However, nothing has got me quite as excited as seeing my favourite expensive-smelling perfume on sale. Of course, I'm talking about Merit's Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum. I've written all about my love for this fragrance (in fact, I regard it as one of the best perfumes ever created), and it's currently 20% off in Merit's Black Friday sale (the biggest of deals considering Merit only goes on sale once a year). Not only that, but the brand is also giving away a free, ultra-chic card case with every order.
First impressions: A soft finish with floral notes and rich undertones
Smells like: Juicy, skin-like and subtly expensive
If it were an outfit: A white linen suit
If it were a makeup product: A glowing skin tint
If it were a bag: A suede Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea tote bag
I've pretty much been obsessed with this fragrance since it launched back in October 2024. While it's much more affordable than most of my luxury perfumes, it smells so expensive, thanks to a delicate concoction of floral notes. A base of musk, vanilla and moss adds that warm, second-skin feeling, while the addition of aldehydes brings a beautifully fresh, clean, sparkling element to the scent.
The most impressive bit? This perfume features nearly 30% fragrance oil, ensuring a highly concentrated formula that lasts all day. It was actually developed in Paris using the highest-quality natural extracts, which is why I can't stop raving about it. After having it in my collection for over a year, I can confirm that it sits beautifully on the skin, and I can even smell the warm, fresh, cosy aroma on my clothing long after spritzing.
I highly suggest getting your hands on this now while it's 20% off.
The perfect way to try the perfume without going all in.
Flush Balm
That's right, you can also shop Merit's signature Flush Balm in the Black Friday sale. If you buy one makeup product from this brand, make it this one.
The Minimalist
Replacing both foundation and concealer, The Minimalist will get your makeup look done in no time.
These buildable cream eyeshadows are my secret to an easy eye look in seconds.
Brow 1980
The only product you need for soft, fluffy brows.
Shade Slick
Offering a hydrating finish and a wash of colour, this lip product is a winter essential.
Clean Lash
I think it's time for me to try this smudge-proof formula out for myself.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
