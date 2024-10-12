The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback

It's that time of year! No, we're not talking about pumpkin-spice-latte season—it's the start of denim season. Colder temperatures mean you can finally slip into a pair of baggy jeans and a chunky cable-knit sweater. There's no denying the cultural relevance of denim, but if you're anything like us, you might be looking for something that feels a bit more evolved for fall. Enter leopard-print pants into the chat. Although this particular print trend has been popular on and off for the better part of a century, it's invaded pop culture recently. We've seen leopard print take over everything from the fall/winter 2024 runways to our social media feeds in the form of big fur coats, boots, bags, and everything in between.

Although leopard print is gaining popularity, it's not very easy to style. After all, wearing this trend can sometimes teeter into the cheesy territory, especially regarding trousers. What if we told you that leopard-print pants could be—dare we say—posh? If you don't believe us, let us change your mind. In an effort to show how to style leopard-print pants, we did some digging to find out how stylish Scandi, French, and British women are wearing this trend. Ahead, we're sharing 14 outfit ideas with easy-to-follow formulas, styling tips, and a curation of the best leopard-print pants. Warning: These looks may give you some wild ideas, including the desire to transition out of wearing traditional denim this fall. Proceed with caution.

WEAR: White T-Shirt + Dark-Brown Cardigan + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Loafers + Handbag

Styling Notes: Give your leopard-print pants a tamer feel by pairing them with pieces in matching tones. For example, pull out the brown and white undertones of the pattern with a chocolate-brown sweater, a white T-shirt, and matching loafers.

ASOS DESIGN Crew Neck Cardigan in Chocolate $38 SHOP NOW

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Nara Jeans $199 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Classic Loafer $358 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Denim Trench Coat + Tan Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Sandals + Tan Tote Bag

Styling Notes: One of the hardest things about embracing the leopard-pant trend is that it can feel like it's coming at the expense of denim's role in your life, but you can actually wear both. Style your printed pants with a denim trench coat, a tank top, and sandals to get the best of both worlds.

Madewell Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash $198 $190 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans $145 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Daisy Sandal $160 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Denim Button-Down Shirt + Red Slouchy Bag + Leopard-Print Pants + White Ballet Flats

Styling Notes: In addition to wearing a jean jacket with your leopard-print pants, you can pair them with a denim button-down shirt. It's a great way to incorporate a fall staple without having to forgo your new favorite printed pants.

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Satchel: Oversized Edition $148 SHOP NOW

We the Free Freddie Denim Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean $110 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Yellow Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Brown Sneakers + Yellow Handbag

Styling Notes: Although it's safe to style leopard pants with matching colors, consider opting for an unconventional one to stand out from the herd. You can always go for a tamer shade, such as butter yellow.

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Intrecciato Leather Bag $2800 SHOP NOW

Mango Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes $120 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Tan Trench Coat + Red Sweater + Leopard-Print Jeans + Red Mary Jane Flats

Styling Notes: Do you prefer something a bit punchier? Consider pairing your leopard-print pants with bright red. For example, styling your trousers with a tan trench coat, a red sweater, and red flats is a surefire way to make the print pop.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

AFRM Rhett Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

ViBi VENEZiA Mary Jane Rosso Flats $95 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Black Leather Jacket + White Button-Down Shirt + White Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Two-Tone Loafers

Styling Notes: While incorporating color into your outfit is a creative way to style animal-print pants, it's not the only way. Incorporating neutral layers can make these pants more approachable for everyday life.

Good American Perfect Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $158 SHOP NOW

We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Green Bomber Jacket + White Cropped Tank Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Pink Handbag + Ankle Boots

Styling Notes: A common misconception about wearing leopard pants is that you have to match them with pieces with a similar aesthetic, but that's not the case. Don't be afraid to pair these edgier pants with pieces that might not feel like a match—e.g., a sporty flight jacket and a cutesy pink purse.

BLANKNYC Smart Move Jacket $148 SHOP NOW

Behno Elizabeth Baguette in Mini Milled Blush $295 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

WEAR: White Sporty Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Red Mary Janes + White Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If having mismatched items in your outfit seems a bit too unapproachable, try to limit yourself to items that only come in matching shades. For example, you can still pair your leopard-print pants with a sporty sweatshirt and pretty flats, but just make sure there are no more than four colors in the mix, like above.

iets frans… Shrunken Track Jacket $45 SHOP NOW

ZARA Z1975 Wide Leg Animal Print Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Maeve Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Jane Flats $160 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Graphic Yellow Sweatshirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Tan Mini Handbag + Tan Lug-Sole Booties

Styling Notes: An even easier way to make these printed pants more approachable for everyday life? Don't worry about layering, colors, or coordination. Throw on a cute graphic sweatshirt, a mini bag, and lug-sole booties. By keeping it simple, you will allow the pants to be the focal point.

Sporty & Rich Carlyle Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt $160 SHOP NOW

Gap Mid Rise '90s Loose Cheetah Cargo Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Bambino Leather Top-Handle Bag $665 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Tan Shearling Jacket + Black Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Colorful Earrings

Styling Notes: Wearing a sweatshirt isn't the only way to make these pants cozier! Consider styling them with a black sweater, a shearling jacket, and boots during the colder months. You can always add fun accessories (e.g., colorful earrings) to make the look feel more elevated if you find it's too casual for your taste.

Heaven Mayhem Kiss Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

Apparis Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat $475 SHOP NOW

GANNI Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Black Long Coat + Black Crewneck Sweater + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Ankle Boots + Quilted Bag

Styling Notes: Another way to wear leopard pants is to incorporate them into your winter wardrobe—specifically, those all-black ensembles. By pairing these printed trousers with your trusted black coat, sweater, boots, and bag, you'll break up the monotony of an all-black look while still being able to wear your favorite items.

Coach Tabby Crossbody Wristlet With Pillow Quilting $295 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater $59 SHOP NOW

BDG Logan Buckle Baggy Barrel Jean $69 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Black Tube Top + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Shoulder Bag + Black Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: While we may be in the midst of the colder months, that doesn't mean you can't count on being able to wear leopard-print pants well into the spring. In fact, these trousers look just as good with a tube top and flip-flops as they do with a crewneck sweater and ankle boots.

Freja Mini Chrystie Black Shoulder Bag $268 SHOP NOW

H&M Knit Tube Top $20 SHOP NOW

LIONESS She's All That Jean $99 SHOP NOW

WEAR: White T-Shirt + Black Belt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Slingback Heels + Slouchy Tan Bag

Styling Notes: If you prefer more coverage than a strapless top, consider styling your leopard-print pants with a simple long-sleeve white tee. You can always make it feel a bit more special by pairing it with cooler accessories, such as a statement belt, slingback heels, and a slouchy bag.

Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt $68 SHOP NOW

Amo Denim Billie Leopard Jeans $322 SHOP NOW

STEVE MADDEN Liana Black Patent Slingbacks $100 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Black Leather Trench Coat + White T-Shirt + Leopard-Print Pants + Black Pointed Ankle Boots

Styling Notes: By now, we've hopefully provided you with ample inspiration on how to style leopard-print pants year-round. If you still need advice, let us leave you with some parting wisdom: Keep it simple. You can't go wrong with wearing these trousers with a white shirt, a trench coat, and ankle boots—it's a failproof formula every time.

Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Refined Shrunken T-Shirt $50 SHOP NOW