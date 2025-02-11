Meghan Markle Traded Her Usual Black Skinny Jeans For a Denim Trend That's About to Be Everywhere
Back when Meghan Markle was out in the public eye performing her royal family duties almost daily, we had a pretty clear picture of the themes in what she wore. And one of the common denominators, when it came to her more casual outfits, was black skinny jeans, which the entire internet reported on regularly at the time. Currently, Markle is in Vancouver with Prince Harry for the annual Invictus Games, and while attending the games, she swapped her typical skinny jeans for a trend that's actually quite timely, given what Kendrick Lamar wore for his halftime performance in the Super Bowl: bootcut jeans.
This isn't the first time Markle has worn bootcut jeans out in public but skinny jeans seem to be her go-to. And you've probably heard plenty about the 2025 return of skinny jeans, but if you're not quite ready to go there, a pair of skinny flares similar to Markle's could be the trend for you. Given these two high-profile endorsements on the same day, it's safe to say the return of bootcut jeans may be upon us. Keep scrolling to shop a few pairs that would be a great entry point.
On Meghan Markle: DÔEN blazer
Shop Similar Bootcut Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm High-Key Obsessed—Nordstrom Has the Best Basics, and They're on Sale
Top-tier basics ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women
Don't be scared.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs
Casual yet chic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These Under-$100 Winter Buys From Nordstrom Are a Pure Hit of Fashion Dopamine
These will have your friends doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Cheap Shoe-Styling Trick Is How to Keep Cropped Jeans From Looking Dated in 2025
Putting this one in my back pocket.
By Allyson Payer
-
If You Want to Wear Jeans and a Tee in Paris, This Is the Only Way to Do It
It's simple yet elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My Sister Asked Me What Jeans She Should Buy This Season—I Recommended These 7 Pairs
Silhouettes that feel very 2025.
By Judith Jones