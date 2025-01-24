No Polished Outfit Is Complete Without a Belt—4 Styles I'm Adding to Trousers and Skirts Now

I’ll admit it—for the longest time, belts were never really on my radar. Up until recently, I saw them as purely functional, barely considering their style and never entertaining the idea of investing in them beyond the basic leather style I would reach for. But lately, I’ve had a complete change of heart—a lightbulb moment. While scrolling through Instagram for outfit inspiration, I realised that all the chicest looks I’d bookmarked had one thing in common: a low-key yet undeniably stylish belt.

After spotting this pattern between polished outfits, I’m newly inspired to bring belts back into my wardrobe. Whether worn in the loopholes of your favourite jeans, cinched over a sleek pencil skirt or effortlessly layered on top of a wool coat, belts are having a major moment right now.

As with all trending items, there are a few particular iterations that are proving especially popular right now. Read on to discover the key belt trends I'm seeing the most of.

1. ROPE BELTS

Influencer wears a rope belt.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Style Notes: Breaking through as a new-season trend, chic rope belts are taking over my timeline. Striking the perfect balance between effortlessly undone and impeccably polished, this playful accessory injects texture, movement, and a touch of drama into any outfit.

Shop Rope Belts:

Leather Rope Belt
COS
Leather Rope Belt

This chic leather belt could easily pass off for designer.

Fear of God, Off-White Leather Rope Belt
Fear of God
Off-White Leather Rope Belt

Shop this while it's on sale.

Silvia Leather Belt
Isabel Marant
Silvia Leather Belt

Style this over a neat pencil skirt or wear it over a wool blazer.

2. COW PRINT BELTS

Influencer wears a cow print belt.

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

Style Notes: The animal print trend shows no signs of slowing down, and a particularly chic iteration is currently stealing the spotlight. This season, fashion insiders are embracing cow print belts, and I'm entirely on board.

Shop Cow Print Belts:

Cow-Print Pony Hair Belt
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Pony Hair Belt

Styling a cow print belt with a simple outfit is such an easy way to elevate your style.

Molebo M2416 Belt - Cow Pony
Goodhood
Molebo M2416 Belt - Cow Pony

Be quick! This is almost out of stock.

White Square Buckle Cow Belt
River Island
White Square Buckle Cow Belt

This comes in five different sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

3. SKINNY BELTS

Influencer wears a skinny belt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Now a staple in my daily wardrobe, skinny belts have become my go-to accessory. Offering structure and a sleek focal point, this rising trend effortlessly pulls an outfit together with understated chicness.

Shop Skinny Belts:

Narrow Leather Belt
H&M
Narrow Leather Belt

This comes with both silver and gold hardware.

Skinny Leather Belt
COS
Skinny Leather Belt

This also comes in a snake print style.

Women's Cassandre Extra Thin Belt in Smooth Leather in Black
Saint Laurent
Extra Thin Belt

Add a touch to glamour to your day-to-day style.

4. BROWN BELTS

Influencer wears a brown belt.

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Style Notes: Slowly but surely, the chocolate brown colour trend has been making its way into wardrobes over the past few years. For me, the most stylish way to embrace this rich and versatile hue is through a chic brown belt woven through the loops of my favourite blue or white jeans.

Shop Brown Belts:

Suede Belt
Arket
Suede Belt

Loop these through your favourite jeans or wear them with a maxi skirt.

Benny Studded Suede Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Suede Belt

Fashion people can't get enough of this chic studded belt.

Leather Belt With Oval Buckle
Massimo Dutti
Leather Belt With Oval Buckle

I bought this a few weeks ago and have worn it non-stop ever since.

