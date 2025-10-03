We've Been Wearing Louis Vuitton's Luxurious Makeup Collection for 5 Weeks—Here's Our Honest Review

After months of anticipation, Louis Vuitton's inaugural makeup collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton, launched last month. Much of the collection swiftly sold out at launch (we weren't surprised). Luckily, though, it's been restocked. For context, the French fashion house is 171 years old, and this is its first foray into cosmetics. It has previously offered fine fragrances and custom vanity cases to its clientele, but never makeup—until now. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath helms the collection as creative director of cosmetics, and so far, it includes 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eight eye shadow palettes.
The products are luxurious in formula, presentation, and price. Housed in refillable packaging, the products are A) more sustainable than single-use ones and B) do double duty as objets d'art or items meant to be kept and cherished.
Who What Wear beauty editors were lucky enough to test the products, and after a month of doing so, we're ready to share honest thoughts and opinions. Ahead, take a deep dive into this new luxury makeup collection, see how the products look IRL, and find out which items we think are worth the (hefty) price tag.
LV Rouge
At the heart of La Beauté Louis Vuitton is LV Rouge, the brand's first-ever lipstick collection housed in refillable cases. Available in an impressive assortment of 55 shades (in satin and matte finishes), each one comes complete with the brand's iconic monogram imprinted on the bullet. The skin-first formula features natural waxes from rose, jasmine, and mimosa flowers. The lipstick's 85% skincare base also contains hyaluronic acid and shea butter.
The LV Rouge lipsticks are infused with a signature fragrance thanks to a cross-métier collaboration between McGrath and Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. Using ingredients from the brand's fragrance ateliers in Grasse, France, the lipsticks carry the scent of rose, jasmine, and mimosa flowers.
The Review
"I swatched the LV Rouge Matte Lipstick in shade 105, Nude Nécessaire, and couldn't stop looking at my lips. The matte finish was a healthier, more realistic version of the mattes I once knew in 2016—offering dreamy, blurred color in each weightless swipe. I never thought I'd be able to describe a matte anything as comfortable, but it's the first word that comes to mind when I think of this product.
"What I was even more impressed with was its longevity. I, perhaps stupidly for a $106 lipstick, marched straight to a coffee shop afterwards and pressed my lips to a plastic coffee lid for the next 20 minutes. Did I likely waste $2 with each sip? No, actually—because my lipstick was almost perfectly intact when the entire cup was gone. Staying power, check." — Alyssa Brascia, associate beauty editor
Shop Alyssa's Shade
Louis Vuitton
LV Rouge Matte Lipstick in 105 Nude Nécessaire
105 Nude Nécessaire is a stunning fawny neutral shade.
"The first thing I noticed about this lipstick was its unparalleled creaminess. It glides across the lips and fills all the little crevices on the service for incredible coverage. Rather than going in with a brush, I applied the product directly to my lips and ended up really loving the result. While I think I could have gone a shade or two darker, I do appreciate how bold the shade is (and definitely took notice of how long it lasted). The packaging is also stunning, and makes me want to display it whenever I can! It's now one of the most luxurious parts of my makeup routine." — Maya Thomas, associate beauty editor
Shop Maya's Shade
Louis Vuitton
LV Rouge Satin Lipstick in 896 Monogram Rouge
896 Monogram Rouge is the brand's signature deep red shade.
LV Baume
LV Baume is a sheer and luminous lip balm, available in 10 diverse shades. Also powered by hyaluronic acid and shea butter, each lip balm can deliver up to 48 hours of moisture and is imbued with a delicate mint-raspberry scent.
The Review
"I was lucky enough to test Monogram Touch before it flew out of stock, and I can 100% see why the sheer, buildable number became an instant treasure. It provides the perfect kiss of berry with a splash of hydration that lasts all day. Yet despite the ultra-moisturizing formula brimming with butters, that buildable rosy pigment has some impressive long-wear (as opposed to the majority of tinted balms, which tend to slide right off my lips within minutes). In fact, the photo above was taken a couple of hours after I applied, and you can still clearly see the luxurious berry hue. I'm pretty much always on the hunt for the perfect burgundy-brown, and I'd say Pat McGrath absolutely nailed it. (Wouldn't expect anything less, TBH!) It helps that *the* Dame herself came up to me at a brand preview to tell me how much she loved the shade on my skin tone. The Baume might set me back $160, but a compliment from Mother is priceless." — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
"I can't get over how dreamy the LV Baume lipsticks look. In my opinion, these offer the most “French girl” effect—a sheer wash of color for that romantic, bitten-lip look. While the Rouge lipsticks are surprisingly hydrating, this is the lip you'll want to go for if you prefer a shinier, more noticeably moisturizing product. The shade range is stunning, and everyone kept gravitating toward the gorgeous plum-chocolate hue Monogram Touch—absolutely phenomenal for fall." — Brascia
Shop Jamie's Shade
Louis Vuitton
LV Baume in 051 Monogram Touch
051 Monogram Touch is a sheer burgundy-brown shade.
LV Ombres
LV Ombres is Louis Vuitton's unique take on eye shadow. Each of the eight stunning eye shadow palettes contains four shades—three "wearable, everyday shades" and "one standout hue." They range between six finishes, from ultra matte to glitter, which is right in line with McGrath's signature style. Each shade can be refilled individually, as the compact remains a "precious keepsake."
The Review
This is that kind of heavy-in-your-hand, luxe eye shadow palette that you keep for, well, ever (and for $250 a pop, I think I will). I love the refillable component; you can keep it as an objet d'art without having to repurchase it once you hit pan on your favorite shade. The shades themselves are expertly curated under the direction of Pat McGrath herself, so I knew creating a look would be a no-brainer. I used the Monogram Rouge palette, putting the two lighter, caramel tones on my inner corner and the center of my eyelid. I reserved the rich brown for my lash line and the burgundy red for smoky outer-corner definition. I feel like I nailed a soft, sophisticated fall look without too much effort.
The texture of these eye shadows is elite. The pressed powders are soft, silky, and highly pigmented, and I experienced virtually no fallout when I blended them. My only advice? Choose a palette that you think you'll use every day. The price is too high to be saving it for special occasions (at least in my opinion).
"It doesn’t shock me in the slightest that these utopian eye shadow compacts were almost entirely out of stock (save for Monogram Rouge), despite their towering price tags. Sky is the Limit, the electric blue palette, has been the apple of my eye since the first press images were released. Each shade looks creamy and intensely pigmented, a trademark of Pat McGrath's personal brand, and the color stories are a perfect marriage between the maison's sumptuous fall colorplay and Pat's thematic prowess. Without being too distinctly Mothership-esque, Pat lets her signature show while fitting Louis Vuitton's sophisticated, yet daring approach to style—making this matchup one made in heaven." — Brascia
Shop My Shade
Louis Vuitton
LV Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 896 Monogram Rouge
896 Monogram Rouge contains burnished red, rich brown and caramel tones.
The Final Verdict
Who What Wear editors agree that La Beauté Louis Vuitton is undeniably chic and luxurious. While the price point is nothing to scoff at, the formulas are expertly crafted (they come from the creative genius that is Pat McGrath, after all), and the packaging is high-quality and refillable. It's certainly an investment, but the French fashion house's makeup collection is something special. It looks like we have a new set of products to add to our designer makeup collections.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.