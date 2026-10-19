Let's Get Chic—These Are the Gorgeous Cashmere Sweaters That Will Get You Compliments

Want to look chic? Of course you do. Same. COS is a perfect place to start—especially with the range of new cashmere sweaters. I look forward to the cashmere drop every year because the collection is filled with directional silhouettes that you just want to live in. Basically, I get compliments whenever I wear one, and I know that's going to happen with the fresh selection.
Below, I rounded up the best cashmere sweaters from COS, including the most beautiful brushed argyle style, new iterations of the chunky mock-neck style, and a cable-knit dream. Keep scrolling to get chic.
COS
Argyle Brushed Pure Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater
The argyle is next-level.
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater
This favorite sweater comes in a variety of colors.
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
One of those sweaters you'll wear all of the time.
COS
Cable-Knit Brushed Pure Cashmere Sweater
I always love a cable-knit situation.
COS
Chunky Brushed-Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater
COS
Two-Tone Brushed Pure Cashmere Sweater
cos
Sculpted Pure Cashmere Mock-Neck Cardigan
This one is almost sold out!