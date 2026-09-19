For the last decade, I've been attending New York Fashion Week like a local. Between shows, I'd stop home to eat lunch, write a quick review, or change into more comfortable shoes. Fashion week was like any other week in the city—just 100 times busier and with better outfits. Then I moved to Los Angeles, making spring/summer 2027 my first NYFW season as a tourist. Traveling for fashion week creates an entirely different dynamic. I had to preplan all of my looks and somehow manage to fit them all into sub-50-pound suitcases, for starters. And then came my accommodations. Fortunately, the Edition came through, acting as my home away from home in New York during my quick trip across the country. All that stress I felt packing? It immediately deteriorated after a La Mer facial at the New York Edition and a chamomile martini at the Times Square Edition.
From runway shows and presentations to private dinners and sauna/cold-plunge sessions, the diary below offers a glimpse inside my stay at both New York City hotels during fashion week. It was a busy few days, to say the least, but that's the magic of the city in early September. It's every fashion person's favorite time to run up and down the length of Manhattan and sometimes trek to Brooklyn to witness America's best designers debut their latest creations. I got the added bonus of playing tourist in the city I spent a decade living in, attending a Broadway show for the first time since 2018, and eating at the one restaurant I never got a reservation at before packing my life up and moving to L.A.
Follow along below.
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72 Hours in New York During Fashion Week
Wednesday, September 9 at 5:53 P.M.
After waking up at 4 a.m. to catch my 7 a.m. flight out of LAX, I was thrilled to be quickly checked into the New York Edition and taken to my room, where an assortment of La Mer products was waiting in the bathroom for me to use as a cure-all post-flight. I swear the Moisturizing Soft Cream is a miracle worker because after a quick body shower and skincare routine, I looked surprisingly well-rested. The obscene amount of Le Labo body lotion and a run-through with my Ora Method red-light gua sha probably contributed too.
Wednesday, September 9 at 6:37 P.M.
A little less than an hour later, I was a new person. I was ready to head out for a busy first night of back-to-back events, starting with a Balenciaga cocktail party at the SoHo boutique celebrating the new Hourglass Avenue Bag, followed by Coach's S/S 27 show held at Pier 36. For the evening, I kept my outfit pretty simple, pairing an old Khaite top I bought at a sample sale years ago with one of my most-worn items, a maxi leather skirt from St. Agni. My go-to Bottega Veneta heeled thong sandals and Prada 1995 Re-Edition Bag finished off the look.
Wednesday, September 9 at 8:12 P.M.
After being on a plane all day with nothing but Biscoff cookies to snack on, I was beyond appreciative that Coach had snacks at the ready when I arrived at the show. This year marks the brand's 85th anniversary, so celebrations were necessary. Models wore birthday hats, and a giant cake was wheeled out at the party that followed. It was all very festive, starting the week off with lots of positive vibes.
Thursday, September 10 at 12:02 A.M.
After Coach, I ran to two other events before walking back to the Edition. On the way, I called the hotel to order a very late dinner of sourdough toast, crispy bacon, and chamomile tea with lots of honey. The woman on the phone was truly an angel and did not make me feel weird about my order, which was low-key weird. I ordered the same thing for breakfast the next morning, swapping tea for a cappuccino. That's how good it was.
Thursday, September 10 at 6:37 A.M.
Speaking of the next morning, I woke up bright and early to tackle the week ahead, starting with a workout. I wanted to go on a run because running on the West Side Highway is one of the most basic but amazing things about New York that I miss very much.
Thursday, September 10 at 7:09 A.M.
Sadly, it started raining the second I set foot outside, so instead, I popped into WatchHouse to grab a coffee and then walked to Equinox for a short indoor run and arm day. By the time I left, my mind was clear and ready for a busy day ahead.
Thursday, September 10 at 8:21 A.M.
As I waited for my breakfast to arrive, I unpacked and got dressed. I probably overpacked for this trip because it was my first time since going to Milan for fashion week a few years ago that I didn't just have my entire closet with me. It's hard to know what you're going to want to wear, especially when wet weather is at play, but I got through it, deciding to start the day in a tuxedo shirt from J.Crew with white Banana Republic jeans and Chanel pumps. To make it more interesting, I tied a silk scarf that I bought in Seoul a few months ago from Nothing Written, a Korean brand I love, around my waist like a cummerbund.
Thursday, September 10 at 9:53 A.M.
I wore that outfit to Le Labo's West 4th location, where I joined the rest of the group of editors and content creators on the Edition trip to test all the different scents. Le Labo and the Edition have a very long-standing partnership, resulting in the famous Thé Noir 29 Perfume. It's synonymous with every Edition hotel. Just walk into one, and you'll smell it immediately. This was such a cool experience that I probably would never have had if it weren't for this opportunity. I ended up taking home a bottle of Another 13, my favorite of all the scents I tested.
Thursday, September 10 at 11:54 A.M.
Directly after the Le Labo tour, I returned to the hotel for an express La Mer facial in its spa, where the rest of my airplane-induced skin fatigue disappeared in just 30 minutes. I swear my facialist had magic hands, especially given how little time she had to work with. I would've had a full-hour appointment, but I had to run to Proenza Schouler's show, so I quickly changed into my next outfit in the treatment room and grabbed a car to the show. The look I chose was my favorite of the week. I wore a gray Prada blazer with a baby-pink satin back panel and a matching satin miniskirt from an earlier Prada collection. They go perfectly together, so I paired them with black Prada pumps and a simple white tee.
Thursday, September 10 at 12:36 P.M.
Proenza Schouler is always a fun show to attend. The brand, no matter the creative director, always puts out a texture-heavy collection. Its clothes are meant to be seen up close, as interesting details are always hiding somewhere. This collection was no exception. The textures dominated, but colors were a close second, with an interesting mix of vibrant blue, yellow, and red.
