Meghan Markle Just Landed in NYC in the Fashion Person's Alternative to Black Trousers

California cool is the new black. At least, according to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The actress and entrepreneur was spotted in New York City for the Time100 summit wearing an elegant tan Ralph Lauren suit with darker brown leather accessories. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, the duchess looked radiant en route to her speaking engagement.

We're wowed by Meghan Markle's breezy but business-ready look, which she achieved by choosing suiting staples in light colors and fabrics and pairing them with richer accessories, including gold jewelry. It brings the laid-back vibes of Montecito to bustling Midtown Manhattan without missing a beat.

Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to channel the golden rays of California chic this spring. It's a winning outfit recipe for both business and pleasure.

On Meghan Markle: Ralph Lauren suit and belt

