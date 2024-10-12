The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback
It's that time of year! No, we're not talking about pumpkin-spice-latte season—it's the start of denim season. Colder temperatures mean you can finally slip into a pair of baggy jeans and a chunky cable-knit sweater. There's no denying the cultural relevance of denim, but if you're anything like us, you might be looking for something that feels a bit more evolved for fall. Enter leopard-print pants into the chat. Although this particular print trend has been popular on and off for the better part of a century, it's invaded pop culture recently. We've seen leopard print take over everything from the fall/winter 2024 runways to our social media feeds in the form of big fur coats, boots, bags, and everything in between.
Although leopard print is gaining popularity, it's not very easy to style. After all, wearing this trend can sometimes teeter into the cheesy territory, especially regarding trousers. What if we told you that leopard-print pants could be—dare we say—posh? If you don't believe us, let us change your mind. In an effort to show how to style leopard-print pants, we did some digging to find out how stylish Scandi, French, and British women are wearing this trend. Ahead, we're sharing 14 outfit ideas with easy-to-follow formulas, styling tips, and a curation of the best leopard-print pants. Warning: These looks may give you some wild ideas, including the desire to transition out of wearing traditional denim this fall. Proceed with caution.
WEAR: White T-Shirt + Dark-Brown Cardigan + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Loafers + Handbag
Styling Notes: Give your leopard-print pants a tamer feel by pairing them with pieces in matching tones. For example, pull out the brown and white undertones of the pattern with a chocolate-brown sweater, a white T-shirt, and matching loafers.
WEAR: Denim Trench Coat + Tan Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Sandals + Tan Tote Bag
Styling Notes: One of the hardest things about embracing the leopard-pant trend is that it can feel like it's coming at the expense of denim's role in your life, but you can actually wear both. Style your printed pants with a denim trench coat, a tank top, and sandals to get the best of both worlds.
WEAR: Denim Button-Down Shirt + Red Slouchy Bag + Leopard-Print Pants + White Ballet Flats
Styling Notes: In addition to wearing a jean jacket with your leopard-print pants, you can pair them with a denim button-down shirt. It's a great way to incorporate a fall staple without having to forgo your new favorite printed pants.
WEAR: Yellow Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Sneakers + Yellow Handbag
Styling Notes: Although it's safe to style leopard pants with matching colors, consider opting for an unconventional one to stand out from the herd. You can always go for a tamer shade, such as butter yellow.
WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Tan Trench Coat + Red Sweater + Leopard-Print Jeans + Red Mary Jane Flats
Styling Notes: Do you prefer something a bit punchier? Consider pairing your leopard-print pants with bright red. For example, styling your trousers with a tan trench coat, a red sweater, and red flats is a surefire way to make the print pop.
WEAR: Black Leather Jacket + White Button-Down Shirt + White Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Two-Tone Loafers
Styling Notes: While incorporating color into your outfit is a creative way to style animal-print pants, it's not the only way. Incorporating neutral layers can make these pants more approachable for everyday life.
WEAR: Green Bomber Jacket + White Cropped Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Pink Handbag + Ankle Boots
Styling Notes: A common misconception about wearing leopard pants is that you have to match them with pieces with a similar aesthetic, but that's not the case. Don't be afraid to pair these edgier pants with pieces that might not feel like a match—e.g., a sporty flight jacket and a cutesy pink purse.
WEAR: White Sporty Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Red Mary Janes + White Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: If having mismatched items in your outfit seems a bit too unapproachable, try to limit yourself to items that only come in matching shades. For example, you can still pair your leopard-print pants with a sporty sweatshirt and pretty flats, but just make sure there are no more than four colors in the mix, like above.
WEAR: Graphic Yellow Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Tan Mini Handbag + Tan Lug-Sole Booties
Styling Notes: An even easier way to make these printed pants more approachable for everyday life? Don't worry about layering, colors, or coordination. Throw on a cute graphic sweatshirt, a mini bag, and lug-sole booties. By keeping it simple, you will allow the pants to be the focal point.
WEAR: Tan Shearling Jacket + Black Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Colorful Earrings
Styling Notes: Wearing a sweatshirt isn't the only way to make these pants cozier! Consider styling them with a black sweater, a shearling jacket, and boots during the colder months. You can always add fun accessories (e.g., colorful earrings) to make the look feel more elevated if you find it's too casual for your taste.
WEAR: Black Long Coat + Black Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Ankle Boots + Quilted Bag
Styling Notes: Another way to wear leopard pants is to incorporate them into your winter wardrobe—specifically, those all-black ensembles. By pairing these printed trousers with your trusted black coat, sweater, boots, and bag, you'll break up the monotony of an all-black look while still being able to wear your favorite items.
WEAR: Black Tube Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Shoulder Bag + Black Flip-Flops
Styling Notes: While we may be in the midst of the colder months, that doesn't mean you can't count on being able to wear leopard-print pants well into the spring. In fact, these trousers look just as good with a tube top and flip-flops as they do with a crewneck sweater and ankle boots.
WEAR: White T-Shirt + Black Belt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Slingback Heels + Slouchy Tan Bag
Styling Notes: If you prefer more coverage than a strapless top, consider styling your leopard-print pants with a simple long-sleeve white tee. You can always make it feel a bit more special by pairing it with cooler accessories, such as a statement belt, slingback heels, and a slouchy bag.
WEAR: Black Leather Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Pointed Ankle Boots
Styling Notes: By now, we've hopefully provided you with ample inspiration on how to style leopard-print pants year-round. If you still need advice, let us leave you with some parting wisdom: Keep it simple. You can't go wrong with wearing these trousers with a white shirt, a trench coat, and ankle boots—it's a failproof formula every time.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.