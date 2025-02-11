Meghan Markle Traded Her Usual Black Skinny Jeans For a Denim Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Back when Meghan Markle was out in the public eye performing her royal family duties almost daily, we had a pretty clear picture of the themes in what she wore. And one of the common denominators, when it came to her more casual outfits, was black skinny jeans, which the entire internet reported on regularly at the time. Currently, Markle is in Vancouver with Prince Harry for the annual Invictus Games, and while attending the games, she swapped her typical skinny jeans for a trend that's actually quite timely, given what Kendrick Lamar wore for his halftime performance in the Super Bowl: bootcut jeans.



This isn't the first time Markle has worn bootcut jeans out in public but skinny jeans seem to be her go-to. And you've probably heard plenty about the 2025 return of skinny jeans, but if you're not quite ready to go there, a pair of skinny flares similar to Markle's could be the trend for you. Given these two high-profile endorsements on the same day, it's safe to say the return of bootcut jeans may be upon us. Keep scrolling to shop a few pairs that would be a great entry point.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: DÔEN blazer

