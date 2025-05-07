Meghan Markle Owns at Least 4 Versions of This Summer Dress Trend—and I Found It for $55
I've been covering Meghan Markle's fashion choices since Prince Harry first confirmed their relationship back in 2016. Over the last nine years, I've noticed several recurring themes in her wardrobe that have remained constant whether she was a girlfriend in her 30s or a mother in her 40s, and whether she was posing for pictures at Windsor Castle or taking an Instagram video in California. One of those trends: the sleeveless trench dress.
The Duchess of Sussex memorably wore a white version when she and her husband introduced Archie to the world in May 2019. (Coincidentally, their firstborn just celebrated his sixth birthday yesterday—happy birthday, Prince Archie!). Fast forward to two weeks ago, she again relied on the same silhouette and color for an Easter greeting in Montecito involving adorable ducks. In that Instagram post, she wore Carolina Herrera's Belted Cotton-Blend Sateen Halterneck Midi Shirt Dress ($2490), but you certainly don't need to spend four figures to get the look. Scroll down to shop the $55 H&M version that simply screams royalty.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
The same H&M dress also comes in this lovely tan color that bears a striking resemblance to the frock Markle wore in South Africa.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
