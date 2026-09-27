Suddenly, Every Elegant European Woman Is Wearing This Minimalist Knitwear Brand for Autumn

There are certain items that are just worth the extra splurge—a good wool coat, comfortable heels and of course, knitwear. But as someone with high-end taste on a typically very high-street budget, I have to admit that I’m extremely picky about the higher-priced jumpers and cardigans I choose to invest in. So often, I come across knits that sit well above the £200 price mark; yet, the quality is just not up to my standards. That was until recently, when I discovered my favourite European influencers wearing one particular brand that’s elegant, timeless and well worth the investment.
Founded in 2014 by Lisa Yang and Samuel Stenberg, this Stockholm-based brand focuses on using 100% cashmere for all its knitwear. The weight, texture and movement of the fabric are carefully considered in each jumper and cardigan, allowing the brand to create a wide range of knitted techniques. Each piece is made with fine craftspersonship and finished to an unmatched quality. Available in neutral hues and silhouettes, this minimalist collection strikes the balance between looking elevated and feeling timeless and versatile, fitting seamlessly into the wardrobes of pared-back and bold dressers alike.
Not to mention that sustainability is at the forefront of the brand, with cashmere sourced from a specific herding community in Inner Mongolia and production controlled by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), which only adds further value to each knit.
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With prices starting in excess of £300, I’m well aware that Lisa Yang’s jumper and cardigan selection is an investment. However, the commitment to natural materials, classic colourways and silhouettes and the ability to stand the test of time in a capsule wardrobe make them worth the extra splurge, in my opinion.
So if you too have been on the hunt for polished jumpers and cardigans to add to your seasonal capsule, keep scrolling to shop the best Lisa Yang knitwear for autumn 2026 (and beyond).
Shop the Best Lisa Yang Knitwear
LISA YANG
Doria Sweater
This is a bestseller for very good reason.
LISA YANG
Denie Cardigan
There's just something so elegant about a funnel-neck silhouette.
LISA YANG
Renske Sweater
This will go with everything, from jeans to midi skirts.
LISA YANG
Han Fu Cardigan
No notes from me.
LISA YANG
Oia Sweater
Don't underestimate the versatility of a chocolate brown knit.
LISA YANG
Zirelle Cardigan
Simple? Yes. But so very sophisticated.
LISA YANG
Margy Sweater
I'll never say no to an argyle jumper.
LISA YANG
Danni Cardigan
I'd style mine exactly like this.
LISA YANG
Tiona Sweater
Just wait until you see the back of this knit.
LISA YANG
Veira Sweater
Wear with tailored trousers and loafers for the office, and then a slip skirt and kitten heels for a dinner date.
LISA YANG
Marene Cardigan
This is perfect for those slightly warmer autumn days.
LISA YANG
Mable Sweater
The styling possibilites are endless.
LISA YANG
Zerlina Sweater
Just so elegant.
LISA YANG
Tinna Stripes Sweater
This striped knit strikes the perfect balance between classic and elevated
LISA YANG
Winroe Cardigan
Cable knits will never go out of style.
LISA YANG
Katriel Sweater
This navy hues makes for a nice point of difference from black.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.