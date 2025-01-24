No Polished Outfit Is Complete Without a Belt—4 Styles I'm Adding to Trousers and Skirts Now
I’ll admit it—for the longest time, belts were never really on my radar. Up until recently, I saw them as purely functional, barely considering their style and never entertaining the idea of investing in them beyond the basic leather style I would reach for. But lately, I’ve had a complete change of heart—a lightbulb moment. While scrolling through Instagram for outfit inspiration, I realised that all the chicest looks I’d bookmarked had one thing in common: a low-key yet undeniably stylish belt.
After spotting this pattern between polished outfits, I’m newly inspired to bring belts back into my wardrobe. Whether worn in the loopholes of your favourite jeans, cinched over a sleek pencil skirt or effortlessly layered on top of a wool coat, belts are having a major moment right now.
As with all trending items, there are a few particular iterations that are proving especially popular right now. Read on to discover the key belt trends I'm seeing the most of.
4 CHIC BELT TRENDS TAKING OVER 2025
1. ROPE BELTS
Style Notes: Breaking through as a new-season trend, chic rope belts are taking over my timeline. Striking the perfect balance between effortlessly undone and impeccably polished, this playful accessory injects texture, movement, and a touch of drama into any outfit.
Shop Rope Belts:
Style this over a neat pencil skirt or wear it over a wool blazer.
2. COW PRINT BELTS
Style Notes: The animal print trend shows no signs of slowing down, and a particularly chic iteration is currently stealing the spotlight. This season, fashion insiders are embracing cow print belts, and I'm entirely on board.
Shop Cow Print Belts:
Styling a cow print belt with a simple outfit is such an easy way to elevate your style.
This comes in five different sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
3. SKINNY BELTS
Style Notes: Now a staple in my daily wardrobe, skinny belts have become my go-to accessory. Offering structure and a sleek focal point, this rising trend effortlessly pulls an outfit together with understated chicness.
Shop Skinny Belts:
4. BROWN BELTS
Style Notes: Slowly but surely, the chocolate brown colour trend has been making its way into wardrobes over the past few years. For me, the most stylish way to embrace this rich and versatile hue is through a chic brown belt woven through the loops of my favourite blue or white jeans.
Shop Brown Belts:
I bought this a few weeks ago and have worn it non-stop ever since.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
