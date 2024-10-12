The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback

Two women wearing animal print pants.
(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_; @nnennaechem)
It's that time of year! No, we're not talking about pumpkin-spice-latte season—it's the start of denim season. Colder temperatures mean you can finally slip into a pair of baggy jeans and a chunky cable-knit sweater. There's no denying the cultural relevance of denim, but if you're anything like us, you might be looking for something that feels a bit more evolved for fall. Enter leopard-print pants into the chat. Although this particular print trend has been popular on and off for the better part of a century, it's invaded pop culture recently. We've seen leopard print take over everything from the fall/winter 2024 runways to our social media feeds in the form of big fur coats, boots, bags, and everything in between.

Although leopard print is gaining popularity, it's not very easy to style. After all, wearing this trend can sometimes teeter into the cheesy territory, especially regarding trousers. What if we told you that leopard-print pants could be—dare we say—posh? If you don't believe us, let us change your mind. In an effort to show how to style leopard-print pants, we did some digging to find out how stylish Scandi, French, and British women are wearing this trend. Ahead, we're sharing 14 outfit ideas with easy-to-follow formulas, styling tips, and a curation of the best leopard-print pants. Warning: These looks may give you some wild ideas, including the desire to transition out of wearing traditional denim this fall. Proceed with caution.

A woman sitting on the sidewalk wearing a white t-shirt under a brown cardigan with leopard pants and brown chunky Miu Miu loafers.

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

WEAR: White T-Shirt + Dark-Brown Cardigan + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Loafers + Handbag

Styling Notes: Give your leopard-print pants a tamer feel by pairing them with pieces in matching tones. For example, pull out the brown and white undertones of the pattern with a chocolate-brown sweater, a white T-shirt, and matching loafers.

Asos Design Crew Neck Cardigan in Chocolate
ASOS DESIGN
Crew Neck Cardigan in Chocolate

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Nara Jeans
BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN
Nara Jeans

Classic Loafer
Tory Burch
Classic Loafer

A woman walking down the sidewalk wearing a denim trench coat over a tan tank top with cheetah print jeans and black-heeled sandals.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

WEAR: Denim Trench Coat + Tan Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Sandals + Tan Tote Bag

Styling Notes: One of the hardest things about embracing the leopard-pant trend is that it can feel like it's coming at the expense of denim's role in your life, but you can actually wear both. Style your printed pants with a denim trench coat, a tank top, and sandals to get the best of both worlds.

Madewell Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash
Madewell
Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash

Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans
ALIGNE
Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans

Tony Bianco Daisy Sandal
Tony Bianco
Daisy Sandal

A woman walking down the sidewalk wearing a denim button-down shirt with cheetah print jeans, white ballet flats, and red handbag.

(Image credit: @maggie_mccormack)

WEAR: Denim Button-Down Shirt + Red Slouchy Bag + Leopard-Print Pants + White Ballet Flats

Styling Notes: In addition to wearing a jean jacket with your leopard-print pants, you can pair them with a denim button-down shirt. It's a great way to incorporate a fall staple without having to forgo your new favorite printed pants.

The Brigitte Satchel by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
Melie Bianco
The Brigitte Satchel: Oversized Edition

We the Free Freddie Denim Shirt
We the Free
Freddie Denim Shirt

Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Baggy Jean

A woman walking down the sidewalk wearing a butter-yellow trench coat over a white tank top with leopard-print jeans and brown sneakers.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

WEAR: Yellow Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Sneakers + Yellow Handbag

Styling Notes: Although it's safe to style leopard pants with matching colors, consider opting for an unconventional one to stand out from the herd. You can always go for a tamer shade, such as butter yellow.

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Intrecciato Leather Bag
Bottega Veneta
Mini Jodie Intrecciato Leather Bag

Mango Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans
Mango
Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

A woman standing on the street wearing a tan trench coat over a red sweater with leopard print pants and red ballet flats.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt )

WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Tan Trench Coat + Red Sweater + Leopard-Print Jeans + Red Mary Jane Flats

Styling Notes: Do you prefer something a bit punchier? Consider pairing your leopard-print pants with bright red. For example, styling your trousers with a tan trench coat, a red sweater, and red flats is a surefire way to make the print pop.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

AFRM Rhett Jeans
AFRM
Rhett Jeans

ViBi VENEZiA Mary Jane Rosso
ViBi VENEZiA
Mary Jane Rosso Flats

A woman standing near a crosswalk wearing a faded leather jacket over a cream crewneck sweater with a white button-down layered underneath, cheetah pants, and black and white loafers.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

WEAR: Black Leather Jacket + White Button-Down Shirt + White Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Two-Tone Loafers

Styling Notes: While incorporating color into your outfit is a creative way to style animal-print pants, it's not the only way. Incorporating neutral layers can make these pants more approachable for everyday life.

Coated Jacket
H&M
Coated Jacket

Perfect Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Good American
Perfect Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans
We the Free
Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans

A woman standing on the sidewalk wearing a green bomber jacket over a cropped white tank top, cheetah print pants, and pink crescent bag.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

WEAR: Green Bomber Jacket + White Cropped Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Pink Handbag + Ankle Boots

Styling Notes: A common misconception about wearing leopard pants is that you have to match them with pieces with a similar aesthetic, but that's not the case. Don't be afraid to pair these edgier pants with pieces that might not feel like a match—e.g., a sporty flight jacket and a cutesy pink purse.

Smart Move Jacket
BLANKNYC
Smart Move Jacket

Behno Elizabeth Baguette Mini Milled Blush
Behno
Elizabeth Baguette in Mini Milled Blush

Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans

A woman sitting in the house wearing a white and red zip-up sweatshirt with leopard print pants and red Mary Jane flats.

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

WEAR: White Sporty Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Red Mary Janes + White Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If having mismatched items in your outfit seems a bit too unapproachable, try to limit yourself to items that only come in matching shades. For example, you can still pair your leopard-print pants with a sporty sweatshirt and pretty flats, but just make sure there are no more than four colors in the mix, like above.

Iets Frans… Shrunken Track Jacket
iets frans…
Shrunken Track Jacket

Zara Z1975 Wide Leg Animal Print Jeans

ZARA
Z1975 Wide Leg Animal Print Jeans

Maeve Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Jane Flats
Maeve
Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Jane Flats

A woman wearing animal print pants with lug-sole booties and a graphic sweatshirt.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

WEAR: Graphic Yellow Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Tan Mini Handbag + Tan Lug-Sole Booties

Styling Notes: An even easier way to make these printed pants more approachable for everyday life? Don't worry about layering, colors, or coordination. Throw on a cute graphic sweatshirt, a mini bag, and lug-sole booties. By keeping it simple, you will allow the pants to be the focal point.

Carlyle Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt
Sporty & Rich
Carlyle Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt

Mid Rise '90s Loose Cheetah Cargo Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise '90s Loose Cheetah Cargo Jeans

Le Bambino Leather Top-Handle Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bambino Leather Top-Handle Bag

Woman wearing leopard print pants with a shearling jacket, red earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

WEAR: Tan Shearling Jacket + Black Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Colorful Earrings

Styling Notes: Wearing a sweatshirt isn't the only way to make these pants cozier! Consider styling them with a black sweater, a shearling jacket, and boots during the colder months. You can always add fun accessories (e.g., colorful earrings) to make the look feel more elevated if you find it's too casual for your taste.

Heaven Mayhem Kiss Earrings

Heaven Mayhem
Kiss Earrings

Apparis Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat
Apparis
Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat

Ganni Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans
GANNI
Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans

A woman walking down the sidewalk wearing a long black coat with a black crewneck sweater, leopard print pants, and black ankle boots.

(Image credit: @torivanbreugel)

WEAR: Black Long Coat + Black Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Ankle Boots + Quilted Bag

Styling Notes: Another way to wear leopard pants is to incorporate them into your winter wardrobe—specifically, those all-black ensembles. By pairing these printed trousers with your trusted black coat, sweater, boots, and bag, you'll break up the monotony of an all-black look while still being able to wear your favorite items.

Coach Tabby Crossbody Wristlet With Pillow Quilting
Coach
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet With Pillow Quilting

Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater
& Other Stories
Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater

Bdg Logan Buckle Baggy Barrel Jean
BDG
Logan Buckle Baggy Barrel Jean

A woman wearing leopard print pants with a shirred tube top and flip-flops.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

WEAR: Black Tube Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Shoulder Bag + Black Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: While we may be in the midst of the colder months, that doesn't mean you can't count on being able to wear leopard-print pants well into the spring. In fact, these trousers look just as good with a tube top and flip-flops as they do with a crewneck sweater and ankle boots.

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Black Bag

Freja
Mini Chrystie Black Shoulder Bag

Knit Tube Top
H&M
Knit Tube Top

She's All That Jean
LIONESS
She's All That Jean

A woman sitting in a cafe wearing a white t-shirt with a black belt, leopard jeans, black pointed kitten heels, and a slouchy tan bag.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

WEAR: White T-Shirt + Black Belt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Slingback Heels + Slouchy Tan Bag

Styling Notes: If you prefer more coverage than a strapless top, consider styling your leopard-print pants with a simple long-sleeve white tee. You can always make it feel a bit more special by pairing it with cooler accessories, such as a statement belt, slingback heels, and a slouchy bag.

Triple Metal Keeper Belt
Madewell
Triple Metal Keeper Belt

Amo Denim Billie Leopard Jeans

Amo Denim
Billie Leopard Jeans

Liana Black Patent
STEVE MADDEN
Liana Black Patent Slingbacks

A woman walking down the sidewalk wearing a black leather trench coat over a white t-shirt, dark wash animal print pants, and black pointed ankle boots.

(Image credit: @nitsanraiter)

WEAR: Black Leather Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Pointed Ankle Boots

Styling Notes: By now, we've hopefully provided you with ample inspiration on how to style leopard-print pants year-round. If you still need advice, let us leave you with some parting wisdom: Keep it simple. You can't go wrong with wearing these trousers with a white shirt, a trench coat, and ankle boots—it's a failproof formula every time.

Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat
Babaton
New Tabloid Trench Coat

Banana Republic Refined Shrunken T-Shirt
Banana Republic
Refined Shrunken T-Shirt

Print High Waist Wide Leg Baggy Jeans
Topshop
Print High Waist Wide Leg Baggy Jeans

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 