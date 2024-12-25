Goodbye, All-Black Outfits! 6 Print Trends Taking Over This Winter

Level with us for a minute: what's one of the worst things about wintertime? If you thought of the weather, you wouldn't be wrong. But we'd argue that deciding what to wear for super-chilly temperatures is just as unbearable. Sure, you could employ some styling hacks that will make the process of picking a winter outfit less tedious—e.g., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. But if we're being honest, the winter blues can get the best of anyone, fashion people included. In the dead of winter, it's easy to fall into a dressing slump, which is why it's necessary sometimes to ditch the all-black outfits (yes, really). Hear us out: patterns are the perfect way to make any winter wardrobe less dreary.

Not only can adding a motif make any ensemble feel trend-forward, but it can also add warmth (in every definition of the word). If that isn't enough to sell you, we get it. When you live in neutral looks all winter, it's only natural to have cold feet about embracing anything new! Luckily, we're here to help. In an effort to break the hold that all-black outfits have on you, we've extensively researched fall/winter 2024 runway collections and social media to identify winter's biggest print trends. By cross-referencing trends with street-style imagery, we were able to curate a list of six noteworthy print trends that can be easily incorporated into any wardrobe. Whether you hate getting dressed during winter or consider yourself pattern-weary, any of these trends will surely change your mind or, at the very least, make choosing an outfit easier.

If you've kept up with recent trends, it should be no surprise that animal prints have made a roaring comeback. More specifically, we've seen lots of leopard prints throughout the fall/winter 2024 runway shows of Michael Kors, Alaïa, Zimmerman, and even Dior. However, what's cemented this trend's comeback isn't just recent collections but how the fashion crowd has made a case for this print to be considered neutral in its own right. Before you pass us off as crazy, refer to all of the various ways we've seen the style set showcase all of the different ways to wear leopard prints as of late—including in the form of leopard pants, faux animal fur coats, and even calf-hair print handbags. With so many ways to style leopard print, it's safe to say this print trend will remain at the top of the food chain for the foreseeable future.

Another print trend you can find all over but isn't particularly avant-garde? Pinstripes. Ever since this print trend first resurfaced, it's remained relevant because it's been continuously reimagined—including in recent F/W 24 runway collections. Taking notes from the real world, or, at the very least, the digital one, designers leaned into the "office siren" aesthetic by giving pinstripe separates a risqué spin through styling (see: LaQuan Smith, Gauchere, Tom Ford). We've seen that sultrier approach to styling pinstripes adopted by the style set in the form of printed coats worn as body-con dresses, matching suits styled with low-neck blouses, and form-fitting separates adorned with thin stripes. The fashion crowd's recent adoption of pinstripes proves that some trends don't have to be "revolutionary" to feel risqué.

Oh, you thought leopard print was the only animal print making its mark? Think again. While Zebra print has grazed in and out of style over the last few years, it didn't find its stride with the style set until this season. The shift in sentiments surrounding this trend can be attributed to its evolution across F/W 24 collections, which made this "dated" pattern feel more polished. Within the fall runway collections of Jacquemus and Baum und Pferdgarten, designers modernized this '80s-inspired print by playing with silhouttes, texture, and proportions. Ultimately, that evolution on the runway has led to its takeover in the wild, too. Zebra print has become a more "minimal" alternative to the louder (but still lovely) leopard print, making it the perfect trend for style people everywhere to incorporate their everyday lives.

Like it or not, certain prints have always been a part of the winter mood board—tartan is one of them. But make no mistake, the version of this trend we're talking about isn't the "tacky" plaid patterns that feel holiday-themed. In fact, we'd argue that designers made them timeless in their F/W 24 collections by committing to their tones (both literally and figuratively). Not only did versions of this print center neutral colors, but designers took them outside the box by styling them in unexpected ways—e.g., plaids felt more bohemian in Chloé, Burberry, and Schiaparelli's runway shows. By embracing more minimal tones and creative approaches to styling, designers made this pattern poised for a total takeover, which, spoiler, has done so in the past few months. Plaid has popped up on social media through tartan skirts, wrap coats, barrel-leg pants, and even bowler bags. Its continued popularity with fashion people proves that some trends nail the season's tone every time.

Some trends emerge from runway shows; others don't stir up conversations until something happens in broader pop culture—the latter is likely the cause of the return of cow prints. Call it an after-effect of the release of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, but there's been a rise in cultural obsession with all things Western-inspired. Cowboy boots? Stetson hats? Cow prints? They've all come back into the chat. But we'd argue that the return of this print is one of the most surprising trends to emerge this winter, as it bucked traditional precedents of having a considerable presence on the runway. Although there were a few examples of cow prints in collections—including COS's fall 2024 and Gestuz's spring 2025 runway shows—most of the ruckus around this trend has existed mainly in the wild (aka social media). Rather than leaning into a complete Western-inspired look, we've seen the style set incorporate cow prints into their closet through unconventional styling. By pairing them with cold-weather staples, they've not only given their winter wardrobes a more "wild" feel but made this print trend something anyone could feel giddy about adopting.

Still unconvinced that breaking up with your all-black outfits is the best course of action? Well, there's one last print trend we're sure will change your mind: houndstooth. We'll admit that patterns aren't everyone's cup of tea, but nothing is more polished (or perennial) than houndstooth. First popularized in the late '30s, it's often been the print of choice for creating polished suits at every fashion house imaginable. Dior? Valentino? Saint Laurent? We could go on for days. But what's made this classic print, well, classic, comes back to its continued presence on the runway—most recently in Chanel, Michael Kors, and Rabanne's fall runway shows. With variations of this print trend ranging from baby-pink tweed suit sets to oversized tan and burgundy blazers, there's no shortage of ways to embrace houndstooth. It's one of the few prints you can style in a way that suits your sartorial preferences, making a shake-up for the rest of the season so much easier to stomach.

