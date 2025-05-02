Kylie Jenner Wore the Shoe Trend You'll See in Calabasas But Not Malibu
Can you keep up with Kylie Jenner? Well, if you're wearing kitten-heel flip-flops, then you're doing amazing, sweetie. Recently, the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was spotted wearing these elevated summer shoes while running errands in her hometown of Calabasas, California. The all-white look, accessorized with a vintage black Gucci bag and colorful tote, gives more billionaire than beach bum, which is completely fair if you're Kylie Jenner or aspire to be!
If your vibe lately leans more toward sand and surf than summer in the city, head west to Malibu, where you'll see lots of casual flat flip-flops (not heeled). But if you're bound for more polished pastures or just like a fun shoe moment, stick to the 101 and lean into the leveled-up leisure look.
Keep scrolling to shop pieces that can be mixed and matched to re-create Jenner's style-savvy, summery look. Yes, they're black and white, but they're most definitely not boring. Plus, a colorful reusable tote bag goes with pretty much everything.
On Kylie Jenner: Khy tank top, Ludovic de Saint Sernin jeans; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Gucci bag; Cartier watch
Re-Create Kylie Jenner's Calabasas Look
These are lighter-weight than denim but still have the same look.
An asymmetrical bag adds interest to an otherwise everyday outfit.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
