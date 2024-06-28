It's Official: These Are The 4 Things That Influencers Always Pack For A Stylish Trip Abroad

At Who What Wear we spend a lot of time looking at clothes, and whether it’s getting ahead of catwalk trends or uncovering the most expensive-looking pieces on the high stree t, we have a very good idea of whats landing in stores so that we can pull together edits that we're confident you're going to love. With so much newness it’s easy to shop a lot, but in a bid to think about what our wardrobes really need vs. what takes us in the moment, we're focusing on investment pieces that we'll get the most use out of, and with summer in full swing, it's time to think about warm-weather dressing.



Don't get us wrong, we still love exciting new trends , but when it comes to styling up holiday and heatwave-proof outfits, we often find that the same, classic pieces work especially hard in a capsule wardrobe. White cotton dresses! Leather sandals! Basket bags! Chic sunnies! We'd be willing to bet you have at least one of each in your rotation already, and influencers are no different.

Take a look through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed and you'll find some of the same core pieces cropping up time and again (albeit with some inspirational new ways to wear them). Too hot for blue denim? Anna Newton makes a strong case for white and ecru. Tired of maxi dresses? Summer Warren has an enviable mini collection. Prefer chic separates over dresses and jumpsuits? Rebekah Nkirote is a master at summer-ready layering. So, seeing as sharing is caring, I asked seven women with killer wardrobes to share exactly what you'll find in their suitcases for a stylish trip abroad. From premium sunglasses that don't break the bank to one or two SPF tips we're immediately saving for later, here's their edit of the best pieces to invest in this summer and beyond.

ANNA NEWTON

Shop Anna's Picks:

Amazon Kindle £85 SHOP NOW "I’m never without my Kindly whenever I travel! Relaxing on a sun lounger is one of the few times when I can properly devour a book, so it’s good to have one or two downloaded and ready to read. I’m currently reading The Bee Sting by Paul Murray and I can’t put it down."

COOLA Coola Classic Spf30 Body Spray Piña Colada 177ml £25 SHOP NOW "The scent of this SPF is unreal! I tend to use a thicker cream in the morning (like the Ultra Violette Body SPF), and then top up with a spray throughout the day. This one is great because it’s not sticky at all and the scent just screams 'holiday' when you spray it."

SOEUR Olaf Cross-Over Leather Sandals £148 SHOP NOW "These sandals are my top summer find. They're really simple and sleek, and straight out of the box I’ve been able to wear them with zero blisters. I love them styled with an all-white linen outfit to add some contrast."

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Woven Leather Tote Bag £370 SHOP NOW "I’m obsessed with this bag. I took it to Mallorca with me, and it was the only bag I needed from the plane to a restaurant, to the pool—it does it all. And it’s so roomy too!"

SUMMER WARREN

Shop Summer's Picks:

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition £135 SHOP NOW "I come with a lot of baggage on vacation, and I need a purse large enough to hold my glosses, digital camera, selfie light, phone, etc. This Bottega Veneta inspired satchel instantly pulls a casual look together."

Le Specs Work It! in Biscotti £51 SHOP NOW "I love high-quality sunglasses at an affordable price, and every time I wear these Le Specs I get asked if they’re Miu Miu! They are both chic and very flattering on the face"

Havaianas Havaianas Grey Slim Flip Flops £19 SHOP NOW "Havaianas are the ultimate cool girl staple. They pair effortlessly with bikinis, baggy pants, or even a gown at your sunset dinner. Nothing says 'chic' more than a slim pair of flip flops, a sequin gown, and wavy hair (oh, and a passion fruit martini)"

8 Other Reasons Conjunto De Pulsera De Brazalete £63 SHOP NOW "Accessories can make or break your outfits, and chunky bangles on both wrists gives an editorial look."

REBEKAH NKIROTE

Shop Rebekah's Picks:

Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist SHOP NOW "I’ve just got back from New York and would not have been able to survive the summer without this mist and this lip serum combo from Chanel!"

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Baby Bubble set of three gold-tone bracelets £60 SHOP NOW "I love a pared-back wardrobe when travelling so accessories have been the easiest way for me to take daytime looks to night, or make an oversized shirt a little more elevated."

