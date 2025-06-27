Look Closely—Every Cool Girl Is Wearing This Jewellery Trend

Summer dressing is all about ease, and this jewellery trend is key to making your simplest outfits feel instantly styled.

Influencers @lucywilliams02, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @marina_torres wear beaded necklaces with blouses and tops.
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @marina_torres)
We’ve reached that point in the summer where dressing becomes less about expressing one's own style and more about surviving the heat. With temperatures climbing and humidity levels spiking, the thought of layering fills me with dread rather than excitement. But at this point, I’ve learned that the key to putting together a summer outfit that I actually enjoy wearing lies in the accessories.

Necklaces, in particular, are my go-to for adding interest without the discomfort of an extra layer, and this summer I’ve found myself—as well as just about all of the coolest dresses I know—reaching for beaded styles over any others.

Influencer @marina_torres sits on a doorstep wearing flared jeans with ballet flats, a white lace blouse, a light cream cardigan and a red beaded necklace.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Perhaps for its nostalgic association with the careful creations we used to craft as kids, beaded necklaces have a jubulent energy that lends summery ensembles a whimsical edge.

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears black trousers with black lattice ballet flats and a cobalt blue shirt. She had a suitcase in her hands and wears a red beaded necklace.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Whether you opt for a monochromatic strand in vibrant red or green, or go full-tilt with mismatched gems and colours, the charm is palpable. Wearing well over simple tees and tanks to add interest with minimal effort, this trend also looks chic layered up with patterned dresses or ruffly blouses to double down on the summery vibes.

Influencer @rebeccaferrazwyatt takes a selfie of her outfit, wearing a polkadot top, a beaded necklace and khaki jeans with flip-flops.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

An emerging jewellery hero that’s fast becoming a summer staple, scroll on to see my pick of the best beaded necklaces to add to your collection.

SHOP BEADED NECKLACES:

Danae Necklace - Green - Resin - Sézane
Sézane
Danae Necklace

While I love this in the green, it also comes in four other shades.

& Other Stories, Short Embellished Necklace
& Other Stories
Short Embellished Necklace

Style this on its own or layer it up with other styles.

Brown Beaded Necklace
Nobodys Child
Brown Beaded Necklace

A chunky beaded necklace is such an easy way to elevate your daily styling.

Mango, Combined Beads Necklace
Mango
Combined Beads Necklace

The mismatched beads give this chunky necklace such a playful energy.

The Mary Silver Topaz Jade Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO
The Mary Silver Topaz Jade Necklace

The light beige shade makes this so easy to style with a wider summer wardrobe.

Gold-Tone Resin Necklace
Julietta
Gold-Tone Resin Necklace

This also comes in red.

Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/dark Cherry Crystal Quartz - 18ct Gold Plated/dark Cherry Crystal Quartz
Missoma
Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace

This elegant design features natural gemstones—making each stone completely unique.

18ct Gold-Plated Seaside Bead Necklace
Anni Lu
18ct Gold-Plated Seaside Bead Necklace

This charming necklace playful assortment of gemstone beads and freshwater pearls.

Explore More:
