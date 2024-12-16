Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses

The era of the classic black leather bag is officially behind us. This party season, the fashion set is boldly embracing a vibrant array of embellished bags that add a touch of glamour to any outfit. At the forefront of this trend is Kylie Jenner, an undeniable style icon who knows how to make a statement.

For a day in L.A., Jenner donned a timeless black long-sleeve unitard. She elevated her ensemble with a captivating embellished bag from the London-based brand Kurt Geiger.

Kylie Jenner wears a black bodysuit with Kurt Geiger's embellished Kensington bag.

On Kylie Jenner: Kurt Geiger Kensington Bag ($245)

Meet the Kensington Bag—Jenner's latest obsession. Jenner has recently sported this bag not once but twice. However, this time, she swapped her black leather style for an astounding gold crystal design that infused her look with a festive exuberance. This bag is a true work of art, fashioned from iridescent fabric that shimmers and shifts in color, adorned with a captivating weave of multicolored crystal studs that catch the light beautifully. To top it all off, the front flap is graced with the iconic gold eagle head, encrusted with sparkling crystals—truly the epitome of luxury.

Embellished bags, such as the one worn by Jenner, make a bold statement that can seem intimidating to style. However, they are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe, as they pair well with various outfits, from black-tie dresses to everyday jeans. If you're considering replacing your leather purse with something more vibrant this winter and beyond, take inspiration from Jenner and embrace the change.

Scroll down to discover and shop the best anti-boring embellished bags, including Jenner's stylish option, that promise to elevate any outfit.

Shop Kylie Jenner's bag

Kurt Geiger, Medium Kensington Bag
Kurt Geiger
Medium Kensington Bag

This bag says "I'm rich," even if you aren't right now.

Shop more of our favorite embellished bags

MW, The Mini Bag
Madewell
The Mini Bag

No one will believe you when you tell them that this bag is from Madewell.

Tommy Cosmic Wave Beaded Shoulder Bag
Staud
Tommy Cosmic Wave Beaded Shoulder Bag

Staud's Tommy Bag is a fashion-person favorite.

The Fiona Beaded Bag: Geometric Edition
By Anthropologie
The Fiona Beaded Bag: Geometric Edition

So cute.

Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
CLIO PEPPIATT
Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag

Perfect for the fashionable bride-to-be.

Handbag With Decorative Studs - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Handbag With Decorative Studs

Pair this with anything from a silk gown to baggy jeans.

Embellished Velvet Pouch
By Anthropologie
Embellished Velvet Pouch

I'm really into velvet pouch bags right now.

Beaded Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Beaded Mini Bucket Bag

The gold beads ooze luxury.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

