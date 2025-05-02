Kylie Jenner Wore the Shoe Trend You'll See in Calabasas But Not Malibu

Can you keep up with Kylie Jenner? Well, if you're wearing kitten-heel flip-flops, then you're doing amazing, sweetie. Recently, the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was spotted wearing these elevated summer shoes while running errands in her hometown of Calabasas, California. The all-white look, accessorized with a vintage black Gucci bag and colorful tote, gives more billionaire than beach bum, which is completely fair if you're Kylie Jenner or aspire to be!

If your vibe lately leans more toward sand and surf than summer in the city, head west to Malibu, where you'll see lots of casual flat flip-flops (not heeled). But if you're bound for more polished pastures or just like a fun shoe moment, stick to the 101 and lean into the leveled-up leisure look.

Keep scrolling to shop pieces that can be mixed and matched to re-create Jenner's style-savvy, summery look. Yes, they're black and white, but they're most definitely not boring. Plus, a colorful reusable tote bag goes with pretty much everything.

Kylie Jenner wears all white with heeled flip flops in Calabasas.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: Khy tank top, Ludovic de Saint Sernin jeans; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Gucci bag; Cartier watch

Re-Create Kylie Jenner's Calabasas Look

