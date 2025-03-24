Did Meghan Markle Really Just Share a Link to Everything In Her Closet?
Many of you have asked, so here you go," Meghan Markle captioned an Instagram Story with a link attached to the text "Shop My Closet." "A little shopping to start the week. More to come," she also wrote. Where does the link go, you ask? Markle's ShopMy, and inside, is a handpicked and curated collection of things she loves. In other words, the Duchess of Sussex shared the jackpot: A look inside her no doubt impeccably organized closet. Within seconds of seeing her post, I was exploring her storefront.
Below, you'll find all of the best pieces from the offering, including Alix Earle's Frame skinny jeans, the perfect linen button-down shirt for spring and summer, and a gorgeous selection of lightweight cashmere from J.Crew, Brochu Walker, Naadam, and Jenni Kayne. There are also Markle's favorite flat sandals, handbags, and more wardrobe staples. Before the Meghan Markle Effect begins, start shopping.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
