Fresh, Seductive, and Expensive-Smelling—This Perfume Has All the Makings of a French-Girl Classic
How does one smell like a fabulous Parisian woman? Scent is subjective, of course, but seeking out French perfume brands is a pretty good place to start, especially ones that exude timeless, sophisticated luxury. Hermès is certainly one of those brands—the designer house has some of the most gorgeously crafted fragrances in the game—though I'd argue its new launch is the chicest potion yet.
Introducing Barénia Eau de Parfum, Hermès's chypre fragrance that oozes confident, cool-girl energy. The inspiration? A "fascinating, free, and fulfilled woman who embodies daring, force and grace-in-action with a compelling energy that draws one in." It essentially represents effortless glamour—I'd say there's nothing more French-girl coded than that.
Barénia is the house's first chypre, a scent that is fresh, floral, and woody all at once. Of all the olfactory families, chypres are just so cool—their vibrance and sophistication make them the ultimate Parisian pick. Each Hermès fragrance tells a story—an olfactory adventure, if you will—and the Barénia tale paints a picture of classic Hermès style. "The Hermès woman is driven by curiosity. Guided by her instincts, her side steps are never missteps," says Christine Nagel, the brand's in-house perfumer. Like a chypre, the Hermès woman is a bold character, fluttering through life with an effortless confidence.
The fragrance also takes inspiration from Hermès's signature Barénia leather, which has a supple texture that caresses the skin. (Chypres, in general, tend to have a rich, leathery quality.) Nagel evokes this kiss of soft leather by adding sensual patchouli and oakwood to the elixir, both of which sink into the skin and evolve with the wearer. This seductive, woody base creates a delightful contrast to the floral, green notes of butterfly lily and juicy miracle berry.
It's at once bright, earthy, and subtly sweet, like how I'd imagine a forest nymph (one with impeccable French taste, I should add) would smell in real life. In true chypre fashion, Barénia is also a bit enigmatic; this is a fragrance you ought to spend some time with in order to fully appreciate its elegance—like a woman you can't quite figure out but, at the same time, can't get out of your head.
Shop Barénia Eau de Parfum
More Hermès Fragrances We Love
Key notes: Tuberose, ginger, sandalwood
Fragrance family: Spicy floral
Key notes: Green mango, lotus, sycamore
Fragrance family: Green, wood
Key notes: Benzoin, elemi, bigarade orange
Fragrance family: Spicy citrus, wood
Key notes: Honey, amber, toasted sesame seed
Fragrance family: Warm, spicy gourmand
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
