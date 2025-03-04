Meghan Markle Just Wore the Handbag Only Chic Rich People Are Talking About

Meghan Markle has always had a knack for putting together a rich-looking outfit. She wears the chicest colors, from navy to camel, and whoever tailors her clothing deserves an award. With all that said, it should come as no surprise that her taste in handbags is elite, with her latest bag being no exception. Over the weekend, Markle was spotted out to lunch at Tre Lune in Montecito with her close friend Serena Williams, where she wore a pinstripe, navy-blue button-down and matching pair of relaxed trousers and accessorized simply with black Celine sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, a smattering of other delicate gold jewelry, and a black top-handle flap bag.

Meghan Markle wearing a navy blue pinstripe shirt and matching pair of pants with a black Loro Piana bag while eating lunch at Tre Lune in Montecito with Serena Williams.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Meghan Markle: Loro Piana Loom Bag L32 ($4700); Celine sunglasses

Though her navy-blue co-ord was no doubt eye-catching and sophisticated, my eyes immediately went to her purse of choice: Loro Piana's Loom Bag. Markle's bag, which is the L32 size in black with Sun Gold hardware, comes in a total of eight color options, each one more luxurious than the next. The Loom Bag is beloved, but like many of Loro Piana's best creations, it's not the talk of the town. It has more of an IYKYK reputation, with only the richest shoppers with the best taste knowing to invest in one over all the other bag options on the market.

If you're on the hunt for a new handbag and want to give off the same refined energy Markle does daily, scroll down.

Dimensions: 9.4 x 12.6 x 7.1 inches

Features:

- Removable inner pouches
- Ring-shaped protective feet
- Stamped logo on the front
- Gold padlock charm at closure

Composition: 100% calfskin leather exterior, 100% suede interior

