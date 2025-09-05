My Fiancé and Friends Keep Saying I Smell So Good—This French Hair Perfume Is the Secret

Nothing makes me feel chicer than a generous spritz of hair perfume. Yes, it may seem a bit extra to the average beauty consumer, but take it from a fragrance-obsessed editor: These mists are a worthy investment for smelling good around the clock alongside your favourite perfume. I personally keep one in my bag at all times for a midday zhuzh, and I spray it through my locks before bed so I can leave a lingering cloud of jasmine or rose absolute on my pillow. (I mean, can you think of anything dreamier?)
Some of the most coveted bottles come from French brands—French women, after all, have mastered the effortless spritz-and-fluff—so I was particularly eager to try Sisley Paris's new standalone fragrance. After scoring a prelaunch sample from the brand, I wore it nonstop for a month, and the compliments kept pouring in—so much so that Le Parfum (£92) has become my sole everyday scent.
Catch a whiff of Le Parfum, and you'll immediately recognise the fresh notes of lemon, verbena, lavender and mimosa flower synonymous with Sisley's best-selling hair products. The scent became such a cult hit in its own right (shoppers frequently mention its "addictive,” “incredible,” and “exquisite" quality, per brand) that the Sisley team decided to finally bottle up that alchemic magic—and make it 20% more potent while they were at it.
I'm a major fan of Sisley's hair offerings—especially the Curl Care Cream—so that familiar aroma felt rather comforting, as if I had just applied a nickel-size dollop onto my dry strands. Over time, though, those vibrant citrus notes dry down to a woody amber base—a cosy touch that adds dimension and warmth.
It basically makes me smell like I just received a blowout from the most luxurious hair salon to ever exist. That said, it's not a bold, punchy perfume by any means. It's more of a delicate scent that you can easily layer with your favorite eau de parfum or, when used on its own, will have people convinced you naturally smell incredible; in fact, it's tricked multiple friends into thinking I'm wearing no fragrance at all.
My fiancé is a bit harder to dupe (he sees me reach for the bottle every morning), but even he has made multiple comments about how good I smell. He frequently steals my Curl Care Cream to define his own wavy locks (I've taught him well!), so it only makes sense that he'd fall for the elevated fragrance with the same scent. Sisley Paris products do cost a pretty penny—that aforementioned curl cream costs a cool £83—but for a fragrance, Le Parfum is pretty reasonable. Some of my favourite luxury perfumes cost upward of £150, so the £92 price tag honestly feels like a steal.
Hair mists don't typically last as long as eau de parfums (they have a lower concentration of fragrance oil), but Le Parfum actually sticks around for quite a while. It blooms on both skin and hair, so you can feel free to really douse yourself in the refreshing scent; you can even spray directly on your brush or comb ahead of styling to ensure it coats those hair fibres.
I personally spray my roots generously, fluffing my strands with my fingers to distribute the fragrance, then spritz my neck and collar before heading out the door. That's usually enough mist to last all day, but I have been keeping it on my person just in case I'm craving an extra touch-up. The scent is so quietly intoxicating—a true "You smell so good!" compliment magnet—that I often top off just because. It certainly helps that pulling it out of my bag makes me feel like a French lady who lunches.
Diptyque
Eau Rose Hair Mist
Twist my arm, and I'd tell you Diptyque Eau Rose is my favourite rose perfume of all time.
Hermès
Barénia Perfumed Hair Mist
Hermès Barénia is effortless glamour, bottled. The chypre (a scent that is fresh, floral, and woody all at once) can't help but draw people in.
Frédéric Malle
Portrait of a Lady Hair Mist
Another French, painfully chic hair perfume, Portrait of a Lady will always have my heart. I apply this one before bed to feel extra fancy.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
À la Rose Scented Hair Mist
I dare you not to feel like the most fabulous person on Earth as soon as you spray this luxurious floral potion.
Gisou
Wildflower Honey Infused Hair Perfume
The instant shine you get from this honey-infused number is unmatched.
OUAI
St. Barts Hair and Body Mist
This holiday in a bottle is lightweight, intoxicating and beloved by celebrity hairstylists.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.