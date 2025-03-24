Did Meghan Markle Really Just Share a Link to Everything In Her Closet?

Many of you have asked, so here you go," Meghan Markle captioned an Instagram Story with a link attached to the text "Shop My Closet." "A little shopping to start the week. More to come," she also wrote. Where does the link go, you ask? Markle's ShopMy, and inside, is a handpicked and curated collection of things she loves. In other words, the Duchess of Sussex shared the jackpot: A look inside her no doubt impeccably organized closet. Within seconds of seeing her post, I was exploring her storefront.

Below, you'll find all of the best pieces from the offering, including Alix Earle's Frame skinny jeans, the perfect linen button-down shirt for spring and summer, and a gorgeous selection of lightweight cashmere from J.Crew, Brochu Walker, Naadam, and Jenni Kayne. There are also Markle's favorite flat sandals, handbags, and more wardrobe staples. Before the Meghan Markle Effect begins, start shopping.

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
j.crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

Flynn Cashmere Sweater
Jenni Kayne
Flynn Cashmere Sweater

The Perfect T
Bleusalt
The Perfect T

frame, The Alix
frame
The Alix

Petit Woven Trapeze Bag - Black
St. Agni
Petit Woven Trapeze Bag

Madewell, Cotton Relaxed Oversized Tee
Madewell
Cotton Relaxed Oversized Tee

Trench Coat
Uniqlo
Trench Coat

The Everyday Cashmere Bright Crew
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Cashmere Bright Crew

Jonie Top -- Harbor Blue
DÔEN
Jonie Top

Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Cropped Sweater Shell
j.crew
Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Cropped Sweater Shell

Heidi Merrick, Windsor Gown
Heidi Merrick
Windsor Gown

Cecilia Leather Thong Sandals
Emme Parsons
Cecilia Leather Thong Sandals

Chambray Shirt in Signature Fit
J.Crew
Chambray Shirt in Signature Fit

Anine Bing Carrie Pants
Anine Bing
Carrie Pants

The Original Cashmere Sweater
Naadam
The Original Cashmere Sweater

58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

gap, CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
gap
CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Crewneck Sweater

Gap, Cashsoft Shaker-Stitch Sweater Pants
Gap
Cashsoft Shaker-Stitch Sweater Pants

Nicole Linen Dress
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Nicole Linen Dress

Women's Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather in Amber
YSL
Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather in Amber

The Happiness Retreat Necklace
Maya Brenner
The Happiness Retreat Necklace

Crossbody / Panna
Cesta Collective
Crossbody / Panna

with nothing underneath, The Boyfriend
with nothing underneath
The Boyfriend

Etiennette Wool Blazer
Theory
Etiennette Wool Blazer

The Aaron Pant
Brochu Walker
The Aaron Pant

Blue and White Stripe Boyfriend Shirt
The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens
Boyfriend Shirt

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

