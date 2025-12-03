As a beauty team that is sent new beauty products every single week (I know, we're incredibly lucky!) I'd forgive you for thinking that there couldn't possibly be any more beauty products on our Christmas wishlist. However, it couldn't be further from the truth.
As beauty obsessives, we've tried just about every iconic beauty product out there, from the crème de la crème of luxury beauty products to affordable favourites like drugstore mascaras. As such, we know a good beauty product when we try one. Of course, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that we're in the fortunate position to try a lot of beauty launches for free. But to be honest, nothing beats the thrill of buying yourself a beauty present, or adding a tried-and-tested favourite onto your wishlist that you just can't wait for a PR top-up of.
So, with the festive season upon us, I asked our beauty team to share their Christmas beauty wishlists with me, and these are the beauty products we hope to find under our Christmas tree to unwrap with utter delight this December. Trust us, you'll want to add them to your wishlist, too.
Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director
CHANEL
Jersey Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum
"I spoil myself with luxury fragrances all year round, but for me, Christmas isn't Christmas without a Chanel perfume bottle sitting under the tree," says beauty director Shannon Lawlor. "Spending an hour or so at the Chanel counter, discovering all of the festivities the house has to offer, and selecting my scent of the year has become somewhat of a December tradition for me. This year, it's Jersey that is top of my list—the soft, cotton-like scent drapes over skin like the softest jersey, but it's still laced with that iconic Chanel expense and sparkle," she says.
Susanne Kaufmann
Body Butter
"To me, the greatest gift of all is some R+R, and my adoration for scented body products knows no bounds. I slather my limbs in body butter every single day after my evening soak in the bath," says Shannon. "Because of this, I go through body butter at an alarming rate and have truly tried every formula I can think of. This one is, hands down, my favourite body moisturiser ever made. It is rich and unctuous, but it melts into skin like, well, butter," she says. "Oh, and the spa-like scent is second to none. In my opinion, this is the ultimate Christmas gift, and I ask my husband for a restock every single year."
ACQUA DI PARMA
Colonia Hand Soap
"In my opinion, the perfect Christmas gift is a little luxury that the recipient would never think to buy for themselves, and that is exactly what this hand soap is for me," says Shannon. "Acqua di Parma Colonia is one of my favourite scents in the world—like citrusy, clean comfort—and this hand soap is a total work of art. It's the sort of thing I'd never treat myself to, but my gosh, would I be over the moon if it was nestled under my Christmas tree," she says.
Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor
Diptyque Paris
Ambre Large Candle
"As much as I'm tempted by a festive candle, I'm putting Diptyque's Ambre candle (the large one—I've been good this year) on my wishlist," says beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "While I love a Christmas tree candle, Ambre's warm, resinous scent will create a cosy glow without feeling too Christmassy come January and February, so it feels like a wiser investment. A Diptyque candle elevates any interior, but the larger porcelain vessel feels even more special, and I'll be re-using it once the wax has fully burned as a keepsake to store my makeup brushes," she says.
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip Liner
"It's no secret that our beauty team loves Merit Beauty, and I have my eyes on its exceptionally chic Signature Lip Liners as a stocking filler," says Eleanor. "With its domed, ball-point pen-esque tip, it delivers a softly diffused line that artfully sculpts the lips without any harsh lines. And because the pigment is sheer, it's basically foolproof and allows you to create a "no-makeup" makeup look in mere seconds," she says. "I have my eye on Bespoke, a pinky-brown hue that'll be paired with a lip gloss or my beloved Violette_FR Bisou Balm for a blurred lip."
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa Pavé
"I'm loyal to my Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Cocoa—a versatile matte brown. But, for the party season, I'm looking to upgrade to the new Cocoa Pavé shade and dip a toe into some shimmer," says Eleanor. "This cool brown eyeliner has subtle flecks of silver pigments that bestow a pretty sparkle on the eyes. It's the perfect nod to party season makeup without feeling OTT, and these are truly some of the best eyeliners I've tried and can be used in so many ways to accentuate your eyes," she says. "They're undoubtedly one of Victoria Beckham Beauty's best products, so I'm hoping I'll find one underneath my tree."
Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor
Victoria Beckham Beauty
21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum
"I’ve just run out of my favourite Victoria Beckham perfume, 21:50 Rêverie, so this is going straight on my Christmas list," says junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay, who tells me this is one of the best Victoria Beckham Beauty perfumes she's tried. "Warm and woody with hints of vanilla throughout, this is one of those totally addictive scents that will have you hooked from the very first spritz," she says.
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Body Wash
"I’ve got a thing for luxury body washes at the moment," says Grace. "I don’t know who I think I am, but every time I step into the shower, I only want the chicest of products waiting for me. That’s why I’m hoping that this Byredo body wash might make an appearance in my stocking this year," she says. "Not only will it make my bathroom look like a five-star hotel, but the delicate floral, musky scent will pair perfectly with my Byredo perfume to help amplify my fragrance throughout the day."
Hermès
Rouge Hermès Gift Set
"If we’re talking about my ultimate beauty Christmas wishlist, then it would be wrong of me not to include a bit of Hermès, right? Housed in the iconic orange box, this set contains the Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm, the Rose Hermès Rosy Lip Enhancer and the Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick," says Grace. "I mean, just imagine pulling one of these out of your bag to top up your makeup on the tube? So chic."
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.