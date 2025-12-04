My name's Grace, and I'm obsessed with trying the best perfumes. If you didn't know, every month I round up the hottest new perfumes on the market, and this month, there's one launch that I've been thinking about non-stop. As a beauty editor, I am lucky enough to find out about new launches quite ahead of time, and the minute that this particular email landed in my inbox, I knew that fashion girls would be desperate to get their hands on this scent.
The fragrance in question? None other than Merit Retrospect. I know what you're thinking: didn't this perfume launch in 2024? Whilst the brand released the very first version late last year, it has been so popular with fragrance fanatics (according to the brand, one bottle sold every 30 seconds on launch day) that today, Merit is launching a brand-new 60ml bottle, for those who can't get enough of the quiet-luxury scent.
Believe it or not, before this launch, you could only buy a small 30ml bottle of the Merit perfume. It's one of my favourite fragrances of all time, and because of this, I've already had to repurchase it. So, you can imagine my delight when I heard that the brand was bringing out this new size.
If you're new to the scent, let me provide a brief backstory. Merit spent nearly four years developing Retrospect and collaborated with renowned French perfumer Fanny Bal, who has created fragrances for huge brands such as Givenchy, Chloé, and Yves Saint Laurent.
I describe it as a quiet-luxury scent, as it has this soft, clean, warm aroma, yet also carries an expensive-smelling undertone that makes it feel as if it should be three times the price. It sits close to the skin, yet thanks to the 30% fragrance oil composition, it still manages to pack a punch.
I've already gotten through a 30ml bottle so can't wait to get my hands on the new, bigger size of Merit Retrospect.
Top notes of pear, bergamot and aldehydes create a crisp, fresh feeling, before a heart of jasmine and synthetic rose unfurls to reveal a delicate floral aroma. As for the base? An intoxicating blend of musk, vanilla and moss, creating this warm, slightly earthy, skin-like finish.
While a 30ml bottle retails for £79, the 60ml bottle is available for £118. In my opinion, this perfume smells so much more expensive than its price tag, making it a worthwhile investment. Plus, thanks to the 30% fragrance oil composition, a little goes a long way. I have a feeling that this new launch will be very popular this Christmas. If you're thinking of treating a loved one to their new signature scent, I highly recommend adding Merit's Retrospect to your basket.
