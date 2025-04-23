Meghan Markle Just Landed in NYC in the Fashion Person's Alternative to Black Trousers
California cool is the new black. At least, according to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The actress and entrepreneur was spotted in New York City for the Time100 summit wearing an elegant tan Ralph Lauren suit with darker brown leather accessories. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, the duchess looked radiant en route to her speaking engagement.
We're wowed by Meghan Markle's breezy but business-ready look, which she achieved by choosing suiting staples in light colors and fabrics and pairing them with richer accessories, including gold jewelry. It brings the laid-back vibes of Montecito to bustling Midtown Manhattan without missing a beat.
Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to channel the golden rays of California chic this spring. It's a winning outfit recipe for both business and pleasure.
On Meghan Markle: Ralph Lauren suit and belt
Shop Pieces to Re-Create Meghan Markle's Look
The accompanying trousers have a slight flare which works with all kinds of shoes.
This suit color falls somewhere between beige and butter yellow—we're into it.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
