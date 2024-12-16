Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
The era of the classic black leather bag is officially behind us. This party season, the fashion set is boldly embracing a vibrant array of embellished bags that add a touch of glamour to any outfit. At the forefront of this trend is Kylie Jenner, an undeniable style icon who knows how to make a statement.
For a day in L.A., Jenner donned a timeless black long-sleeve unitard. She elevated her ensemble with a captivating embellished bag from the London-based brand Kurt Geiger.
On Kylie Jenner: Kurt Geiger Kensington Bag ($245)
Meet the Kensington Bag—Jenner's latest obsession. Jenner has recently sported this bag not once but twice. However, this time, she swapped her black leather style for an astounding gold crystal design that infused her look with a festive exuberance. This bag is a true work of art, fashioned from iridescent fabric that shimmers and shifts in color, adorned with a captivating weave of multicolored crystal studs that catch the light beautifully. To top it all off, the front flap is graced with the iconic gold eagle head, encrusted with sparkling crystals—truly the epitome of luxury.
Embellished bags, such as the one worn by Jenner, make a bold statement that can seem intimidating to style. However, they are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe, as they pair well with various outfits, from black-tie dresses to everyday jeans. If you're considering replacing your leather purse with something more vibrant this winter and beyond, take inspiration from Jenner and embrace the change.
Scroll down to discover and shop the best anti-boring embellished bags, including Jenner's stylish option, that promise to elevate any outfit.
Shop Kylie Jenner's bag
Shop more of our favorite embellished bags
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Winter Shoe Trend Rich Women in NYC and Paris Love
And just like that, a higher tax bracket.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Planning My 2025 Wardrobe—30 Madewell, COS, and J.Crew Items That Appeal to Me
We love it.
By Courtney Falsey
-
For Less Than $300, You Can Have the Next Viral It Bag (That Is, Unless It Sells Out First)
We reviewed all three color options.
By Eliza Huber
-
No Special Occasion Needed—6 Designer Bags Fashion People Carry Daily
Don't make me choose a favorite.
By Allyson Payer
-
Forget Oval—Selena Gomez Just Got Engaged With the Next *Huge* Engagement Ring Trend
It's dazzling to say the least.
By Eliza Huber
-
Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, and More Stylish Women Know These Jeans Are Better Than Designer
They're $98 but look way pricier.
By Eliza Huber
-
Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Wearing This Denim Color Trend With Loafers
It's probably not what you expect.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
3 Non-Holiday Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter
You're welcome.
By Eliza Huber