I Forgot About These Winter Boots Until Meghan Markle Styled a Pair In the Most 2025 Way

By
published
in News

It's been snowing more than usual in New York lately, and I guarantee that I'm not the only person in the city who's been stumped by the precipitation, which usually melts into slush by now but is instead accumulating—a lot. I don't own snow boots nor would I know how to style them if I did. So instead, I've been putting my not-safe-for-snow footwear through the ringer.

Everything changed though when I saw the below photo of Meghan Markle during the 2025 Invictus Games, in which she's wearing the winter boots I'd completely forgotten about in the chicest, most right-now way: tucked into a relaxed, non-skinny pair of white jeans. Suddenly, making a practical shoe purchase didn't feel out of the question for me. When I found out her exact Sorel boots were on sale, I clicked Amazon's big, orange "buy now" button right away.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex spotted attending a tubing event at the 2025 Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Meghan Markle: Aritzia The Super Puff Long ($350); Sorel Joan of Arctic Waterproof Boots ($159)

Specifically, Markle wore a tan pair of Sorel's Joan of Arctic waterproof boots, which feature a rubber, duck-like toe and tall, faux–trim. She styled the $159 shoes (down from $240) with white denim, a matching sweater, and a long, black Aritzia Super Puff coat, the perfect choice for a cold, snowy day in Vancouver.

Though the Duchess of Sussex is more accustomed to dressing for warmer weather since she and Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020, that doesn't mean she's not a master cold-weather dresser. The former actress spent years living in Toronto during her days playing Rachel Zane on the hit lawyer drama Suits. The family also briefly stayed in Canada before their move to California. Suffice it to say, Markle knows how to make a pair of winter boots look chic. And if it's Sorels she swears by, then it's Sorels I need.

Scroll down to copy Markle's snowy look while her exact winter boots are still on sale and in stock.

Shop Meghan Markle's Invictus Games outfit:

Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Waterproof Boot - Ceramic, Gum 2 - 8.5
Sorel
Joan of Arctic Waterproof Boot

The Super Puff™ Long
Aritzia
The Super Puff™ Long

Shop white jeans:

High Rise Slim Straight Ankle Jeans
H&M
High Rise Slim Straight Ankle Jeans

90s 501
LEVI'S
90s 501

Noelie Cuffed High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
Steve Madden
Noelie Cuffed High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Workwear Jeans

Alexa Chung for Madewell
Workwear Jeans

High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Lauren Ralph Lauren
High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Good American Twill Good Barrel Pants
Good American
Twill Good Barrel Pants

Róhe Relaxed Fit White Jeans
Róhe
Relaxed Fit White Jeans

High Rise Slim Leg Mom Jeans
H&M
High Rise Slim Leg Mom Jeans

The Kick It High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Kick It High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