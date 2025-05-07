Meghan Markle Owns at Least 4 Versions of This Summer Dress Trend—and I Found It for $55

I've been covering Meghan Markle's fashion choices since Prince Harry first confirmed their relationship back in 2016. Over the last nine years, I've noticed several recurring themes in her wardrobe that have remained constant whether she was a girlfriend in her 30s or a mother in her 40s, and whether she was posing for pictures at Windsor Castle or taking an Instagram video in California. One of those trends: the sleeveless trench dress.

The Duchess of Sussex memorably wore a white version when she and her husband introduced Archie to the world in May 2019. (Coincidentally, their firstborn just celebrated his sixth birthday yesterday—happy birthday, Prince Archie!). Fast forward to two weeks ago, she again relied on the same silhouette and color for an Easter greeting in Montecito involving adorable ducks. In that Instagram post, she wore Carolina Herrera's Belted Cotton-Blend Sateen Halterneck Midi Shirt Dress ($2490), but you certainly don't need to spend four figures to get the look. Scroll down to shop the $55 H&M version that simply screams royalty.

H&M Linen-Blend Jacket Dress $55 SHOP NOW This duchess-approved silhouette is a no-brainer for summer.

H&M Linen-Blend Jacket Dress $55 SHOP NOW The same H&M dress also comes in this lovely tan color that bears a striking resemblance to the frock Markle wore in South Africa.

H&M Linen-Blend Jacket Dress $55 SHOP NOW Fashion people love options, so I also included the black iteration.