Mejuri 20mm Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver £288 SHOP NOW "Bangles and bracelet stacks are having a moment again and I love that there are so many options on the market at the moment."

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat in Open-Weave Leather £148 SHOP NOW "I was easily racking up 20k steps a day in New York and was so surprised to be doing it in flats! Madewell make some great flats and they go with so many looks which are perfect if you’ve got limited space in your suitcase."

Corlin Louis Tortoise Brown €129 SHOP NOW "I don’t think any trip is complete without a pair of sunnies! I’ve always loved the 90s oval look, so I always pack a black and brown pair as they go with just about everything. My go-to brand and frame for sunnies is Le Specs (I love the gold detailing on the Work It pair), but I recently discovered Corlin eyewear, and they have some great frames too!"

KIM TURKINGTON

Shop Kim's Picks:

VRGGRL Tia Linen Mini Dress Oatmeal £86 SHOP NOW "I love a mini dress for holidays and Australian brand Vrggrl has been put on my radar recently. This dress is 100% linen with gorgeous bead detailing down the side."

Massimo Dutti Woven Leather Mini Bag £169 SHOP NOW "Massimo Dutti is having a bit of a moment this summer, and this bag is perfect for holidays but the brown leather makes it slightly more versatile for beach and beyond."

With Nothing Underneath The Boxer: Hemp, Green £60 SHOP NOW "I always pack a boxer short for holidays, and I love this linen version from With Nothing Underneath, it's perfect for the beach or worn with the matching linen shirt."

YouSwim Poise Suit £114 SHOP NOW "Free-set bikinis from Free People are favourite when it comes to swimwear, but you could also try independent London-based swim brand YouSwim, they're handmade in the UK from a beautiful ribbed stretchy fabric that adapts to fit you."

SARAH AND PHILIPPA: WE ARE TWINSET

Shop Sarah and Philippa's Picks:

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face Spf50+ Superscreen £35 SHOP NOW "This is our daily go-to sunscreen as its super lightweight, feels amazing on our skin and DOES NOT make us break out! It's our repeat buy time and time again and we cannot recommend it enough."

WAT The Brand Stripe Boxy Linen Shirt - Green / Cream £55 SHOP NOW "We're set obsessed right now, and our very own WAT The Brand stripe co-ord is the perfect summer holiday suitcase must have. We love it worn open over a bikini or swimsuit—it's giving all the chic beach vibes."

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Chordi Braided Metallic Leather Sandals £140 SHOP NOW "A metallic wrap around sandal is the ultimate in elite holiday packing. They literally go with everything, and we love them styled-back with a minimal outfit and oversized gold earrings."

WAT the Brand Linen Blend Maxi Skirt £68 SHOP NOW "A new shape for us for SS24 and a piece we never knew we needed in our lives.. Picture this with a strapless top and sun kissed shoulders, it's a vibe!"

CLAUDIA BERRESFORD

Shop Claudia's Picks:

Alpha-H Alpha-H Protection Plus Daily Spf50+ 50ml £32 SHOP NOW "I used to just pick up whatever SPF was available in Boots at the airport, but now I’m in my mid 30s I’ve become a bit fussy about the sun cream I use. My go-to for body has been Piz Buin for quite a few years now, but my fave SPF for face is Alpha-H Protection Plus Daily SPF50+. I wear this in the day without makeup but it makes a great base layer for makeup too, I love that it doesn’t leave a white cast and it leave skin glowy while allowing it to breathe too."

Hunza G Jamie Twist-Front Metallic Seersucker Bikini £175 SHOP NOW "The days of panic ordering bikinis for a holiday are over for me, I have found the perfect shape and fit for me at Hunza G in the Jamie bikini. I love that the bikini bottoms are high waisted and give me the right amount of coverage, and the twist front bikini top gives the perfect amount of support without using any wires or feeling too tight. It is actually genius and I truly believe everyone should have a pair! I’ve got it in a few colour ways and it’s my go-to now!

ARKET Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW "I bought these red flip flops from Arket this summer and they’re perfect for days on the beach, but I also love how they dress down an outfit for a casual afternoon."

Free People Free-est All You Need Is Lace Midi £118 SHOP NOW "Does anyone else save a white dress for their last day on holiday? It just feels chic and elegant and looks amazing against your tan!"

