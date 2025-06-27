We’ve reached that point in the summer where dressing becomes less about expressing one's own style and more about surviving the heat. With temperatures climbing and humidity levels spiking, the thought of layering fills me with dread rather than excitement. But at this point, I’ve learned that the key to putting together a summer outfit that I actually enjoy wearing lies in the accessories.

Necklaces, in particular, are my go-to for adding interest without the discomfort of an extra layer, and this summer I’ve found myself—as well as just about all of the coolest dresses I know—reaching for beaded styles over any others.

Perhaps for its nostalgic association with the careful creations we used to craft as kids, beaded necklaces have a jubulent energy that lends summery ensembles a whimsical edge.

Whether you opt for a monochromatic strand in vibrant red or green, or go full-tilt with mismatched gems and colours, the charm is palpable. Wearing well over simple tees and tanks to add interest with minimal effort, this trend also looks chic layered up with patterned dresses or ruffly blouses to double down on the summery vibes.

An emerging jewellery hero that’s fast becoming a summer staple, scroll on to see my pick of the best beaded necklaces to add to your collection.

SHOP BEADED NECKLACES: