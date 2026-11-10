From Wellies to Nostalgic Styles, These Are the Winter 2026 Shoe Trends to Know

Sierra Mayhew&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
runway shoe fall/winter trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Jump to category:

Every winter I tell myself I’ll stick to the boots I already own, and every winter the runways talk me out of it. This season, though, the shift feels different. The shoes that stood out on the F/W 26 runways weren’t the sky-high stilettos, or overly statement pairs. They were pairs made for real life in the cold, just with a lot more charm, especially because of how playfully styled they were.

Think rubber wellies polished enough for the city, lace-up leather flats borrowed from the dance studio, and a wedge that has fully left the beach behind. The good news for your closet is that most of these work with what you already wear. Keep scrolling for the six winter 2026 shoe trends to know and the pairs we’re shopping now.

Welly Boots

On The Runway:

wellington rain boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/TWP)

IRL:

wellington rain boots

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

A gray Saturday, a long walk to the farmers market, and coffee in a paper cup. The welly is made for those days, and on the TWP runway it looked far more city than countryside. This is a pair of shoes that will have you actually start looking forward to the forecast.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Jazz Shoes

On The Runway:

runway shoe trends for winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Celine)

IRL:

winter shoe trends

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

After seeing these on the runway designed by Michael Rider, fashion week meant every cool person was wearing them. Celine’s lace-up flats started it, and I’ve been wearing my pair on repeat ever since. They’re just as comfortable as a ballet flat but feel a little more grown-up, especially with cropped trousers and white socks.

Feminine Loafers

On The Runway:

runway shoe trends for winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Chanel)

IRL:

winter 2026 shoe trends

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Loafers don’t have to be big and bulky. This season’s styles trade the chunky lug sole for something softer and prettier, and Chanel’s F/W 26 runway made a strong case for a dainty, ballet-like take. Try them with a pleated skirt and tights or slouchy jeans for the easiest polished outfit of the season.

Modern Pumps

On The Runway:

runway shoe trends for winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/ToryBurch)

IRL:

winter 2026 shoe trends

(Image credit: @christietyler)

The modern pump is lower and much easier to walk in than the stilettos of years past, and Tory Burch’s F/W 26 lineup proved a simple mid-height heel can still feel exciting. They really do this shoe trend best.

Winter Wedge

On The Runway:

runway shoe trends for winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Sportmax)

IRL:

winter 2026 shoe trends

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Holiday party season calls for a velvet dress and shoes you can stand in until midnight. Yes, the wedge is back, and not in a beach-vacation way. Sportmax sent a version down the runway with serious ’80s attitude, and now it’s the comfortable heel I didn’t know I needed for winter. I’ll style mine with sheer tights.

Riding Boots

On The Runway:

runway shoe trends for winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/MiuMiu)

IRL:

winter shoe trends

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

A weekend upstate means riding boots will be ihn the suitcase. They feel made for that kind of escape, and Miu Miu made a case for the classic. A slim, slightly undone polish follows them around and that’s why the fashion crowd has been enamored season after season.

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.