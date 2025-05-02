Kylie Jenner Wore the Shoe Trend You'll See in Calabasas But Not Malibu

Can you keep up with Kylie Jenner? Well, if you're wearing kitten-heel flip-flops, then you're doing amazing, sweetie. Recently, the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was spotted wearing these elevated summer shoes while running errands in her hometown of Calabasas, California. The all-white look, accessorized with a vintage black Gucci bag and colorful tote, gives more billionaire than beach bum, which is completely fair if you're Kylie Jenner or aspire to be!

If your vibe lately leans more toward sand and surf than summer in the city, head west to Malibu, where you'll see lots of casual flat flip-flops (not heeled). But if you're bound for more polished pastures or just like a fun shoe moment, stick to the 101 and lean into the leveled-up leisure look.

Keep scrolling to shop pieces that can be mixed and matched to re-create Jenner's style-savvy, summery look. Yes, they're black and white, but they're most definitely not boring. Plus, a colorful reusable tote bag goes with pretty much everything.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: Khy tank top, Ludovic de Saint Sernin jeans; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Gucci bag; Cartier watch

Re-Create Kylie Jenner's Calabasas Look

Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank $39 SHOP NOW Good American always perfects the basics.

Mother The Lace Up High Waisted Weekend Skimp $248 $87 SHOP NOW Take your white to the next level this spring.

Marc Fisher Amelea Flip Flops $120 SHOP NOW Note the mock-croc embossing.

Otra Frankie Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW Looking for a new pair of shades? Found 'em.

Zara Gathered Charm Shopper $80 SHOP NOW The more charms, the better.

Ecobags Original Tote Handle Mesh String Bag $19 SHOP NOW A bright reusable tote is always a good idea.

ZARA Strappy Ribbed Top $13 SHOP NOW Keep it cropped like Jenner.

Zara Flare Mid-Rise Jeans With Ties $80 SHOP NOW Stylish and comfortable.

Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops $450 SHOP NOW Chic, period.

Quince Santiago Polarized Acetate Sunglasses $50 SHOP NOW Quince shades are top quality.

Ganni Hobo XXL Bou Bag $945 SHOP NOW A very cool carryall.

Gap Logo Tote Bag $27 SHOP NOW Gap has so many colorful canvas totes this season.

Free People Clean Lines Seamless Muscle Fit Camisole $40 SHOP NOW The fit makes the 'fit.

Frame Lace-Up Cotton-Blend Crepe Flared Pants $398 $180 SHOP NOW These are lighter-weight than denim but still have the same look.

Zara Kitten Heel Sandals $60 SHOP NOW You won't find this style at a better price.

Le Specs Pilferer Sunglasses $69 SHOP NOW They're unisex.

The Attico La Passeggiata Top Handle Bag $1653 $992 SHOP NOW An asymmetrical bag adds interest to an otherwise everyday outfit.