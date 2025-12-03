From Chanel to Hermès, These Are the 9 Products Our Beauty Team Actually Want for Christmas

As beauty editors, we know the best beauty products around, and these are the ones on our Christmas wish lists this year.

A collage with black ribbon illustrations with beauty products on our beauty team&#039;s Christmas wishlist
(Image credit: Images courtesy of brands)
As a beauty team that is sent new beauty products every single week (I know, we're incredibly lucky!) I'd forgive you for thinking that there couldn't possibly be any more beauty products on our Christmas wishlist. However, it couldn't be further from the truth.

As beauty obsessives, we've tried just about every iconic beauty product out there, from the crème de la crème of luxury beauty products to affordable favourites like drugstore mascaras. As such, we know a good beauty product when we try one. Of course, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that we're in the fortunate position to try a lot of beauty launches for free. But to be honest, nothing beats the thrill of buying yourself a beauty present, or adding a tried-and-tested favourite onto your wishlist that you just can't wait for a PR top-up of.

So, with the festive season upon us, I asked our beauty team to share their Christmas beauty wishlists with me, and these are the beauty products we hope to find under our Christmas tree to unwrap with utter delight this December. Trust us, you'll want to add them to your wishlist, too.

Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director

A collage with a ribbon illustration and photos of a Chanel perfume, Acqua Di Parma hand soap and Susanne Kaufmann body butter

(Image credit: Images courtesy of Chanel, Acqua Di Parma and Susanne Kaufmann)

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

A collage with a black ribbon illustration framing a Diptyque candle, a Merit Beauty lip liner and Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner

(Image credit: Images courtesy of Diptyque, Merit and Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor

A collage with a ribbon illustration with A Victoria Beckham Beauty perfume bottle, a Byredo body wash and Herm&amp;egrave;s lipstick set

(Image credit: Images courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty, Byredo and Hermès)
