The Go-To Pieces in Molly Gordon's Closet

Actress, writer, producer, and director Molly Gordon loves being comfortable in what she wears. "I love a big striped button-down, vintage Dior, vintage Ralph Lauren, and a Levi or a legging," Gordon said. In addition to starring in FX's critically acclaimed series The Bear, she co-created the upcoming film Oh, Hi! alongside her friend Sophie Brooks.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Gordon shares some of her favorite moments from season 4 of The Bear, the storylines she'd love to see play out on the show, and the items she gravitates toward in her wardrobe.
For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.
Let's talk a little bit about season 4. How does it feel now that people are getting to experience the ride with your character and come along on the journey?
I feel so lucky to be a part of that show. It's just this odd combination [of] the filmmaker being great, the actors and the experience being really fun, and people liking it. … Getting to work with Ayo [Edebiri] this season was like, "Oh my god, Claire and Sydney finally get to be together. Yes." The wedding was so much fun under the table with the entire cast.
This season [has] this really beautiful scene with Jeremy [Allen White], written by Chris [Storer], where Jeremy and I both got to say these things that I think both of our characters had been waiting to say for a long time, and it felt like this beautiful release. To get to work with someone like Jeremy, who I think is one of our greatest actors…
Do you have any storylines that you would really love to see play out or break or change in some way?
I'm gonna just follow Chris down whatever he wants. I absolutely love Liza [Colón-Zayas]'s character, so [I] just want to follow her more. I love Sarah [Ramos] and Ebon [Moss-Bachrach]'s flirtation that's happening this year. I'd love to see more of that. Just classic yelling in the kitchen. More cooking. I want to manifest Jeremy and Ayo and Ebon screaming at each other.
You have mentioned before that you are a "comfort over everything" girl … and a dresses girl. What are some of your go-to pieces?
I always am wearing a hat because I get sunburned really easily, and I'm shy, and my hair is sometimes dirty. I always have dirty hair, so I'm always hiding it with the hat. This is a Sandy Liang dress. I love her stuff. I love a Ref moment. I love a vintage dress.
SANDY LIANG
Hugh Dress in Black Gingham
I love a big striped button-down, vintage Dior, vintage Ralph Lauren, and a Levi or a legging.
I love a flat. I love Reeboks. Fast fashion is complicated, but I love a Brandy Melville T-shirt. Honestly, I just like vintage. I grew up in L.A. going to the Rose Bowl [Flea Market]. I have a lot of the dresses that I've had since high school.
Reebok
Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.