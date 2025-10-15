I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 5 Winter Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again

From squishy bags to flat suede boots, these are the winter trends I'll be wearing with my hero jeans this season.

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans
(Image credit: @_livmadeline, @nlmarilyn, @hannahlewisstylist)
As we descend into a new season and I finish up my annual wardrobe switchover, I’m taking stock of the pieces I own and establishing some go-to outfit combinations I’ll be relying on. I’m reminding myself of the things I’ve accumulated over the years that I love and can rely on, how I style them and fresh ways I can wear them, too, to give them a new lease of life. Shopping your own wardrobe and wearing existing pieces in new ways is such an easy way to make pieces you already own feel brand new.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s jeans. Their versatility is unmatched and I daren’t admit how many pairs I actually own. They go with almost everything and are one of those items that can look completely different depending on how you style them. Whether it's with a chunky knit and boots for a casual look, or a lace-trimmed cami top and strappy heels for an evening, they can be dressed up or down so easily.

To make my jeans feel a bit more current and integrate them into the new season, I’ve been looking at ways I can incorporate some key 2025 winter trends into my existing wardrobe and how I can wear them with my jeans. And, fortunately for you, I've written all about my findings. Below, I've rounded up five winter trends that I’ll be wearing with my faithful jeans to make them feel fresh, chic and ready to take on the season ahead.

1. Argyle Knits

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Argyle knits are once again trending and I, for one, am here for it. While they may remind you of your grandpa, they have had a high-fashion upgrade and have come a long way. They feel so much more relevant and chic now and I can’t wait to bring mine out.

2. Flat Suede Boots

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans.

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Style Notes: Boots are the ultimate winter wardrobe core piece and I don’t take mine off the entire season. One style of boots I will be investing in is a flat suede boot. The suede trend has taken the fashion world by storm as of late, and has now descended into boots, and comfort as well as style is key.

3. Cherry Red

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Personally, I’m a minimalist that favours muted tones and a neutral palette, however after seeing this cherry red jacket on Marilyn, I am completely sold and will inject a pop of the bright hue into my wardrobe. I will ease myself in with an accessory to start with as red can be quite intimidating, but somewhat refreshing at the same time.

4. Squishy Bags

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Following the autumn/winter 2025 runways, one trend that is set to be a big one is squishy bags. Seen on the runways of Ferragamo, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, its relaxed, slouchy style is the complete opposite of the structured designs we’ve been seeing for the last few seasons and a welcomed change.

5. Peplum Jackets

Stylish women wearing winter trends with jeans.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: The peplum hem is slowly making its return to fashion and this time, we’re seeing it in the jacket iteration. The refined silhouette is a classic, timeless style that gives such an elegant finish to any look. We saw it on our favourite influencers during Fashion Month, and love how Hannah has styled this leather peplum jacket for a contemporary take on an age-old classic piece.