Thursday, September 10 at 2:05 P.M.
After a much-needed club soda and fries, a few editors and I headed uptown for the Tommy Hilfiger show, which was held at the Plaza and had arguably the longest VIP guest list I've ever seen. I was personally very excited about the cast of Maxton Hall (a German drama on Prime Video), but Kate Moss was cool too. As one of the great Tommy girls, Gigi Hadid opened the show looking very sporty and effortless, a fun contrast to the extravagant backdrop.
Thursday, September 10 at 2:50 P.M.
Before the finale, I snuck out the back of the venue to run to an appointment at Fashionphile, where I was having a bag authenticated to see if I wanted to purchase it. Specifically, it was Chanel's Shopping Bag from the Métiers d'Art 2026 collection that I'd been searching for at a reasonable price for months now. I finally found it, and after ensuring its authenticity (thanks, Fashionphile), I secured it at last. It was all very dramatic and wonderful—a great story that I'll be reminded of every time I carry it.
Thursday, September 10 at 5:35 P.M.
Great timing, much? Right as I got back to the hotel and dropped off my bag, I was swept away to celebrate. Well, drinks at Clemente Bar (inside Eleven Madison Park) weren't exactly planned as a celebration for me and my shopping habit, but it felt that way. Everyone on the trip caught up, sharing what they'd done that afternoon over a round of martinis and gin and tonics in the moody, elegant space. Shout-out to our wonderful server, who plugged in my dying phone so I could survive the rest of the night. Without him, this story would have stopped here.
Thursday, September 10 at 6:33 P.M.
A short while and a good 20% charge later, we walked around the corner to La Tête d'Or, a restaurant I was dying to try when I lived in New York but never could get a reservation for. Fortunately, the Edition has connections, and we sat down at arguably the best table in the house. The energy in there felt very cool and suave, and we quickly ordered glasses of wine and food. I had a show at 7 p.m. downtown, so I did have to make a run for it after ordering.
Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 P.M.
Yes, I did leave dinner during appetizers to run to the Tory Burch show, but don't fret. I made it back just in time for my steak entrée to arrive. The show was held in FiDi at Isamu Noguchi's Sunken Garden, one of my favorite NYFW venues. (Sandy Liang had a show there a few seasons ago, so I was excited to return and see how the two sets differed.) Bold accessories and vibrant colors stood out against the red carpeting and turquoise accents in the space, creating a very upbeat, hyperstylized energy hidden among the city's financial district. I didn't stick around long to soak it in, though. Dinner was waiting.
Friday, September 11 at 7:23 A.M.
After dinner, I went straight to bed. I famously hate NYFW parties and staying up late, so I was thrilled to be in my plush hotel bed by 9 p.m. and asleep by 10:30 p.m. I woke up early the next morning to go to my favorite Pilates class at Equinox on the Upper West Side. Shout-out to Rachel Genise—if you're an Equinox member, look her up! It was a bit more of a trek than I'm used to, considering I used to live on the UWS, but it was well worth it.
Friday, September 11 at 11:09 A.M.
The Altar is proof that not all saunas are equal. This just-opened wellness studio—equipped with (extra) cold plunges, red-light therapy, IV drips, and more—is truly an oasis in the middle of Flatiron. You walk inside, and the sounds of the city are immediately silenced as you're met with terra-cotta walls and stainless steel accents. We did a private guided sauna-and-cold-plunge session that went above and beyond anything I've done at other places. It was so hot, but it was in a way that made me feel accomplished at the end. Highly recommend.
Friday, September 11 at 12:36 P.M.
Immediately after our 70-minute session at The Altar, we returned to the hotel to pack up our things and head to the Edition's other location in Times Square. Shocker: I overpacked, so this took longer than it probably should have.
Friday, September 11 at 1:22 P.M.
The best thing about this hotel is how quiet and peaceful it is. I worked in Times Square for years, so I know firsthand just how chaotic and loud it is at all hours of the day. To be smack-dab in the middle of it and not hear anything is simply a miracle.
Friday, September 11 at 6:11 P.M.
We had an early dinner reservation at the hotel's terrace restaurant since we had a 7 p.m. curtain call at the theater across the street. I haven't been to a Broadway show since I was 17, when I saw Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark the first time I visited New York to do college tours. Naturally, I then lived in the city for 10 years and never went to another until I came back for a visit.
Friday, September 11 at 9:38 P.M.
It was well worth the wait. We saw TheLost Boys, which was such a fun production and completely unexpected for someone who had never seen the film. The Edition even set up an opportunity for us to meet one of the Lost Boys beforehand. He was wonderful, both in person and on the stage.
Saturday, September 12 at 10:42 A.M.
The next morning, I got ready for the Altuzarra show and headed downtown to the venue the brand has always shown at: The Woolworth Building, an icon of Lower Manhattan. The S/S 27 collection debuted in the building's sprawling marble lobby, and tea and coffee were served in the old Five & Dime café, which I was told is reopening, much to my delight.
For the show, I followed a strict black-and-white color palette, pairing a white tank top with my favorite Sportmax double-layer skirt that I searched for on the internet for months before I finally found one and a pony-hair Tory Burch jacket. I finished the outfit off with Massimo Dutti pumps and Dorsey drop earrings. I planned on changing into another outfit later in the day, but naturally, I got lazy, so I wore this all the way until Khaite, my last show of the night.
Saturday, September 12 at 1:22 P.M.
As much as I wish I could move right into the Edition—at least for a few more weeks that aren't as crazed as NYFW—I had to check out sometime. This trip to the New York and Times Square Editions has ended, but now that I've stayed at both, I know where I'll be staying every time I come back to my favorite city.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.