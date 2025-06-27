Look Closely—Every Cool Girl Is Wearing This Jewellery Trend
Summer dressing is all about ease, and this jewellery trend is key to making your simplest outfits feel instantly styled.
We’ve reached that point in the summer where dressing becomes less about expressing one's own style and more about surviving the heat. With temperatures climbing and humidity levels spiking, the thought of layering fills me with dread rather than excitement. But at this point, I’ve learned that the key to putting together a summer outfit that I actually enjoy wearing lies in the accessories.
Necklaces, in particular, are my go-to for adding interest without the discomfort of an extra layer, and this summer I’ve found myself—as well as just about all of the coolest dresses I know—reaching for beaded styles over any others.
Perhaps for its nostalgic association with the careful creations we used to craft as kids, beaded necklaces have a jubulent energy that lends summery ensembles a whimsical edge.
Whether you opt for a monochromatic strand in vibrant red or green, or go full-tilt with mismatched gems and colours, the charm is palpable. Wearing well over simple tees and tanks to add interest with minimal effort, this trend also looks chic layered up with patterned dresses or ruffly blouses to double down on the summery vibes.
An emerging jewellery hero that’s fast becoming a summer staple, scroll on to see my pick of the best beaded necklaces to add to your collection.
SHOP BEADED NECKLACES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
