. Seen on the runways of Ferragamo, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, its relaxed, slouchy style is the complete opposite of the structured designs we’ve been seeing for the last few seasons and a welcomed change.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Corduroy-Effect Tote Bag
A great, purse friendly option.
& Other Stories
Soft Leather Clutch
Inject some texture into an outfit with mock snakeskin.
The Miami
This is one of my favourite DeMellier styles.
Elleme
Trousse Suede Khaki
Elleme is one of my all-time favourite handbag brands.
LOEWE
Flamenco Large Leather Shoulder Bag
It's clear why Loewe handbags are so popular.
5. Peplum Jackets
Style Notes: The peplum hem is slowly making its return to fashion and this time, we’re seeing it in the jacket iteration. The refined silhouette is a classic, timeless style that gives such an elegant finish to any look. We saw it on our favourite influencers during Fashion Month, and love how Hannah has styled this leather peplum jacket for a contemporary take on an age-old classic piece.
Shop the Trend:
LOEWE
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Peplum Jacket
So sleek.
Reformation
Morning Doug Jacket
So chic.
ZARA
Puff Sleeve Peplum Blazer
I love the bold buttons.
ALAÏA
Leather Peplum Jacket
Alaïa get it right every time.
LIBEROWE
Belted Peplum Cotton-Blend Canvas Jacket
A more utilitarian iteration.
Shop Jeans I Love Right Now:
ALIGNE
Mid Rise Rigid Barrel Jeans
Aligne is one of my favourite brands for denim.
levi
Ribcage Jeans
Iconic.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Jeans
I have these jeans and get so much wear out of them.
M&S
The Mom Jeans
Marks & Spencer jeans are such good value.
FRAME
The Streamline High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Such a classic pair that can easily be styled up or down.