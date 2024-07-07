White Dresses Are the Epitome of Elegance—13 Ways Chic Fashion People Are Wearing Theirs

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published

White dresses are my absolute favourite thing to wear at any time of the year, but in summer, they feel even more special. There's just something so crisp, classy, and elegant about a white dress that makes it incredibly appealing. While it, understandably, is a no-go for weddings, this is perhaps the reason why I choose to wear them so frequently otherwise, skirting my jeans and linen trousers in favour of their polish. And it looks like I'm not the only one doing so.

This week alone, I have seen countless white dress outfits crop up on my social media feeds. This is unsurprising given the recent spike in temperatures we've been experiencing, but it has served as a reminder of just how versatile a white dress can be. Below, I've charted some of my favourite white dress outfits of the summer so far, shopping out all the components you might need to re-create them as you go. That said, the beauty of a white dress lies in its simplicity, so the styling of said white dresses tends to be minimal too. Because of this, I would feel comfortable wagering that you already own many of the pieces you need to emulate these white dress outfits.

Scroll on to see 13 (yes, 13!) ways to wear a white dress this season, knowing you're going to look chic in the process.

13 WHITE DRESS OUTFITS THAT ARE CHIC, CLASSY AND WILL NEVER DATE

1. STRAPPY WHITE DRESS + JUMPER + TOTE BAG

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: Nothing says "I'm chic" quite like a white dress with a jumper knotted around the shoulders.

Frankie Linen Dress
Reformation
Frankie Linen Dress

Chunky Dome Earrings | Silver
Jigsaw
Chunky Dome Earrings in Silver

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Egola Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Egola Woven Leather Tote

Woven Leather Slides - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Woven Leather Slides

2. PUFF-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + SHOULDER BAG + MARY JANES

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: Tick off two very pretty trends in one with a puff-sleeve white dress worn with black mary jane shoes.

Marella Linen Dress
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

Sezane, Soline Mary Jane Shoes
Sezane
Soline Mary Jane Shoes

Bonny Baguette
J&M Davidson
Bonny Baguette

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings
Missoma
Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings

3. MINI WHITE DRESS + BALLET FLATS + SUEDE BAG

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: If minis are more your thing, give them an effortless quality by wearing your white style with simple ballet flats and your favourite carry-all tote.

Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
MATTEAU
Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

Isa Curb Chain Choker
Missoma
Isa Curb Chain Choker

Big Hair Claw - Tortoise - Arket Gb
Arket
Big Hair Claw

4. VICTORIANA WHITE DRESS + PRINTED TOTE + STACKED RINGS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: I'm a sucker for a high neckline, and this Victorian-inspired white dress needs little else to look chic. The printed tote, however, adds an unexpected but highly stylish touch.

Cotton Embroidered Mini Dress With Long Sleeves
THE KOOPLES
Cotton Embroidered Mini Dress With Long Sleeves

City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas
COACH
City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas

Nu & Mii Havana Gold Plated Ring Stack
Annie Hak
Nu and Mii Havana Gold Plated Ring Stack

Hai Fetiche Shoe
Whistles
x Hai Fetiche Shoe

5. WHITE SLIP DRESS + TOP-HANDLE BAG + SLIDER SANDALS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: The perfect white dress for both formal and casual occasions, make a satin slip work for day with a pair of slider sandals. The black bag and shoes make for a cool contrast against the white.

Marilyn Cut-Out Sleeveless Recycled-Polyester Maxi Dress
OMNES
Marilyn Cut-Out Sleeveless Recycled-Polyester Maxi Dress

Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag

Orelia Interlocking Bangles
Orelia
Interlocking Bangles

Dune, Loupe Sandals
Dune
Loupe Sandals

6. LONG-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + BASKET BAG + CHAIN NECKLACE

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: You don't need to go short sleeve for summer—longer styles look supremely elegant (especially coupled with maxi hemlines). Just add a basket bag.

Tiered Maxi Dress
H&M
Tiered Maxi Dress

Trombone Link Chain Necklace | Gold
Jigsaw
Trombone Link Chain Necklace in Gold

Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin
Loewe
Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin

Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals

7. OFF-THE-SHOULDER WHITE DRESS + BEADED BAG + WHITE SANDALS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: For an easy evening look, create an outfit of all-white but introduce interesting details, such as an off-the-shoulder neckline or a beaded bag.

