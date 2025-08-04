Meet Samina Virk: The U.S. CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of Vestiaire Collective

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Samina Virk, U.S. CEO and chief marketing officer of Vestiaire Collective, is a fashion industry powerhouse, holding two prestigious roles as her title indicates. Her journey began as a young girl enamored with style, stitching her clothes and dreaming of a career in fashion. But Virk soon realized her true strengths lay not in design but in the strategic intersection of fashion and technology—a realization that would shape her career to come.
Virk’s early professional path took her into the tech world during the e-commerce boom, where she honed her expertise at digital agencies. As she was eager to merge her love for fashion with her technical know-how, she pursued an MBA, a pivotal move that opened doors to retail. During grad school, she joined Target’s MBA Merchandising Program, which evolved into a full-time role on its marketing team. At the mega retailer, Virk thrived, overseeing high-profile designer collaborations and championing emerging talent by providing resources to help them excel.
Her fascination with the circular economy led her to the resale market, a space brimming with potential. In 2011, she joined eBay, where she spearheaded the launch of its fashion vertical team, cementing her reputation as a resale innovator. She then joined the Paris-based global luxury resale platform, Vestiaire Collective, tasked with launching the brand in the United States. At Vestiaire Collective, Virk built a robust foundation for its stateside success before briefly stepping away in 2021 to serve as Global CMO at Threads Styling.
In 2023, she returned to Vestiaire Collective, this time in a dual role as North American CEO and chief marketing officer. Her dynamic leadership and ability to juggle executive responsibilities have been instrumental in elevating the platform’s presence in the U.S. luxury resale market.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Virk became a leading voice in the industry and how she balances her two very impressive titles.