Let's Get Chic—These Are the Gorgeous Cashmere Sweaters That Will Get You Compliments

Okay, COS.

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Model wearing a COS cashmere sweater.
(Image credit: COS)

Want to look chic? Of course you do. Same. COS is a perfect place to start—especially with the range of new cashmere sweaters. I look forward to the cashmere drop every year because the collection is filled with directional silhouettes that you just want to live in. Basically, I get compliments whenever I wear one, and I know that's going to happen with the fresh selection.

Below, I rounded up the best cashmere sweaters from COS, including the most beautiful brushed argyle style, new iterations of the chunky mock-neck style, and a cable-knit dream. Keep scrolling to get chic.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.