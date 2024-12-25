Goodbye, All-Black Outfits! 6 Print Trends Taking Over This Winter

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing houndstooth, pinstripe, and cow pattern trend
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Rabanne; @hodanyousuf; Launchmetrics Spotlight/LaQuan Smith)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
By
published
in Features

Level with us for a minute: what's one of the worst things about wintertime? If you thought of the weather, you wouldn't be wrong. But we'd argue that deciding what to wear for super-chilly temperatures is just as unbearable. Sure, you could employ some styling hacks that will make the process of picking a winter outfit less tedious—e.g., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. But if we're being honest, the winter blues can get the best of anyone, fashion people included. In the dead of winter, it's easy to fall into a dressing slump, which is why it's necessary sometimes to ditch the all-black outfits (yes, really). Hear us out: patterns are the perfect way to make any winter wardrobe less dreary.

Not only can adding a motif make any ensemble feel trend-forward, but it can also add warmth (in every definition of the word). If that isn't enough to sell you, we get it. When you live in neutral looks all winter, it's only natural to have cold feet about embracing anything new! Luckily, we're here to help. In an effort to break the hold that all-black outfits have on you, we've extensively researched fall/winter 2024 runway collections and social media to identify winter's biggest print trends. By cross-referencing trends with street-style imagery, we were able to curate a list of six noteworthy print trends that can be easily incorporated into any wardrobe. Whether you hate getting dressed during winter or consider yourself pattern-weary, any of these trends will surely change your mind or, at the very least, make choosing an outfit easier.

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the leopard print trend. Specifically, on the left, a woman is wearing a trench coat and white shirt with leopard jeans. On the right, a woman is wearing a leopard coat on the runway of Michael Kors's fall runway show. On the bottom right, a woman is wearing a leopard fur coat with black tights and white pumps. On the bottom left, a woman is wearing a leopard top and jeans on Zimmerman's fall runway show.

(Image credit: @littleblackboots; Launchmetrics Spotlight/ Michael Kors; @oumaymaboumeshouli; Launchmetrics Spotlight/ Zimmerman)

If you've kept up with recent trends, it should be no surprise that animal prints have made a roaring comeback. More specifically, we've seen lots of leopard prints throughout the fall/winter 2024 runway shows of Michael Kors, Alaïa, Zimmerman, and even Dior. However, what's cemented this trend's comeback isn't just recent collections but how the fashion crowd has made a case for this print to be considered neutral in its own right. Before you pass us off as crazy, refer to all of the various ways we've seen the style set showcase all of the different ways to wear leopard prints as of late—including in the form of leopard pants, faux animal fur coats, and even calf-hair print handbags. With so many ways to style leopard print, it's safe to say this print trend will remain at the top of the food chain for the foreseeable future.

Michael Kors Ludlow Small Cheetah Print Calf Hair Convertible Pochette
Michael Kors
Ludlow Small Cheetah Print Calf Hair Convertible Pochette

The easiest way to break up an all-black ensemble? Add a leopard print handbag.

By Malene Birger Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket
By Malene Birger
Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket

Nothing's chicer than a leopard-print coat, in our humble opinion.

Leopard Print Cardigan
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Cardigan

Rawr!

Abercrombie Mid Rise Slouchy Jean
Abercrombie
Mid Rise Slouchy Jean

Break out of your winter rut by swapping out simple blue jeans for these leopard-print pants.

Staud Wally Ankle Boot Lady Leopard
STAUD
Wally Ankle Boot Lady Leopard

Walk on the wild side.

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the pinstripe trend. Specifically, on the top left, a woman is wearing a navy pinstripe blazer dress with black tights and black pumps. On the top right, a model wears a long gray pinstripe coat over a black bodysuit on Gauchere's fall runway. On the bottom right, a woman wears a long black pinstripe coat with a low-neck blouse, matching pinstripe trousers, and red accessories. On the bottom left, a model is wearing a navy pinstripe blazer with a matching mini skirt and fur clutch bag on LaQuan Smith's fall runway show.

(Image credit: @coco_floflo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gauchere; @thecarolinelin; Launchmetrics Spotlight/LaQuan Smith)

Another print trend you can find all over but isn't particularly avant-garde? Pinstripes. Ever since this print trend first resurfaced, it's remained relevant because it's been continuously reimagined—including in recent F/W 24 runway collections. Taking notes from the real world, or, at the very least, the digital one, designers leaned into the "office siren" aesthetic by giving pinstripe separates a risqué spin through styling (see: LaQuan Smith, Gauchere, Tom Ford). We've seen that sultrier approach to styling pinstripes adopted by the style set in the form of printed coats worn as body-con dresses, matching suits styled with low-neck blouses, and form-fitting separates adorned with thin stripes. The fashion crowd's recent adoption of pinstripes proves that some trends don't have to be "revolutionary" to feel risqué.

Favorite Daughter the Simon Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Simon Coat

Give your winter coat a promotion.

The Phoebe Bustier
Favorite Daughter
The Phoebe Bustier

Office siren, embodied.

MAYSON the label Pinstripe Wool Twill Column Maxi Skirt
Mayson the Label
Pinstripe Wool Twill Column Maxi Skirt

We can personally attest to this skirt being a sound investment.

КУРТКА-ТОП
LaQuan Smith
Fitted Tailored Blazer Top

Your boss may not approve, but this blazer top is hot nonetheless.

Leo Capri
Lioness
Leo Capri

ICYMI, capris are still cool.

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the zebra print trend. Specifically, on the top left, a woman wearing a zebra dress with white heels. On the top right, a model wears a leopard coat on the Baum und Pferdgarten fall runway. On the bottom right, a woman wears a leopard coat with a red belt, red gloves, a black tank and black trousers. On the bottom left, a blue clutch bag with a zebra coat on Jacquemus's fall runway

(Image credit: @hannamw; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Baum und Pferdgarten;@ninasandbech; Launchemetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus)

Oh, you thought leopard print was the only animal print making its mark? Think again. While Zebra print has grazed in and out of style over the last few years, it didn't find its stride with the style set until this season. The shift in sentiments surrounding this trend can be attributed to its evolution across F/W 24 collections, which made this "dated" pattern feel more polished. Within the fall runway collections of Jacquemus and Baum und Pferdgarten, designers modernized this '80s-inspired print by playing with silhouttes, texture, and proportions. Ultimately, that evolution on the runway has led to its takeover in the wild, too. Zebra print has become a more "minimal" alternative to the louder (but still lovely) leopard print, making it the perfect trend for style people everywhere to incorporate their everyday lives.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Diana Zebra Trench
Baum und Pferdgarten
Diana Zebra Trench

The perfect statement coat.

Zebra-Print Leather-Trimmed Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Zebra-Print Leather-Trimmed Shoulder Bag

It's a need, not a want for us.

Jacquard-Weave Skirt
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Skirt

Yet again, H&M understands the assignment.

Delvie Zebra Faux Calf Hair Bootie
Steve Madden
Delvie Zebra Faux Calf Hair Bootie

These ankle booties will pull together a black and white ensemble perfectly.

Zebra-Print Organic Denim High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN
Zebra-Print Organic Denim High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Leopard print jeans to the left! Zebra, incoming.

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the tartan trend. Specifically, on the top left,

(Image credit: @greceghanem; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé; @rebeccaferrazwyatt; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Burberry)

Like it or not, certain prints have always been a part of the winter mood board—tartan is one of them. But make no mistake, the version of this trend we're talking about isn't the "tacky" plaid patterns that feel holiday-themed. In fact, we'd argue that designers made them timeless in their F/W 24 collections by committing to their tones (both literally and figuratively). Not only did versions of this print center neutral colors, but designers took them outside the box by styling them in unexpected ways—e.g., plaids felt more bohemian in Chloé, Burberry, and Schiaparelli's runway shows. By embracing more minimal tones and creative approaches to styling, designers made this pattern poised for a total takeover, which, spoiler, has done so in the past few months. Plaid has popped up on social media through tartan skirts, wrap coats, barrel-leg pants, and even bowler bags. Its continued popularity with fashion people proves that some trends nail the season's tone every time.

Burberry Snug Check-Print Long Trench Coat
Burberry
Snug Check-Print Long Trench Coat

You'll own this trench coat for years to come.

Motel Delfina Lace Edge Plaid Midaxi Dress in Brown
Motel
Delfina Lace Edge Plaid Midaxi Dress in Brown

Simply add a moto jacket and knee-high boots for a sultry date-night look.

Vivienne Westwood Ssense Exclusive Capsule Beige & Blue Mini Yasmine Bag
Vivienne Westwood
SSENSE Exclusive Capsule Beige & Blue Mini Yasmine Bag

Bowler bags are also making a big comeback, so this style strikes out multiple trends.

Marguerite Corset - Plaid Brown - Plaid Brown / Xxs
Miaou
Marguerite Corset

Hot, hot, hot.

Mini Checked Pleated Skirt
ZARA
Mini Checked Pleated Skirt

Tartan mini skirts will always be timeless in our books.

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the leopard print trend. Specifically, on the top left, a woman is wearing a cowhide jacket over a white button-down shirt styled with a tan tie, barrel-leg jeans, and loafers. On the top right,t a model is wearing a cowhide jacket and carrying red pumps on Gestuz's spring 2025 runway. On the bottom right, a woman is wearing a cowhide jacket with sweatpants. On the bottom left a model is wearing a cow print fur coat with pink socks and pink ballet flats on COS's fall runway

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gestuz; @sofiamcoelho; Launchmetrics Spotlight/COS)

Some trends emerge from runway shows; others don't stir up conversations until something happens in broader pop culture—the latter is likely the cause of the return of cow prints. Call it an after-effect of the release of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, but there's been a rise in cultural obsession with all things Western-inspired. Cowboy boots? Stetson hats? Cow prints? They've all come back into the chat. But we'd argue that the return of this print is one of the most surprising trends to emerge this winter, as it bucked traditional precedents of having a considerable presence on the runway. Although there were a few examples of cow prints in collections—including COS's fall 2024 and Gestuz's spring 2025 runway shows—most of the ruckus around this trend has existed mainly in the wild (aka social media). Rather than leaning into a complete Western-inspired look, we've seen the style set incorporate cow prints into their closet through unconventional styling. By pairing them with cold-weather staples, they've not only given their winter wardrobes a more "wild" feel but made this print trend something anyone could feel giddy about adopting.

Samsøe Samsøe Salylo Bag Mini Brown Cow on Garmentory
Samsøe Samsøe
Salylo Bag Mini in Brown Cow

She's so cute.

Saks Potts Shay Jacket — Brown / White Cow
Saks Potts
Shay Jacket

Country girls, apply here.

Aureum Collective No. 14 Belt
Aureum Collective
No. 14 Belt

When you don't want to lean-into the western theme too much, start with a small accessory (such as a belt).

Free People Risk Taker Cow Print Pants
Free People
Risk Taker Pants

Giddyap!

Heeled Leather Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Heeled Leather Shoes

Cowboy boots, you've got some competition!

Winter print trends of 2024 are shown in a collage of runway and street-style images of women wearing the houndstooth print trend. Specifically, on the top left,

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Rabanne; @iliridakrasniqi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel)

Still unconvinced that breaking up with your all-black outfits is the best course of action? Well, there's one last print trend we're sure will change your mind: houndstooth. We'll admit that patterns aren't everyone's cup of tea, but nothing is more polished (or perennial) than houndstooth. First popularized in the late '30s, it's often been the print of choice for creating polished suits at every fashion house imaginable. Dior? Valentino? Saint Laurent? We could go on for days. But what's made this classic print, well, classic, comes back to its continued presence on the runway—most recently in Chanel, Michael Kors, and Rabanne's fall runway shows. With variations of this print trend ranging from baby-pink tweed suit sets to oversized tan and burgundy blazers, there's no shortage of ways to embrace houndstooth. It's one of the few prints you can style in a way that suits your sartorial preferences, making a shake-up for the rest of the season so much easier to stomach.

Guizio Wren Jacket
Guizio
Wren Jacket

Country club membership not required. Pair with the matching halstead skirt ($248).

Chanel Tweed Quilted Large 19 Flap Bag
Fashionphile
Chanel Tweed Quilted Large 19 Flap Bag

Minimalists, meet your match.

Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt

Perfect for the workin' girls. Pair with the matching bondi blazer ($298).

Asos Design Funnel Neck Trench Coat in Check
ASOS DESIGN
Funnel Neck Trench Coat in Check

Everything about this coat is sublime—from the trend-forward funnel neck to the neutral houndstooth print to the price point.

Dolan Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Dolan Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress

So precious.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