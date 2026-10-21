Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
Lake Como is known for its classical grandeur, from aristocratic villas and Italian gardens to storied lakeside hotels. I’d venture that this year’s arrival of The Lake Como EDITION (one of many exciting 2026 hotel debuts) brings a welcome change of pace to the scene. Set inside a restored 19th-century palazzo, it pairs the setting’s romance (Think: Bellagio sparkling across the water, mountains piercing the skyline) with EDITION’s distinctly contemporary sensibility. It feels like a fresh way to experience Como, and I’m not the only one who has been intrigued by the new addition. The opening weekend was attended by fashion fixtures like Christine Centenera, Gilda Ambrosio, Giorgia Tordini, Juergen Teller, and Maximilian Davis, and more recently, Martha Stewart made it a stop on her Italian vacation.
When I first arrived, one thing stood out immediately: the warmth of the welcome. There was none of the stiffness that can sometimes come with a five-star hotel, just genuine friendliness paired with highly attentive service that seemed to anticipate what I might need before I asked. Being part of Marriott Bonvoy brings a certain comfort in a familiar name associated with world-class hospitality, and the care here felt especially personal. I felt the urge to find the manager several times to compliment staff members who went above and beyond.
The second thing I noticed: the stunning design. It’s a collaboration between EDITION, design firm Neri&Hu (who have worked with fashion favorites Valextra and Selfridges), and architects De.Tales. The lobby’s details merit a second look: a sculptural marble staircase inspired by Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa and an open-air reflecting pool and fountain beside the brass elevators. Amid all the details unique to Lake Como, I was also glad to find a familiar EDITION touch: the signature pool table, a natural gathering spot.
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The rooms have a few thoughtful little nods to the lake: the hand-tufted rug is a soft, pale blue, and many of the lakeside rooms still have their original French balconies, beautifully restored. Most elements embody EDITION’s design perspective such as Neri & Hu’s curved sofa and Calacatta marble coffee table. The marble-faced archways are especially photogenic, and I have a feeling they’ll make it into many a fashion girl’s vacation photo lineup.
The Longevity Spa makes it easy to lose track of time in the best way. There’s a large indoor thermal pool with the most gorgeous green tiles I’ve likely ever seen, plus a rotunda with a herbal sauna, Turkish bath, plunge pools, and treatment rooms. The spa menu is unique and has major range. Of course, they offer standard facials and massages, but also some intriguing options. For those interested in high-tech rejuvenation, there’s the Ultimate Biohacking service, which includes Dry Float Therapy, Near Infra-Red (NIR) technology, and Hydrogen Oxygen therapy. And if you’re into a more low-key option, there’s one focused on rituals from the Blue Zones.
A pool floating on a lake—what a concept. Staring out at the gorgeous boats parading by in Lake Como while having drinks and appetizers poolside is a special kind of bliss. The staff is exceptionally thoughtful throughout the property, but the folks at the pool were beyond. By the time we left, they felt like friends. Also, in peak season, there are plenty of lounge chairs and cabanas, so you never have to jockey for a spot. Finally, there’s a restaurant and lounge bar on its dock should you want a sit-down waterside dining experience. If you fancy a stroll beyond the property, the renowned Villa Carlotta (formerly Princess Charlotte’s home and now a museum and botanical garden) is less than a 15-minute walk down the Lake Como Greenway walking route.
There are a few different moods to eating at the hotel: Cetino is the jewel in the crown, helmed by Mauro Colagreco, whose restaurant Mirazur has three Michelin stars and a Green Star. Cetino is his first restaurant in Italy and focuses on seasonal ingredients, local producers, and the flavors of the region.
Renzo is made for long, easy meals on its terrace, with the lake in full view. Como is all about soaking up the preternaturally gorgeous landscape, so I found myself here on several occasions. My personal highlight was the Sicilian eggplant with smoked scamorza espuma. However, I’d also happily order the little zucchini tortelli, tucked into Parmigiano cream on repeat. I suppose I'll just have to come back next season, and build my vacation wardrobe until then.
Kat Collings has over 15 years of experience in the editorial fashion space, largely in digital publishing. She currently leads the vision for editorial content at WhoWhatWear.com as the site's editor in chief, having risen through the editorial ranks after joining the company in 2012. Collings is a Digiday Future Leader Awards nominee, was named Buzzfeed's best fashion Instagram accounts of the year, and is a member of the CFDA Awards Fashion Guild. Prior to Who What Wear, Collings worked on styling projects for brands such as Vogue, Teen Vogue, Lucky, and Oliver Peoples. She graduated from UCLA with a BA in communications and calls Los Angeles home.