Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses

The era of the classic black leather bag is officially behind us. This party season, the fashion set is boldly embracing a vibrant array of embellished bags that add a touch of glamour to any outfit. At the forefront of this trend is Kylie Jenner, an undeniable style icon who knows how to make a statement.

For a day in L.A., Jenner donned a timeless black long-sleeve unitard. She elevated her ensemble with a captivating embellished bag from the London-based brand Kurt Geiger.

(Image credit: Kurt Geiger)

On Kylie Jenner: Kurt Geiger Kensington Bag ($245)

Meet the Kensington Bag—Jenner's latest obsession. Jenner has recently sported this bag not once but twice. However, this time, she swapped her black leather style for an astounding gold crystal design that infused her look with a festive exuberance. This bag is a true work of art, fashioned from iridescent fabric that shimmers and shifts in color, adorned with a captivating weave of multicolored crystal studs that catch the light beautifully. To top it all off, the front flap is graced with the iconic gold eagle head, encrusted with sparkling crystals—truly the epitome of luxury.

Embellished bags, such as the one worn by Jenner, make a bold statement that can seem intimidating to style. However, they are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe, as they pair well with various outfits, from black-tie dresses to everyday jeans. If you're considering replacing your leather purse with something more vibrant this winter and beyond, take inspiration from Jenner and embrace the change.

Scroll down to discover and shop the best anti-boring embellished bags, including Jenner's stylish option, that promise to elevate any outfit.

Shop Kylie Jenner's bag

Kurt Geiger Medium Kensington Bag $245 SHOP NOW This bag says "I'm rich," even if you aren't right now.

Shop more of our favorite embellished bags

Madewell The Mini Bag $98 SHOP NOW No one will believe you when you tell them that this bag is from Madewell.

Staud Tommy Cosmic Wave Beaded Shoulder Bag $295 SHOP NOW Staud's Tommy Bag is a fashion-person favorite.

By Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Geometric Edition $98 $58 SHOP NOW So cute.

CLIO PEPPIATT Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag $468 SHOP NOW Perfect for the fashionable bride-to-be.

MANGO Handbag With Decorative Studs $60 SHOP NOW Pair this with anything from a silk gown to baggy jeans.

By Anthropologie Embellished Velvet Pouch $88 SHOP NOW I'm really into velvet pouch bags right now.