+ Net Sustain Atlanta Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress
SLEEPER
+ Net Sustain Atlanta Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress

Uzu Sterling Silver Ring
LOUIS ABEL
Uzu Sterling Silver Ring

Long Beaded Earrings
MANGO
Beaded Bag

Nenque Leather Sandals
NEOUS
Nenque Leather Sandals

8. COTTON WHITE DRESS + STATEMENT NECKLACE + THONG SANDALS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: White cotton dresses with vest-like straps, square bodices and full skirts are proving especially popular this season, particularly when they're styled with '90s-esque accessories.

Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress
Whistles
Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress

Little Secret Round Sunglasses
Free People
Little Secret Round Sunglasses

Silence + Noise Tortoiseshell Circle Cord Choker
Silence + Noise
Tortoiseshell Circle Cord Choker

Raratonga 55 Leather Sandals
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Raratonga 55 Leather Sandals

9. STRAPLESS WHITE DRESS + LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF + DROP EARRINGS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: The only thing that can make a strapless, full-skirted white dress look even classier is the addition of a lightweight scarf worn loosely around the neck.

Ser.o.ya Gardenia Maxi Dress
SER.O.YA
Ser.o.ya Gardenia Maxi Dress

Basic Sense Plain Chiffon Soft Sheer Scarf, Black
Basic Sense
Basic Sense Plain Chiffon Soft Sheer Scarf, Black

Pilgrim, Riko Recycled Earrings Silver-Plated
Pilgrim
Riko Recycled Earrings Silver-Plated

Strappy Heeled Sandals
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals

10. FULL WHITE DRESS + TRAINERS + CROSSBODY BAG

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: White dresses don't need to be worn with heels and sandals all the time—this look proves they look just as sleek styled with trainers.

The A&f Emerson Eyelet Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Emerson Eyelet Midi Dress

2018 Small Cc Quilted Lambskin Clutch With Chain Crossbody Bag
CHANEL Pre-Owned
2018 Small Cc Quilted Lambskin Clutch With Chain Crossbody Bag

Frederique Constant Fc-200mc16b Women's Carrée Bracelet Strap Watch, Silver
Frederique Constant
Fc-200mc16b Women's Carrée Bracelet Strap Watch, Silver

New Balance 2002r Trainers - Grey - Arket Gb
New Balance
New Balance 2002r Trainers

11. WHITE BABYDOLL DRESS + FLIP FLOPS + TOTE BAG

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are back in a big way this summer. Wear with simple, no-fuss accessories to ensure they look cool, not cutesy.

Struttin' Mini Dress
free-est
Struttin' Mini Dress

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

Printed Silk-Satin Scarf
LE SCARF
Printed Silk-Satin Scarf

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Black - Arket Gb
Sleepers
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops

12. WHITE HALTER DRESS + STATEMENT JEWELLERY + METALLIC SANDALS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: If glamour is white you seek, you really can't go wrong with a white draped dress, gold jewellery and metallic sandals.

Smooth Spiral Drop Earrings
Anthropologie
Smooth Spiral Drop Earrings

Draped Halter Dress
ZARA
Draped Halter Dress

Wave Cuff Bracelet
& Other Stories
Wave Cuff Bracelet

Roda Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Roda Leather Sandals

13. TWO-PART WHITE DRESS + SHELL NECKLACE + STRAPPY SANDALS

White Dress Outfits

Style Notes: White dresses are a core holiday staple. I'll be taking cues from Renia Jaz and wearing mine with a shell necklace and strappy sandals when I jet off next.

White Halterneck Shirred Tizzy Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
White Halterneck Shirred Tizzy Midi Dress

Hypnosis Cat Eye-Frame Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Hypnosis Cat Eye-Frame Sunglasses

Keshi Choker Necklace Pearlescent
Olivia & Pearl
Keshi Choker Necklace Pearlescent

The Evening Sandal - Butter
ESSĒN
Evening Sandal

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

