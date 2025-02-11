Meghan Markle Traded Her Usual Black Skinny Jeans For a Denim Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle at the 2025 Invictus Games

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Back when Meghan Markle was out in the public eye performing her royal family duties almost daily, we had a pretty clear picture of the themes in what she wore. And one of the common denominators, when it came to her more casual outfits, was black skinny jeans, which the entire internet reported on regularly at the time. Currently, Markle is in Vancouver with Prince Harry for the annual Invictus Games, and while attending the games, she swapped her typical skinny jeans for a trend that's actually quite timely, given what Kendrick Lamar wore for his halftime performance in the Super Bowl: bootcut jeans.

This isn't the first time Markle has worn bootcut jeans out in public but skinny jeans seem to be her go-to. And you've probably heard plenty about the 2025 return of skinny jeans, but if you're not quite ready to go there, a pair of skinny flares similar to Markle's could be the trend for you. Given these two high-profile endorsements on the same day, it's safe to say the return of bootcut jeans may be upon us. Keep scrolling to shop a few pairs that would be a great entry point.

Meghan Markle at the 2025 Invictus Games

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the 2025 Invictus Games

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: DÔEN blazer

Shop Similar Bootcut Jeans

Mother the Weekender Fray Jeans
Mother
The Weekender Fray Jeans

Ag Farrah Boot Jeans
AG
Farrah Boot Jeans

The Morgan Shortie High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Morgan Shortie High Waist Bootcut Jeans

Madewell, Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Madewell
Relaxed Bootcut Jeans

Mia High Rise Vintage Bootcut Jeans
Reformation
Mia High Rise Vintage Bootcut Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch, Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans

Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

