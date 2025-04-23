Meghan Markle Just Landed in NYC in the Fashion Person's Alternative to Black Trousers

California cool is the new black. At least, according to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The actress and entrepreneur was spotted in New York City for the Time100 summit wearing an elegant tan Ralph Lauren suit with darker brown leather accessories. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, the duchess looked radiant en route to her speaking engagement.

We're wowed by Meghan Markle's breezy but business-ready look, which she achieved by choosing suiting staples in light colors and fabrics and pairing them with richer accessories, including gold jewelry. It brings the laid-back vibes of Montecito to bustling Midtown Manhattan without missing a beat.

Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to channel the golden rays of California chic this spring. It's a winning outfit recipe for both business and pleasure.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Ralph Lauren suit and belt

Shop Pieces to Re-Create Meghan Markle's Look

The Curator Blazer
Open Edit
The Curator Blazer

A versatile blazer in the perfect hue for spring.

The Curator Trousers
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers

The accompanying trousers have a slight flare which works with all kinds of shoes.

Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Poplin shirts are the most breathable.

Covered Buckle Leather Belt
Cole Haan
Covered Buckle Leather Belt

Real leather goods only get better with time.

'stuart Power 75 Pointed Toe Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Power 75 Pointed Toe Pumps

Strike a power pose in these powerful pumps.

Linen-blend suit blazer
Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Blazer

This suit color falls somewhere between beige and butter yellow—we're into it.

Linen-blend suit blazer
Mango
Straight-Fit Linen-Blend Suit Pants

Easy breezy.

Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Mango
Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Darts help to create a tailored fit.

Covered Buckle Faux Leather Belt
Sam Edelman
Covered Buckle Faux Leather Belt

There are plenty of faux leather options, too.

Rita Pointed Toe Pump
Veronica Beard
Rita Pointed Toe Pumps

Just remember to waterproof your suede!

