Winter coats are getting a particularly pretty update this season, and the fashion crowd is already on board. Faux fur-trimmed coats and jackets are shaping up to be one of winter 2026's most coveted outerwear trends, bringing a touch of glamour to even the simplest cold-weather outfits. From dramatic fur collars to delicate trims along the cuffs and hems, these details are giving classic outerwear silhouettes a fresh, feminine feel. It's the kind of trend that makes getting dressed for freezing temperatures a little more exciting.
While faux fur-trimmed outerwear certainly isn't new, the latest interpretations feel especially chic. Think long wool coats with plush collars, fitted leather jackets with contrasting fur accents, and vintage-inspired silhouettes that wouldn't look out of place in a '90s fashion editorial. Rich chocolate browns, creamy neutrals, and classic black are among the standout color choices, while faux-fur details offer plenty of options for embracing the look. Whether styled with tailored trousers and sleek boots or thrown over a simple jeans-and-sweater combination, these coats have a way of becoming the focal point of an outfit.
With winter approaching, there's no better time to get familiar with the trend. Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest fur-trimmed coats and jackets worth shopping for winter 2026, from understated styles that work for everyday dressing to statement-making pieces that deserve a spot in your outerwear rotation. Consider this your sign to make your next winter coat a little more glamorous.
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EAVES
Adrian Faux Fur Trim Jacket
We love the exaggerated faux-fur collar on this puffer.
Manière De Voir
Lina Sculpted Wool & Fur Trim Jacket
Wear this to all your holiday events this year.
ASTR the Label
Wynter Coat
This will elevate any basic outfit.
Eaves
Raya Double Face Wool Jacket
Just so chic.
BLANKNYC
Smooth Talker Faux Leather Jacket
If you're looking for a cropped option.
MANGO
Double-Sided Jacket With Ties
So good.
ALIGNE
George Faux Fur Collar Jacket
A wardrobe classic in the perfect charcoal grey.
Z Supply
Peyton Jacket
Style this with high-rise jeans and you're set.
EAVES
Seva Double Face Wool Coat
It's giving rich aunt vibes in all the best ways.
WAYF X Rose Lola
Naomi Faux Fur Trim Jacket
Always say yes to leopard.
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve
Anya Jacket
All the party vibes.
Love Token
Nancy Faux Fur Collar Faux Leather Coat
Grab this while it's still on sale.
Avec Les Filles
Croc Embossed Faux Leather Coat With Faux Fur Trim
This looks way more expensive than it is.
Ronny Kobo
Penny Lance Faux-Fur Trim Jacket
Casual but chic.
Steve Madden
Carmelina Faux Fur Coat
It's all about Bambi print this season.
WAYF X Rose Lola
Mercer Faux Fur Trim Faux Leather Jacket
We love this as a set too.
Princess Polly
Nindie Faux Fur Contrast Jacket
You can dress this up or down.
MANGO
Crop Coat With Faux Fur Trim
You're sure to stay warm wearing this.
Vince Camuto
Faux Fur Trim Maxi Coat
The burgundy hue is so pretty here.
EAVES
Birgit Faux Fur Trim Jacket
Pair this with little black shorts, tights, and heels.
SNDYS
Cedric Faux Fur Leather Jacket
You can wear this as a dress or over jeans.
Sanctuary
Allure Jacket
The brown and black mix here is so good.
BLANKNYC
Jacket
Another option you can wear to all your festive parties this season.
Adrienne Landau
Mountain Jacket
The wrap tie is so flattering here.
HEARTLOOM
Astoria Puffer
Layer a thin turtleneck under this for a chic winter outfit.
Lovers and Friends
Luz Belted Jacket
Another option that looks way more expensive than it really is.
Reformation
Matilda Jacket
Such a fun fabric.
Lovers and Friends
Susan Faux Fur Coat
Perfect for any cold-weather vacation.
More to Come
Athena Shaggy Jacket
Style this with leather pants for a cool night-out look.