White Dresses Are the Epitome of Elegance—13 Ways Chic Fashion People Are Wearing Theirs
White dresses are my absolute favourite thing to wear at any time of the year, but in summer, they feel even more special. There's just something so crisp, classy, and elegant about a white dress that makes it incredibly appealing. While it, understandably, is a no-go for weddings, this is perhaps the reason why I choose to wear them so frequently otherwise, skirting my jeans and linen trousers in favour of their polish. And it looks like I'm not the only one doing so.
This week alone, I have seen countless white dress outfits crop up on my social media feeds. This is unsurprising given the recent spike in temperatures we've been experiencing, but it has served as a reminder of just how versatile a white dress can be. Below, I've charted some of my favourite white dress outfits of the summer so far, shopping out all the components you might need to re-create them as you go. That said, the beauty of a white dress lies in its simplicity, so the styling of said white dresses tends to be minimal too. Because of this, I would feel comfortable wagering that you already own many of the pieces you need to emulate these white dress outfits.
Scroll on to see 13 (yes, 13!) ways to wear a white dress this season, knowing you're going to look chic in the process.
13 WHITE DRESS OUTFITS THAT ARE CHIC, CLASSY AND WILL NEVER DATE
1. STRAPPY WHITE DRESS + JUMPER + TOTE BAG
Style Notes: Nothing says "I'm chic" quite like a white dress with a jumper knotted around the shoulders.
Shop the Look:
2. PUFF-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + SHOULDER BAG + MARY JANES
Style Notes: Tick off two very pretty trends in one with a puff-sleeve white dress worn with black mary jane shoes.
Shop the Look:
3. MINI WHITE DRESS + BALLET FLATS + SUEDE BAG
Style Notes: If minis are more your thing, give them an effortless quality by wearing your white style with simple ballet flats and your favourite carry-all tote.
Shop the Look:
4. VICTORIANA WHITE DRESS + PRINTED TOTE + STACKED RINGS
Style Notes: I'm a sucker for a high neckline, and this Victorian-inspired white dress needs little else to look chic. The printed tote, however, adds an unexpected but highly stylish touch.
Shop the Look:
5. WHITE SLIP DRESS + TOP-HANDLE BAG + SLIDER SANDALS
Style Notes: The perfect white dress for both formal and casual occasions, make a satin slip work for day with a pair of slider sandals. The black bag and shoes make for a cool contrast against the white.
Shop the Look:
6. LONG-SLEEVE WHITE DRESS + BASKET BAG + CHAIN NECKLACE
Style Notes: You don't need to go short sleeve for summer—longer styles look supremely elegant (especially coupled with maxi hemlines). Just add a basket bag.
Shop the Look:
7. OFF-THE-SHOULDER WHITE DRESS + BEADED BAG + WHITE SANDALS
Style Notes: For an easy evening look, create an outfit of all-white but introduce interesting details, such as an off-the-shoulder neckline or a beaded bag.
Shop the Look:
8. COTTON WHITE DRESS + STATEMENT NECKLACE + THONG SANDALS
Style Notes: White cotton dresses with vest-like straps, square bodices and full skirts are proving especially popular this season, particularly when they're styled with '90s-esque accessories.
Shop the Look:
9. STRAPLESS WHITE DRESS + LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF + DROP EARRINGS
Style Notes: The only thing that can make a strapless, full-skirted white dress look even classier is the addition of a lightweight scarf worn loosely around the neck.
Shop the Look:
10. FULL WHITE DRESS + TRAINERS + CROSSBODY BAG
Style Notes: White dresses don't need to be worn with heels and sandals all the time—this look proves they look just as sleek styled with trainers.
Shop the Look:
11. WHITE BABYDOLL DRESS + FLIP FLOPS + TOTE BAG
Style Notes: Babydoll dresses are back in a big way this summer. Wear with simple, no-fuss accessories to ensure they look cool, not cutesy.
Shop the Look:
12. WHITE HALTER DRESS + STATEMENT JEWELLERY + METALLIC SANDALS
Style Notes: If glamour is white you seek, you really can't go wrong with a white draped dress, gold jewellery and metallic sandals.
Shop the Look:
13. TWO-PART WHITE DRESS + SHELL NECKLACE + STRAPPY SANDALS
Style Notes: White dresses are a core holiday staple. I'll be taking cues from Renia Jaz and wearing mine with a shell necklace and strappy sandals when I jet off next.
Shop the Look:
-
