Bridal season hasn't even officially started, but I’ve already RSVP’d to what feels like hundreds of weddings. And although I’m extremely excited for all of them, there’s one particular wedding that I didn’t get an invite to, but that I cannot stop thinking about: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s.
Now, of course, the jury is still out as to whether Zendaya and Tom Holland are actually officially married yet or not, but between Zendaya’s stylist and image architect, Law Roach, stating, "The wedding’s already happened!", the fact that she's recently been spotted wearing a wedding band and that the couple is known for their privacy, we can't help but speculate here in the Who What Wear UK office. Where did they get married? How was the venue decorated? And most importantly, what did Zendaya wear?
Well, thanks to the recent press tour for Zendaya's new movie, The Drama, we’ve been able to take a small peek into what she might have worn to her wedding. All week, we’ve spotted the star in white outfits (including the Vivienne Westwood gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars, but more on that later). And in true Zendaya and Law Roach fashion (no pun intended), every look has been sleek, polished and giving major bridal vibes.
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Below, I’ve rounded up an edit of the very best all-white outfits that Zendaya has worn. Keep scrolling to see the looks, and then shop my edit of bridal-coded pieces inspired by the star.
Zendaya's Bridal-Coded Press Tour Looks
Style Notes: At The Drama’s L.A. premiere, Zendaya wore the same Vivienne Westwood dress that she wore over a decade ago. We first saw this elegant number when the star wore it to her first Grammys in 2015. Did someone say “something old”?
Style Notes: For those of us who love a statement dress, Zendaya’s sleek Louis Vuitton number featured a low back, middle slit, and a large black bow that doubled as a train.
Style Notes: The star hasn’t only been spotted in elegant dresses recently. Just look at this chic lace corset and pencil skirt set. Between that and the white heels, this is a look that I can see every stylish person recreating this season, whether they’re a bride-to-be or not.
Style Notes: It wouldn’t be a Zendaya outfit round-up without some form of tailoring in the mix. This Louis Vuitton shirt dress that she wore to the brand's Fall/Winter 2026 presentation ticks all of the boxes—an exaggerated collar, a waisted silhouette and a bubble hem high-low skirt.
Style Notes: Inspired by Prince’s iconic 1985 all-white stage outfit, demi-couture fashion designer Harris Reed used up-cycled lace for Zendaya’s bridal look.
More of Zendaya's Bridal-Coded Looks We Love
Style Notes: This Ralph & Russo ensemble proves that white doesn’t at all have to be basic.
Style Notes: I never even considered wearing a jumpsuit in place of a traditional dress, but the above look from Zendaya is convincing me. Simply swap out the trainers for a pair of strappy heels.
Style Notes: For the brides that want something that’s slightly more elevated than your classic dress, this maxi skirt suit that Zendaya wore to the Challegers premiere in Rome is definitely one to consider.
Style Notes: Between the embroidered white dress and the statement diamond accessories, this look is just so elegant.
Style Notes: The Drama press tour is not the first time Zendaya has served up bridal realness. This tulle Louis Vuitton dress that she wore for the Challengers was complete with a diamond choker and diamond stud earrings.
Style Notes: If you’re more of a classic bride, this minimal halter dress from Louis Vuitton is for you. It’s simple, elegant and timeless.
Style Notes: The Hat! The Tailoring! The Colour! There’s so much I loved about Zendaya’s Met Gala look.