Fresh, Seductive, and Expensive-Smelling—This Perfume Has All the Makings of a French-Girl Classic

How does one smell like a fabulous Parisian woman? Scent is subjective, of course, but seeking out French perfume brands is a pretty good place to start, especially ones that exude timeless, sophisticated luxury. Hermès is certainly one of those brands—the designer house has some of the most gorgeously crafted fragrances in the game—though I'd argue its new launch is the chicest potion yet.

Introducing Barénia Eau de Parfum, Hermès's chypre fragrance that oozes confident, cool-girl energy. The inspiration? A "fascinating, free, and fulfilled woman who embodies daring, force and grace-in-action with a compelling energy that draws one in." It essentially represents effortless glamour—I'd say there's nothing more French-girl coded than that.

Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Anastasiia Duvallié)

Barénia is the house's first chypre, a scent that is fresh, floral, and woody all at once. Of all the olfactory families, chypres are just so cool—their vibrance and sophistication make them the ultimate Parisian pick. Each Hermès fragrance tells a story—an olfactory adventure, if you will—and the Barénia tale paints a picture of classic Hermès style. "The Hermès woman is driven by curiosity. Guided by her instincts, her side steps are never missteps," says Christine Nagel, the brand's in-house perfumer. Like a chypre, the Hermès woman is a bold character, fluttering through life with an effortless confidence.

The fragrance also takes inspiration from Hermès's signature Barénia leather, which has a supple texture that caresses the skin. (Chypres, in general, tend to have a rich, leathery quality.) Nagel evokes this kiss of soft leather by adding sensual patchouli and oakwood to the elixir, both of which sink into the skin and evolve with the wearer. This seductive, woody base creates a delightful contrast to the floral, green notes of butterfly lily and juicy miracle berry.

It's at once bright, earthy, and subtly sweet, like how I'd imagine a forest nymph (one with impeccable French taste, I should add) would smell in real life. In true chypre fashion, Barénia is also a bit enigmatic; this is a fragrance you ought to spend some time with in order to fully appreciate its elegance—like a woman you can't quite figure out but, at the same time, can't get out of your head.

Shop Barénia Eau de Parfum

Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum
Hermès
Barénia Eau de Parfum

More Hermès Fragrances We Love

Terre D'hermès - Eau De Parfum - Twilly D'hermès - Fragrance
Hermès
Twilly D'hermès Eau De Parfum

Key notes: Tuberose, ginger, sandalwood

Fragrance family: Spicy floral

Terre D’hermès - Pure Perfume
Hermès
Terre d'Hermès Pure Perfume

Key notes: Grapefruit, shiso, cedar

Fragrance family: Wood

Un Jardin Sur Le Nil - Eau De Toilette
Hermès
Un Jardin Sur le Nil Eau de Toilette

Key notes: Green mango, lotus, sycamore

Fragrance family: Green, wood

Kelly Calèche - Eau De Parfum
Hermès
Kelly Calèche Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Rose, mimosa, benzoin

Fragrance family: Floral

Eau Des Merveilles - Eau De Toilette
Hermès
Eau des Merveilles Eau de Toilette

Key notes: Benzoin, elemi, bigarade orange

Fragrance family: Spicy citrus, wood

Jour D'hermès - Eau De Parfum Spray
Hermès
Jour d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Spray

Key notes: Sweet pea, gardenia

Fragrance family: Floral

Rose Ikebana Eau de Toilette
Hermès
Rose Ikebana Eau de Toilette

Key notes: Rose, rhubarb

Fragrance family: Fresh floral

Ambre Narguilé Eau de Toilette
Hermès
Ambre Narguilé Eau de Toilette

Key notes: Honey, amber, toasted sesame seed

Fragrance family: Warm, spicy gourmand

