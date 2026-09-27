I Went on a Digital Detox to Hawaii With My Family—This Chic Retreat Made Unplugging Feel Effortless

Welcome to Traveling With Kids, a chic travel series where we highlight some of the most stylish stays around the globe that are also family-friendly—from boutique hotels to luxury resorts. This is for the fashion-forward parent who wants to luxuriate in a beautiful stay and keep the kids entertained along the way.
There is an expression in Hawaii called Aloha ʻĀina—roughly translated as a deep "love of the land" that holds a strong cultural meaning for Hawaiians. Connection to the ʻāina (land or earth) is the foundation of Native Hawaiian physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. In the digital world we live in, our attention is directed toward screens and mediated information. With ʻāina the attention is directed toward physical place, senses, relationships, and reciprocity. During my recent trip to Hawaii, I've never felt more connected to the powerful rhythm of the`āina.
It's almost embarrassing to admit, but there's rarely been a day in the past decade where I've been fully disconnected from my devices. Social media is part of my job, as is working on my computer, and when I do disconnect after a day of work, scheduling, and looking after the kids, I'm usually zonked out in front of the T.V. As someone who loves the outdoors (and adamant to bring up my kids loving it too) I try my best to find a healthy balance between life plugged-in and a life offline—not an easy feat in today's world but one I'm striving to be better at.
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With a stressful August behind me, I decided it was time to give myself and my family a break from plugged-in life and take a pause from our devices collectively. At least for a short week. And where better to do it than 2500 miles away in the middle of the Pacific ocean? I.e. Hawaii. We decided on Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort—an iconic hideaway, "rooted in joy"—nestled among ancient lava fields of what was once an ancient fishing village on Hawaii's Big Island.
There are no TV screens at Kona Village—a stay at this idyllic haven is to truly reconnect with nature and yourself. And the retreat makes it effortless to do so. The place encourages you to completely step back and unwind. A few hours after arriving with the warmest welcome of kukui nut lei's, hibiscus mocktails topped with orchids, and the warm tropical breeze on my skin, I immediately felt my shoulders relax, and the tightness and stress I had been holding in my body, softened.
The resort is truly a slice of paradise and every corner of Kona village holds a breathtaking and beautiful view that relaxes, rejuvenates, and fills you with a sense of delight. Whether you're taking in the vibrant Pacific blues and cooling tropical breezes at Kahuwai Bay, cycling through the dramatic natural black lava rock that makes up the rich and rugged landscape, or enjoying a tranquil sunrise walk at the peaceful lagoon—the views, nature, and the mana—that special Hawaiian joyful energy—enlivens your spirits and reconnects you to yourself and surroundings.
One of my favorite spots to reconnect and relax? On the lanai (balcony) of my hale (the Hawaiian word for house) and what they call the accommodations at the resort which are made from all natural materials and tastefully decorated with native Hawaiian artistry. With a view overlooking the ocean and the sound of the waves in the distance, lush verdant green plants surrounding the black lava rock and the sweet scent of plumerias in the air, those still moments—with a cup of passion fruit tea in hand, a book in the other—were some of my most memorable.
The urge to pick up my phone and default to scrolling Instagram slowly diminished as I immersed myself in the many activities and moments of enjoyment the resort has to offer. We made special core memories together as a family—and not one request to look at my phone from the kids (there's a first!). 'Ohana, meaning family, defines the island, not only in a conventional sense but in a bigger interconnected sense—guests, families, local fisherman, farmers, the land and sea, and you can really feel this sense of connection and harmony. After five days sans social media, and devices (save for my camera app and kindle), I emerged calmer in my demeanor, mindful, and full of gratitude. Kona Village is truly magical—the kind of place you'll crave to come back to again and again.
Read on to see my highlights of the trip and the activities on offer.
Highlights for the Kids
The Rosewood Explorers Keiki Club: The kids club was a hit with the kids—a go-to spot to play filled with games, sports activities, crafts, ocean adventures, and their favorite activity—decorating coconuts to mail to friends and family at their adorable Kona Village post office. (Yes, they mail coconuts just like postcards).
Snorkeling at Kahuwai Bay: The kids loved putting on their daily snorkel and mask and discovering all the incredible variety of fish in the bay.
Early-morning chocolate croissants at the Kahuwai Market: We were there almost everyday at 5.30am sharp for the most delicious pastries.
Buffet breakfast at Moana restaurant: The variety on offer is incredible.
Learning to make Hawaiian flower lei necklaces.
Pool Time: Splashing around in the heated Moana infinity pool, and smaller off-shoot pools was by far one of their favorite things to do—made even better by the daily shave ice offerings in the afternoons.
Highlights for Me
Swimming and snorkeling in the warm pacific ocean: Every morning after breakfast I took a dip in the warm and calm ocean, then grabbed snorkels and explored the incredible array of fish.
Sunrise canoe paddle: A gorgeous experience aboard a traditional Hawaiian-style outrigger canoe. The views were stunning.
Sunrise walks and bike rides around the property: The best way to explore the 81-acre lush resort and its differing landscapes.
Playing early morning tennis: As an avid tennis player, I loved the fact I could pick up one of their large selection of rackets and play at any time of day.
Learning to play the ukelele at the Ka'uluola cultral center: Such a fun and memorable experience to do with my husband and kids.
Relaxing by the stunning Moana infinity pool, taking in the incredible views: A book, a mai tai, and paradise right in front of me. What's not to love?
Unwinding at the Asaya spa: The spa is built into the island's lava floor, with treatments that are reinforced by the healing elements of Hawaii. Even if you don't get a treatment you can enjoy the sauna, hot tub, and relaxing spa amenities.
Morning breakfasts and sunset dinners at Moana restaurant: The heart of Kona Village, the restaurant offers lavish morning spreads alongside dinners that celebrate local and sustainable sourced ingredients.
Island Roots dinner: A one-of-a-kind communal dining experience: Set beneath the kiawe trees and centered around an imu fire pit, I got to experience the vibrant flavors of the island on a family-style candle lit shared table, with live-fire Hawaiian cooking—celebrating community and tradition.
Relaxing on the lanai of my Hale: Taking in the expansive and awe-inspiring views while reading, journaling, or playing with my kids on our private balcony.
Writing post cards and mailing them to friends and family from their charming village post office
Perusing the gorgeous resort boutique: This is not your average hotel store. Kona Village's boutique offers a variety of luxury brands, including, Alemais, Sea New York, Hunza G, as well as the hotel's latest collab with Claire V. I loved perusing the highly-curated offerings.
What to Pack
Laid-back elegance is the vibe. Think chic swimsuits and cover-ups, effortless breezy dresses, vintage tropical prints, board shorts and tank tops, and flat, comfortable sandals to walk around the property.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.