White Dresses Are the Epitome of Elegance—13 Ways Chic Fashion People Are Wearing Theirs

White dresses are my absolute favourite thing to wear at any time of the year, but in summer, they feel even more special. There's just something so crisp, classy, and elegant about a white dress that makes it incredibly appealing. While it, understandably, is a no-go for weddings, this is perhaps the reason why I choose to wear them so frequently otherwise, skirting my jeans and linen trousers in favour of their polish. And it looks like I'm not the only one doing so.

This week alone, I have seen countless white dress outfits crop up on my social media feeds. This is unsurprising given the recent spike in temperatures we've been experiencing, but it has served as a reminder of just how versatile a white dress can be. Below, I've charted some of my favourite white dress outfits of the summer so far, shopping out all the components you might need to re-create them as you go. That said, the beauty of a white dress lies in its simplicity, so the styling of said white dresses tends to be minimal too. Because of this, I would feel comfortable wagering that you already own many of the pieces you need to emulate these white dress outfits.

Scroll on to see 13 (yes, 13!) ways to wear a white dress this season, knowing you're going to look chic in the process.

1. STRAPPY WHITE DRESS + JUMPER + TOTE BAG

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Nothing says "I'm chic" quite like a white dress with a jumper knotted around the shoulders.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Frankie Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Chunky Dome Earrings in Silver £55 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW

DRAGON DIFFUSION Egola Woven Leather Tote £323 SHOP NOW

Arket Woven Leather Slides £135 £81 SHOP NOW

2. PUFF-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + SHOULDER BAG + MARY JANES

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Tick off two very pretty trends in one with a puff-sleeve white dress worn with black mary jane shoes.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Marella Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW

Sezane Soline Mary Jane Shoes £175 SHOP NOW

J&M Davidson Bonny Baguette £650 SHOP NOW

LE SPECS Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW

Missoma Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Stud Earrings £139 SHOP NOW

3. MINI WHITE DRESS + BALLET FLATS + SUEDE BAG

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: If minis are more your thing, give them an effortless quality by wearing your white style with simple ballet flats and your favourite carry-all tote.

Shop the Look:

MATTEAU Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £357 SHOP NOW

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag £110 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW

Missoma Isa Curb Chain Choker £49 SHOP NOW

Arket Big Hair Claw £19 SHOP NOW

4. VICTORIANA WHITE DRESS + PRINTED TOTE + STACKED RINGS

(Image credit: @olivia_marcus)

Style Notes: I'm a sucker for a high neckline, and this Victorian-inspired white dress needs little else to look chic. The printed tote, however, adds an unexpected but highly stylish touch.

Shop the Look:

THE KOOPLES Cotton Embroidered Mini Dress With Long Sleeves £320 SHOP NOW

COACH City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas £169 SHOP NOW

Annie Hak Nu and Mii Havana Gold Plated Ring Stack £74 SHOP NOW

Whistles x Hai Fetiche Shoe £142 SHOP NOW

5. WHITE SLIP DRESS + TOP-HANDLE BAG + SLIDER SANDALS

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: The perfect white dress for both formal and casual occasions, make a satin slip work for day with a pair of slider sandals. The black bag and shoes make for a cool contrast against the white.

Shop the Look:

OMNES Marilyn Cut-Out Sleeveless Recycled-Polyester Maxi Dress £79 SHOP NOW

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag £40 SHOP NOW

Orelia Interlocking Bangles £25 SHOP NOW

Dune Loupe Sandals £95 SHOP NOW

6. LONG-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + BASKET BAG + CHAIN NECKLACE

(Image credit: @basma_k)

Style Notes: You don't need to go short sleeve for summer—longer styles look supremely elegant (especially coupled with maxi hemlines). Just add a basket bag.

Shop the Look:

H&M Tiered Maxi Dress £33 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Trombone Link Chain Necklace in Gold £100 SHOP NOW

Loewe Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin £650 SHOP NOW

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Ikesia Suede Slingback Sandals £210 SHOP NOW

7. OFF-THE-SHOULDER WHITE DRESS + BEADED BAG + WHITE SANDALS

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: For an easy evening look, create an outfit of all-white but introduce interesting details, such as an off-the-shoulder neckline or a beaded bag.

Shop the Look:

SLEEPER + Net Sustain Atlanta Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress £279 SHOP NOW

LOUIS ABEL Uzu Sterling Silver Ring £230 SHOP NOW

MANGO Beaded Bag £50 SHOP NOW

NEOUS Nenque Leather Sandals £485 SHOP NOW

8. COTTON WHITE DRESS + STATEMENT NECKLACE + THONG SANDALS

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: White cotton dresses with vest-like straps, square bodices and full skirts are proving especially popular this season, particularly when they're styled with '90s-esque accessories.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress £139 SHOP NOW

Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses £24 SHOP NOW

Silence + Noise Tortoiseshell Circle Cord Choker £16 £8 SHOP NOW

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Raratonga 55 Leather Sandals £645 SHOP NOW

9. STRAPLESS WHITE DRESS + LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF + DROP EARRINGS

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Style Notes: The only thing that can make a strapless, full-skirted white dress look even classier is the addition of a lightweight scarf worn loosely around the neck.

Shop the Look:

SER.O.YA Ser.o.ya Gardenia Maxi Dress £328 SHOP NOW

Basic Sense Basic Sense Plain Chiffon Soft Sheer Scarf, Black £6 SHOP NOW

Pilgrim Riko Recycled Earrings Silver-Plated £28 SHOP NOW

MANGO Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

10. FULL WHITE DRESS + TRAINERS + CROSSBODY BAG

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: White dresses don't need to be worn with heels and sandals all the time—this look proves they look just as sleek styled with trainers.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Eyelet Midi Dress £160 £130 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Pre-Owned 2018 Small Cc Quilted Lambskin Clutch With Chain Crossbody Bag £2463 SHOP NOW

Frederique Constant Fc-200mc16b Women's Carrée Bracelet Strap Watch, Silver £695 SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance 2002r Trainers £130 SHOP NOW

11. WHITE BABYDOLL DRESS + FLIP FLOPS + TOTE BAG

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are back in a big way this summer. Wear with simple, no-fuss accessories to ensure they look cool, not cutesy.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW

LE SCARF Printed Silk-Satin Scarf £87 SHOP NOW

Sleepers Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW

12. WHITE HALTER DRESS + STATEMENT JEWELLERY + METALLIC SANDALS

(Image credit: @yasmindevonport_)

Style Notes: If glamour is white you seek, you really can't go wrong with a white draped dress, gold jewellery and metallic sandals.

Shop the Look:

Anthropologie Smooth Spiral Drop Earrings £38 SHOP NOW

ZARA Draped Halter Dress £46 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wave Cuff Bracelet £17 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Roda Leather Sandals £345 SHOP NOW

13. TWO-PART WHITE DRESS + SHELL NECKLACE + STRAPPY SANDALS

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Style Notes: White dresses are a core holiday staple. I'll be taking cues from Renia Jaz and wearing mine with a shell necklace and strappy sandals when I jet off next.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child White Halterneck Shirred Tizzy Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW

LE SPECS Hypnosis Cat Eye-Frame Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW

Olivia & Pearl Keshi Choker Necklace Pearlescent £275 SHOP NOW